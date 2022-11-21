Read full article on original website
Young Student without legs makes his middle school's basketball team: "I don't want you to have any doubts about me"
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience
5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, Kentucky
IMC demands change from the KY Department of Juvenile Justice
As veterans get older, their homes may need some modifications. Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is doing it for free. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - November, Wednesday 23, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
Bullitt County Public Schools cancels class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for Bullitt County Public Schools students and staff on Tuesday due to a rise in flu and other sicknesses, according to the school district. In a letter sent to families on Monday, superintendent Dr. Jesse Bacon said district-wide attendance reached 88% on...
Habitat for Humanity Veteran Program builds independence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is repaying veterans for their dedication and service to the nation by providing home repairs for free. “I don’t know if I deserve what they have done for me or not,” said WWII veteran Homer Dehnam. “They went overboard. All of their work has been remarkable. Sometimes, I don’t feel like I deserve so much but I am very thankful.”
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
Make Ends Meet: Underinsured homeowners and renters insurance
Make Ends Meet: Underinsured homeowners and renters insurance
Dare to Care holds vigil for Bobby Ellis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In 1969, the body of 9-year-old Bobby Ellis was found dead of malnutrition. His story would go on to inspire the Dare to Care organization that has fed thousands of people to date. On Sunday, the group honored the boy whose life led to so much...
YMCA honors award recipients at Mayor Fischer’s final Community Thanksgiving Breakfast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The YMCA brought attention to several young award-winning individuals as part of Greg Fischer’s final Community Thanksgiving Breakfast as Louisville mayor. The YMCA Mayor Community Thanksgiving Breakfast was emceed by WAVE anchor Dawne Gee at the Kentucky International Convention Center on Tuesday morning. During the...
Shepherdsville police chief McCubbin announces retirement
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a 35 year career in law enforcement and 39 years in public service, Shepherdsville chief Rick McCubbin has announced he will be retiring. In a statement, McCubbin said he had been looking since 2021 for a retirement date that would be in the best interest of himself and the Shepherdsville Police Department. With a new mayor coming into office and the fact that a new mayor always appoints their staff, McCubbin decided that January 2023 would be a good time to end his career.
‘They’re just looking for leadership’: Former LMPD officers hoping new chief will bring stability to department
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg confirmed Monday afternoon Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will be resigning following the end of current mayor Greg Fischer’s term. Greenberg told reporters Monday he would name an interim chief before he takes office on Jan. 2, 2023. He said...
Sullivan University prepares Thanksgiving meals for Salvation Army
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sullivan University students and staff gathered to prepare Thanksgiving meals that will be delivered to those in need this holiday season. On Monday through Wednesday, the College of Hospitality Studies prepare food for the meals that will be donated to the Salvation Army and delivered to families.
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dead at 88, family says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Y. Brown Jr., an entrepreneur who built Kentucky Fried Chicken into a powerhouse brand, co-owned the American Basketball Association's Kentucky Colonels and was elected Kentucky's 55th governor, has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 88. Brown's children confirmed their father's death in a statement...
‘We are in disbelief’: Louisville man wins $750K house in Norton Children’s Hospital raffle
'We are in disbelief': Louisville man wins $750K house in Norton Children's Hospital raffle
Henry County farmer hopes to preserve farmland. Angel's Envy wants to turn it into a tourism spot
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — The bourbon industry continues to grow in Kentucky, and Henry County will soon start seeing more activity. In October, the county approved a zone change recommendation for Angel’s Envy Distillery. Right now, Angel’s Envy operates a farm in Henry County. That farm is next...
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/22
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/22
Simply Rooted opens in New Albany
Simply Rooted opens in New Albany

It's the second one in just the last year. It's a new shop that can help you out with taking care of your plants.
Louisville Water customers to see slight increase in monthly bills starting Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville water will raise its rates to help offset increased costs to keep drinking water clean. That means about $1.10 more per month for the average customer, the water company said. For example, officials said those who use about 4,000 gallons of water a month can...
Woman injured in Parkland neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was taken to UofL Hospital after she was shot in the Parkland neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting on Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m. Officers found the woman shot when they got to the 700 block of South 32nd Street.
LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer’s term
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg confirmed on Monday afternoon Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will be resigning following the end of current mayor Greg Fischer’s term. Greenberg said he met with Shields over the weekend, where Greenberg said Shields offered her resignation as chief of...
Louisville Metro installs syringe disposal boxes in city parks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As part of an expansion for the city’s harm reduction efforts, three Louisville Metro Parks have installed syringe disposal boxes for safe disposal of needles. City officials said on Monday the boxes were installed to help prevent spread of bloodborne diseases such as hepatitis C...
'It's a beautiful thing': Affordable housing complex to be built in Russell; longtime resident glad to see progress
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A huge affordable housing complex is coming to Louisville’s Russell neighborhood. 'The Eclipse in Russell,’ a $75 million investment, will house 280 units, a clubhouse, fitness center and more. Tuesday evening, LDG Development held an open house at Norton Sports and Learning Center to...
