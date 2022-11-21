Bronx lottery winner: Ticket worth more than $31,000 sold
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player in the Bronx bought a ticket worth $31,150 for Sunday’s drawing.
The winning Take 5 ticket was bought at Fordham Lucky 7, located at 152 East 188th Street #154. There was also a winning ticket worth $6,444 r ecently sold at St. Gabriel Pharmacy, located at 18 W. Burnside Avenue in the Bronx.
Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.
Check your numbers for these recent drawings in NY, NJ:
- Three Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $6,000 each sold in NY
- Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Brooklyn and in Woodbridge, NJ
- More than 20 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in NY
- Three New Jersey Powerball tickets win $1 million
- Two Take 5 tickets worth $21,810 sold in Brooklyn
- NJ Powerball winner takes home $1 million prize; 16 others won $50k
- New York, New Jersey win big in Powerball despite no jackpot
- 3 Take 5 lottery tickets worth $11,000 each sold in NY
- NY lottery ticket worth $313,715 sold
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 4