Suspect arrested in Lincoln County for Kennewick murder
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — A 24-year-old suspect is in custody for the murder of 67-year-old Mark Jurgens after being arrested in Lincoln County, according to a press release from Kennewick Police Sergeant Joe Santoy. Jurgens was reportedly shot dead on November 19 around the 4100 block of W 3rd Avenue in Kennewick, leading to KPD investigation.
Wanted man accused of shooting at bail bondsman in Electric City
ELECTRIC CITY - A man wanted on an outstanding assault warrant is accused of shooting at bail bondsman Monday afternoon in Electric City. Christopher S. Morgan, 38, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and aiming or discharging a firearm. At...
45-Year-Old Daniel A. Teigen Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Ephrata (Ephrata, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Ephrata on Tuesday morning. Ford Ranger driven by 45-year-old Daniel A. Teigen of Soap Lake, Washington, was traveling north on Road B Northwest, near Road 18 at around 11 a.m. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, he lost control of...
40-Year-Old Stephanie Hall Mullen Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Richland (Richland, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Richland. The accident happened on Interstate 182 at milepost 1 near Dallas Road. 40-year-old Stephanie Hall Mullen of Benton City was driving at a high speed for the road conditions. She lost control of the vehicle, which overturned, and came to...
Serial Sign Stealer Facing Felony Charges in Adams County?
Adams County Deputies have uncovered a pretty substantial stash of stolen signs at a home not far from Warden. November 21st, the ACSO received multiple reports from residents who noticed a variety of road signs were missing from their neighborhoods. Deputies began to investigate, and Thursday was able to locate a sizeable stash of stolen signs.
Benton County Sheriff's patrol leads to arrest of man wanted by Richland police
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- A Benton County Sheriff's Deputy patrolling near Mayo Drive and Highway 224 on the morning of November, 22, spotted a silver Hyundai driven by a male suspect wanted by Richland Police. The Deputy attempted to stop the car, but the driver sped away. According to the Benton...
1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Ephrata
EPHRATA, Wash. – 45-year-old Daniel Tiegen from Soap Lake was killed in a crash on Nov. 22. His brother, Christoper Tiegen, was traveling in the passenger seat, and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Daniel was driving a Ford Ranger pickup northbound on Road B NW, which is north of Road 19-NW, just before 11:00 a.m. He lost control of the vehicle...
Wenatchee Bible Study Leader Accused Of Rape Free On Reduced Bail, Pleads Not Guilty
A Wenatchee bible study leader charged with rape is free after posting bail that was reduced from $1 million to $750,000. An attorney for 69-year-old Michael Edward Wilson filed for the reduced bail Friday and a judge granted the request Monday with conditions. That same day, Wilson pleaded not guilty...
West Richland Woman to Be Sentenced for COVID Relief Fraud
The U.S. District Attorney's Office in Spokane announced Wednesday, three more convictions for COVID relief fraud for Eastern WA residents, including one from West Richland. Woman accused of setting up a fake construction company. 52-year-old Jimia Rae Cain of West Richland will be sentenced next June for her setting up...
2 women killed in Pasco and Richland in overnight crashes. One was a hit and run
The woman was crossing the street with her husband.
Ephrata man dies in rollover crash Monday night on SR 17 south of Soap Lake
SOAP LAKE — An Ephrata man was killed in a rollover crash Monday night on state Route 17 about three miles south of Soap Lake. David A. Neilan, 61, was driving a 1997 Ford Ranger north on SR 17. He reportedly drove off the highway and then overcorrected, causing the pickup truck to roll multiple times, according to the state patrol.
Man Dead In Late Night Rollover Crash Near Soap Lake
A 61-year-old Ephrata man is dead from single vehicle crash on SR 17 just south of Soap Lake late last night. Troopers say David Neilan was driving a pickup truck northbound on the highway at about 10:15pm when the truck left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled numerous times before coming to a rest on its top.
Fire destroys historic cabin at Lake Wenatchee early Sunday morning
LAKE WENATCHEE — A historic cabin was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning at Lake Wenatchee. Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue responded early in the morning to the reported structure fire along North Shore Drive. Fire crews say the fire was not noticed by nearby residents until the structure was nearly fully-engulfed in flames.
Anticipated Groundbreaking For New Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is Soon!
The time is finally here for the new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Groundbreaking. It's been a long time in the works and it's happening next Wednesday, November 30th. A special Groundbreaking ceremony will be at 10 am at 1312 South 18th Avenue. According to a press release from the City of Pasco:
Multiple crashes reported across Inland Northwest following Tuesday snow
SPOKANE, Wash. — Law enforcement and other agencies reported numerous car crashes around the Inland Northwest on Tuesday, as snow fell across the region. By Wednesday morning, most major roads were clear but the fog was an issue in many areas. WSDOT reminded drivers to "turn on your headlights and don't out drive your visibility."
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 18-19, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Thousands sent home after freezing rain pelts Tri-Cities. Eastbound I-90 closes for hours
Hanford workers were sent home in staggered shifts to help with traffic congestion.
Awesome News! Richland’s Green Can Yard Waste Pick-Up Resumes Friday
The Green Can Yard Waste Collection Service is resuming. Place your bagged leaves and yard waste at the curb for pickup through Friday. Crews will be working through the holiday and will do their best to empty both trash and green waste containers. According to a post o the city's...
Ukrainian family of 10 flee war to a ‘blessed country’ — and safer life in Tri-Cities
Nearly 400 Ukrainians have migrated to Tri-Cities and Moses Lake since the start of the war.
School closures on Nov. 23
SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 23:. Last Updated: Nov. 23 at 5:30 a.m. Mary Walker SD | 2 Hours Late | No preschool. Moses...
