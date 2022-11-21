Read full article on original website
Bikerumor
Create Your Own Custom Engraved Wolf Tooth Multi-Tool, But Only Until Dec. 1st!
Looking for a holiday gift for someone special? Yourself included?. Until Dec. 1, Wolf Tooth will offer custom-lasered multi-tools with whatever message your pedaling heart desires. Personalized messages can be engraved on three of the bike company's most popular tools: the 6-Bit Hex Wrench Multi-Tool, Pack Pliers, and 8-Bit Pack Pliers.
Bikerumor
OneUp Components’ Carbon Handlebar Offers Subtle Compliance at a Competitive Weight | Review
When I first heard about carbon fiber bike parts, I thought the main benefit of this material was weight savings. While that's certainly true, I've since learned how tunable carbon fiber can be. When MTB components like rims and handlebars went to carbon, we started seeing carbon parts that were touted for their stiffness, compliance, or strategic combinations of both. Conveniently, they still often wind up being pretty light too.
Bikerumor
Podcast #068 – Scott Genius’ hidden shock, dual travel design explained
At the 2023 Scott Genius launch, after some big rides in the Italian Alps, I interviewed two of the mountain bike engineers behind the design, Etienne Chaloin and Tim Stevens. From hiding the shock inside the frame to creating a new dual-travel rear shock with Fox, they explain why they went with the new design and how it all works.
Bikerumor
Silca Terra MTB floor pump gets versatile, Eolo adds Co2 regulator & Hot Wax X saves 12W!
Silca has a slew of tweaked updates for us all today – making it easier to keep our tires aired up and reducing drivetrain friction along the way. Their Terra mountain bike floor pump is back 34 years later with new valve tech that makes it more versatile for all bikes. The Eolo Co2 inflator gets a much-needed v4 upgrade adding a regulator. And Hot Wax X now can save you a full 12W and make your chain last for 30,000km!
Bikerumor
Holiday Gift Guide – The Best Gifts for Road Cyclists
Do you have a hard time finding the best gifts for the road cyclists in your life? Do they prefer long open roads instead of endless rock gardens? Well, our experts compiled a list of the coolest gear for the road cyclist on your holiday list this season. We have gifts ideas ranging from $25 stocking stuffers to the max — helping you dial in exactly the right gear for your budget and riders' needs.
Bikerumor
aeroe Spider Fat Rack: Built For Any Fat Bike or Fat eBike
Because you can pedal just about anywhere on a fattie, it makes a lot of sense to load yours down with racks so you'll be kitted out once you get there. But anyone who tries...
Bikerumor
Cooking Downhill (with Butter!) in Specialized Gravity DH Gear | Review
This spring when Specialized released the Loic Bruni signature Butter Collection, they set me up with the whole Butter kit plus a bunch of other gravity gear. Throughout the spring, summer and fall I've been riding in all the various pieces.
