Man shot in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department expects a man will survive after he was shot on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge, police said. The shooting happened in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day. A woman argued with the man prior to the shooting, then left the...
Airline Highway blocked after train reportedly struck car in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A crash involving a train and another vehicle shut down Airline Highway Thursday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Airline Highway at S Choctaw Drive. No serious injuries have been reported at this time. The highway was reopened shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Baton Rouge Thanksgiving Day shooting leaves 1 injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one injured Thursday. According to the police, one person was shot and sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting was reported in the area of St. Gerard Avenue and East Brookstown Drive.
1 shot to death, 2 hurt in Baton Rouge Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One man was killed and two others were injured in a Wednesday night shooting at an apartment, the sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday. Deputies responded to the apartment after 9 p.m. where three men were found shot. One victim was found dead at the scene, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office […]
Traffic: Upcoming closures in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the City of Baton Rouge, capital area drivers may want to be aware of the following closures scheduled for late November and early December:. Stanford Avenue to Bawell Street on South Acadian Thruway. Dates: Wednesday, 11/22/2022 at 9 a.m. until Thursday, 12/15/2022...
Train crashes into vehicle on S. Choctaw
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating an accident with a train and a vehicle on S. Choctaw on Thursday evening. Airline Highway is closed in both directions due to the crash. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes. Officials say the vehicle was parked too close to...
Volunteers find loaded machine gun while picking up trash along I-10 at Bluebonnet in Baton Rouge
A group of Baton Rouge-based volunteers meet every week to pick up trash along capital area roadways, and the day before Thanksgiving, they stumbled across a loaded machine gun on I-10 East.
Acadiana woman, man dead in suspected early Thanksgiving morning murder-suicide
A Youngsville woman was found dead in a Broussard parking lot early Thursday and her suspected killer was found dead at a home in New Iberia in an suspected murder-suicide, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday around 2:44 a.m. that a...
Family Dollar robbery suspects wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Investigators are attempting to identify several Family Dollar robbery suspects. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the theft took place on the evening of Oct. 11 at the Family Dollar located on Government Street. The suspects allegedly grabbed a large number of items before fleeing without paying.
Five from Baton Rouge area, 1 from Belle Chase cited for rallying ducks, says LDWF
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited six people for alleged migratory game bird violations in St. James Parish. LDWF agents were on patrol Saturday when they saw Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, drive a pickup truck around a pond and firing a shotgun to scare ducks up as five other men hunted them.
Wanted suspect allegedly brandishes handgun, demands cash inside Dollar Store
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are searching for a suspect accused of brandishing a weapon and demanding money inside a local store. The suspect allegedly posed as a customer in a Dollar Store on Florida Boulevard before showing an employee handgun and demanding money, according to Baton Rouge police. The armed robbery took place on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. in the 6800 block of Florida Boulevard.
Two men, one teenager cited for killing, dumping black bear in West Feliciana, LWF says
Two men and a teenager were cited Monday for illegally shooting a Louisiana black bear in West Feliciana Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. LDWF agents were investigating the illegal shooting and dumping of a black bear west of St. Francisville near the Mississippi River when...
21-year-old arrested after allegedly stealing saddles from barn in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing two saddles valued at $3,600 from a barn. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announced the simple burglary arrest of Calvin Ray Polk, Jr., 21, of Lottie on Wednesday. Polk allegedly stole...
Authorities respond to hit-and-run at Old Hammond Hwy and O’Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Tuesday, November 22 hit-and-run on Old Hammond Highway near O’Neal Lane. The incident occurred around 1:18 p.m. near the intersection of O’Neal Lane and Sedona Pines Drive, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene.
18-wheeler submerged in water at St. James/Ascension parish line; driver hurt
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An 18-wheeler that plunged into the water off I-10 at the St. James/Ascension parish line Tuesday will be causing additional delays for drivers Wednesday morning. Louisiana State Police said all interstate lanes were reopened at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. However, vehicle recovery will continue this morning which will close both […]
Police identify robbery suspect arrested at Hooters on College Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police swarmed Hooters on College Drive on Wednesday night while officers arrested a robbery suspect. The Baton Rouge Police Department made the arrest shortly before 9 p.m. at the Hooters on College Drive and Corporate Boulevard. Police later identified the suspect as 21-year-old Treyjon Simmons. According to the BRPD, the New Orleans Police Department called and said Simmons was in the area.
Multiple people dead in Virginia Walmart mass shooting
Portion of I-10 to close for removal of 18-wheeler from water. There will be a temporary closure on I-10 West near Gramercy on Wednesday (Nov. 23) morning to remove an 18-wheeler after it plunged into a bayou on Tuesday (Nov. 22).
FBI finds no threat after ‘suspicious’ flyers forced evacuations in BR
More anti-crime cameras to come to the Baton Rouge region, helping businesses and neighborhoods feel safer. Sandwiched between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday. I-10 lane closures reported after 18-wheeler plunges into bayou, deputies say. Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving an...
Troubled Tigerland apartments fail federal inspection; tenants receiving assistance asked to move
BATON ROUGE - An apartment complex in Tigerland already had the attention of the district attorney, and now it has the attention of the local managers for the federal Section 8 program. It was just last week when Monika Sandlin told 2 On Your Side that she felt stuck in...
6 buildings evacuated, 3 people treated after coming into contact with flyers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people were treated after coming into contact with flyers around 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Officials said the incident happened at the Investar Bank on Coursey Boulevard. They added the three people who were treated have been released.
