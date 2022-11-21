SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a 35 year career in law enforcement and 39 years in public service, Shepherdsville chief Rick McCubbin has announced he will be retiring. In a statement, McCubbin said he had been looking since 2021 for a retirement date that would be in the best interest of himself and the Shepherdsville Police Department. With a new mayor coming into office and the fact that a new mayor always appoints their staff, McCubbin decided that January 2023 would be a good time to end his career.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO