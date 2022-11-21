ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, NC

Yuletide Mystery ‘The Miscreants’ Christmas’

By Kathy Morrison, NC History Theater, Jason O. Boyd
 3 days ago

NEW BERN, NC — Father Christmas has been kidnapped! And it’s only a week ‘til Christmas! Facing disaster, Mother Christmas calls the Council of Fictional Christmas Characters to solve the crime in this comical Yuletide mystery spoof.

The North Carolina History Theater takes this bright Bill Hand comedy on the road just in time for the holiday season. Find The Miscreants Christmas Dec 7 & 17 at Carolina Home and Garden in Newport; Dec. 9-11 at The Old Theater in Oriental; Dec. 12 & 19 at The Pointe Restaurant in Fairfield Harbour; Dec. 14 at Havelock Senior Center (Open to seniors 50 and up) and Dec. 16 at Carolina Colours Pavilion.

With lively dialogue, plot twists and comic confrontations, this show is for everyone!

Mother Christmas, Scrooge, Tiny Tim, Jack Frost, the heroes of O. Henry’s “Gift of the Magi” and the strange little girl Want from Christmas Carol join forces to bring their Victorian-style Santa home again. Our course in this offering by Bill Hand, comedy ensues, complete with some acting opportunities for members of the audience. Characters wander the audience, answering questions about the crime and they get to take a crack at solving just what happened to Father Christmas.

Contact directly for tickets:
Dec. 7 & 17, Carolina Home and Garden, 4778 Hwy 24, Newport, NC. Call 252-393-9004 x3
Dec. 9-11, The Old Theater in Oriental, 609 Broad St., Oriental, NC. Tickets at www.OldTheater.org , at Nautical Wheelers in New Bern and Oriental, at the box office on show days, or call 252-249-0477.
Dec. 12 & 19 The Pointe Restaurant, 1105 Barkentine Drive, New Bern, NC. Reservations required. Call 252-638-5338.
Dec. 14, Havelock Senior Center, 103 Trader Ave., Havelock, NC. Open to seniors age 50 and up.  Call 252-463-7119.
Dec. 16, Carolina Colours Pavilion, 3300 Waterscape Way, New Bern, NC. Call for availability, 252-772-7023.

All information available at www.NCHistoryTheater.org

The North Carolina History Theater is dedicated to expressing and exploring the unique history of North Carolina through the performing arts and celebrating the rich diversity of our state in all forms of artistic expression. Our productions reflect history, entertain, and educate.  For more information, call 252-229-4977 or go www.NCHistoryTheater.org or www.facebook.com/NorthCarolinaHistoryTheater .

