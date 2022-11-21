ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

IMC demands change from the KY Department of Juvenile Justice

As veterans get older, their homes may need some modifications. Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is doing it for free. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - November, Wednesday 23, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Bullitt County Public Schools cancels class Tuesday due to illnesses

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for Bullitt County Public Schools students and staff on Tuesday due to a rise in flu and other sicknesses, according to the school district. In a letter sent to families on Monday, superintendent Dr. Jesse Bacon said district-wide attendance reached 88% on...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Habitat for Humanity Veteran Program builds independence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is repaying veterans for their dedication and service to the nation by providing home repairs for free. “I don’t know if I deserve what they have done for me or not,” said WWII veteran Homer Dehnam. “They went overboard. All of their work has been remarkable. Sometimes, I don’t feel like I deserve so much but I am very thankful.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Make Ends Meet: Underinsured homeowners and renters insurance

LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer’s term. Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg confirmed on Monday afternoon Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will be resigning following the end of current mayor Greg Fischer’s term. Suspect faces more than 100 years in prison for death...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Dare to Care holds vigil for Bobby Ellis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In 1969, the body of 9-year-old Bobby Ellis was found dead of malnutrition. His story would go on to inspire the Dare to Care organization that has fed thousands of people to date. On Sunday, the group honored the boy whose life led to so much...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Shepherdsville police chief McCubbin announces retirement

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a 35 year career in law enforcement and 39 years in public service, Shepherdsville chief Rick McCubbin has announced he will be retiring. In a statement, McCubbin said he had been looking since 2021 for a retirement date that would be in the best interest of himself and the Shepherdsville Police Department. With a new mayor coming into office and the fact that a new mayor always appoints their staff, McCubbin decided that January 2023 would be a good time to end his career.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Sullivan University prepares Thanksgiving meals for Salvation Army

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sullivan University students and staff gathered to prepare Thanksgiving meals that will be delivered to those in need this holiday season. On Monday through Wednesday, the College of Hospitality Studies prepare food for the meals that will be donated to the Salvation Army and delivered to families.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dead at 88, family says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Y. Brown Jr., an entrepreneur who built Kentucky Fried Chicken into a powerhouse brand, co-owned the American Basketball Association's Kentucky Colonels and was elected Kentucky's 55th governor, has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 88. Brown's children confirmed their father's death in a statement...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/22

LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer’s term. Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg confirmed on Monday afternoon Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will be resigning following the end of current mayor Greg Fischer’s term. Suspect faces more than 100 years in prison for death...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Simply Rooted opens in New Albany

It's the second one in just the last year. It's a new shop that can help you out with taking care of your plants. 806 people were killed in traffic crashes in Kentucky last year. 124 of those were right here in Louisville.. Exquisite Black Women Foundation discusses importance of...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Woman injured in Parkland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was taken to UofL Hospital after she was shot in the Parkland neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting on Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m. Officers found the woman shot when they got to the 700 block of South 32nd Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Metro installs syringe disposal boxes in city parks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As part of an expansion for the city’s harm reduction efforts, three Louisville Metro Parks have installed syringe disposal boxes for safe disposal of needles. City officials said on Monday the boxes were installed to help prevent spread of bloodborne diseases such as hepatitis C...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy