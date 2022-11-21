ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Suspect arrested in Lincoln County for Kennewick murder

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — A 24-year-old suspect is in custody for the murder of 67-year-old Mark Jurgens after being arrested in Lincoln County, according to a press release from Kennewick Police Sergeant Joe Santoy. Jurgens was reportedly shot dead on November 19 around the 4100 block of W 3rd Avenue in Kennewick, leading to KPD investigation.
KENNEWICK, WA
Wanted man accused of shooting at bail bondsman in Electric City

ELECTRIC CITY - A man wanted on an outstanding assault warrant is accused of shooting at bail bondsman Monday afternoon in Electric City. Christopher S. Morgan, 38, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and aiming or discharging a firearm. At...
ELECTRIC CITY, WA
Serial Sign Stealer Facing Felony Charges in Adams County?

Adams County Deputies have uncovered a pretty substantial stash of stolen signs at a home not far from Warden. November 21st, the ACSO received multiple reports from residents who noticed a variety of road signs were missing from their neighborhoods. Deputies began to investigate, and Thursday was able to locate a sizeable stash of stolen signs.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Ephrata

EPHRATA, Wash. – 45-year-old Daniel Tiegen from Soap Lake was killed in a crash on Nov. 22. His brother, Christoper Tiegen, was traveling in the passenger seat, and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Daniel was driving a Ford Ranger pickup northbound on Road B NW, which is north of Road 19-NW, just before 11:00 a.m. He lost control of the vehicle...
EPHRATA, WA
West Richland Woman to Be Sentenced for COVID Relief Fraud

The U.S. District Attorney's Office in Spokane announced Wednesday, three more convictions for COVID relief fraud for Eastern WA residents, including one from West Richland. Woman accused of setting up a fake construction company. 52-year-old Jimia Rae Cain of West Richland will be sentenced next June for her setting up...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Ephrata man dies in rollover crash Monday night on SR 17 south of Soap Lake

SOAP LAKE — An Ephrata man was killed in a rollover crash Monday night on state Route 17 about three miles south of Soap Lake. David A. Neilan, 61, was driving a 1997 Ford Ranger north on SR 17. He reportedly drove off the highway and then overcorrected, causing the pickup truck to roll multiple times, according to the state patrol.
SOAP LAKE, WA
SOAP LAKE, WA
Fire destroys historic cabin at Lake Wenatchee early Sunday morning

LAKE WENATCHEE — A historic cabin was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning at Lake Wenatchee. Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue responded early in the morning to the reported structure fire along North Shore Drive. Fire crews say the fire was not noticed by nearby residents until the structure was nearly fully-engulfed in flames.
WENATCHEE, WA
Anticipated Groundbreaking For New Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is Soon!

The time is finally here for the new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Groundbreaking. It's been a long time in the works and it's happening next Wednesday, November 30th. A special Groundbreaking ceremony will be at 10 am at 1312 South 18th Avenue. According to a press release from the City of Pasco:
PASCO, WA
School closures on Nov. 23

SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 23:. Last Updated: Nov. 23 at 5:30 a.m. Mary Walker SD | 2 Hours Late | No preschool. Moses...
SPOKANE, WA

