New Times
Proposed RV storage could alter Atascadero's De Anza trail
Pedestrians strolling along the De Anza trail in Atascadero could expect a change of scenery if a proposal to place an RV storage facility on Atascadero Mutual Water Company's property near the Salinas River is approved. During the Nov. 15 Planning Commission meeting, several residents and the Northern Chumash Tribal...
The Santa Maria Town Center is ready for Black Friday crowds
The Santa Maria Town Center is ready for the Black Friday crowds to return this year. The shopping center is extending its hours for the holiday.
Changes to Santa Maria trash services due to holiday
The City of Santa Maria advises residents that there will be no trash and recycling collection services or street sweeping on Thursday, November 24 (Thanksgiving Day).
Hundreds of families line up for holiday food distribution in Santa Maria
The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County gave out chicken, eggs, cheese, produce, and larger families received a whole turkey.
syvnews.com
Sunday’s Hwy 154 crash at Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos just latest in long string
A crash that injured four people Sunday evening on Highway 154 at Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos is just the latest in a long strong at the intersection, one of four between highways 246 and 101 that are targeted for safety improvements. The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. when...
pasoroblesdailynews.com
New 30-minute parking spaces going up downtown
– The City of Paso Robles is adding 19 new 30-minute parking spaces to the downtown area in time for the holiday shopping season. Tuesday, city crews changed signs and repainted curbs to move some 30-minute parking spaces, and add others. The 30-minute parking spaces will give residents time to...
Flowers placed to remember San Luis Obispo residents found dead near crash site
Flowers now sit at the site of a crash that may have claimed the lives of two San Luis Obispo residents.
kcbx.org
"It might take years": Shell Beach staircase to be removed and replaced
A few miles north of the popular tourist destination, Pismo Beach, lies a small cove hidden among towering bluffs. It's called Shell Beach, and it's beloved by locals and visitors alike — but it’s been inaccessible for more than a year now. Its only staircase is actively crumbling, meaning it won’t be open to the public anytime soon.
Red Light Roundup 11/14 – 11/20/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 14, 2022. 00:43— Heriberto Salazarperez,...
New Times
SLO city seeks receiver to clean up property neighboring homeless shelter
Long-simmering concerns about a "dangerous" property located next door to the 40 Prado Homeless Center in San Luis Obispo have now spilled into court. The city of SLO filed a lawsuit in September against local landowner William Sievers—asking a judge to appoint a receiver to take over his 2.2-acre lot and address a "never-ending litany of health and safety concerns" there.
When Cambria man was hospitalized, SLO nurse stepped in to care for his dog
“This was the kindest gesture I have ever received! I was beyond grateful, and so was my boy,” Michael Walsh said.
New Times
Fried and Loaded is SLO's new french fry and tater tot spot to keep late-night hunger at bay
It's hard to find a good french fry, and while slicing, soaking, and double-frying potatoes seems like a straightforward process, most people are hesitant to go all out when that urge to snack calls. That's where Fried and Loaded comes in. Open starting in late October, the eatery on San...
calcoastnews.com
Missing SLO County woman found in Riverside County
A 22-year-old woman reported missing from Arroyo Grande earlier this week was found safe in Riverside County. After a citizen reported seeing her, deputies spoke with Ysabel Moriarty Puig and determined she was safe. On Monday, Moriarty Puig’s mother reported her missing. The last time she saw her daughter was...
2 SLO residents and their dog found dead in creekbed
Police are trying to determine what happened, but they think a car crash the day before may provide clues.
SLO Botanical Garden hosts Nature Nights light art exhibit
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden's "Nature Nights" lights up the night with an immersive outdoor light and art exhibit for visitors to enjoy from now until January 2023. The post SLO Botanical Garden hosts Nature Nights light art exhibit appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 6 most expensive homes sell for in Paso Robles the week of Nov. 13?
A house in Paso Robles that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Paso Robles in the past week. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $833,417. The average price per square foot was $449.
SLO County Firefighters respond to same address twice to contain a structure fire in Sand Harbor Court
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department remained on the scene of a Monday structure fire in the 200 block of Sand Harbor Court west of Paso Robles Tuesday. The post SLO County Firefighters respond to same address twice to contain a structure fire in Sand Harbor Court appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Morro Bay marine animal rescue center in urgent need of new volunteers
The Marine Mammal Center’s Morro Bay field office is looking to train 25 to 30 new volunteers before elephant seal pups arrive on the Central Coast in early 2023.
Jack Creek Farms Welcomes You to their Christmas Tree Farm
PASO ROBLES — Starting Friday, Nov. 25 Jack Creek Farms located on Highway 46 West will be offering a new experience for families — they will officially be opening their Christmas Tree Farm to the public. Since the late 1950s, Jack Creek Farms has been a family tradition...
Mormon church delivers 40,000 pounds of food to SLO County
“We are grateful for the opportunity to help assist those in need within this wonderful community,” the local leader for the Church said.
