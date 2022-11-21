Bronx lottery winner: Ticket worth more than $31,000 sold

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player in the Bronx bought a ticket worth $31,150 for Sunday’s drawing.

The winning Take 5 ticket was bought at Fordham Lucky 7, located at 152 East 188th Street #154. There was also a winning ticket worth $6,444 r ecently sold at St. Gabriel Pharmacy, located at 18 W. Burnside Avenue in the Bronx.

Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.

Check your numbers for these recent drawings in NY, NJ:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.