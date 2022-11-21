ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, CT

High School Football PRO

Meriden, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Francis T Maloney High School football team will have a game with OH Platt High School on November 24, 2022, 07:30:00.
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Families Thankful for Free Thanksgiving Dinner at YMCA

More than 100 people gathered in Hartford for a community Thanksgiving dinner offering free meals. As trays are opened and hot food is being served, people are grateful to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. “It feels so good. It’s a blessing. Many countries don’t have this place but thank God we...
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol has full lineup of holiday programs, including 'scuba diving' with Santa

BRISTOL – The city has announced a full lineup of holiday programs, from the return of the Winter Wonderland at the Mrs. Rockwell pavilion, to scuba diving with Santa Claus. On Dec. 2, the Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department is collecting letters to Santa in the parks. They can be dropped off at the Federal Hill Green gazebo, the Page Park playground and in Mrs. Rockwell’s Pavilion at Rockwell Park. Children who send letters to the North Pole will receive a letter back from Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus or one of Santa’s elves.
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Hundreds gather in front of NBPD headquarters for Thanksgiving meals

NEW BRITAIN – In a partnership between the New Britain Police Department and the Black Ministerial Alliance of New Britain, dozens gathered coats and meals for hundreds of area residents as a means of paying it forward during the fourth annual Thanksgiving Day Feast Thursday. “We feed a lot...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Hartford group offers free Thanksgiving breakfast to those in need

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A free pre-Thanksgiving breakfast was held Wednesday morning in Hartford. The group “Angel of Edgewood” helps people who are food insecure. On Wednesday morning, the group provided people with a hot breakfast buffet and breakfast sandwiches. “This time of year, usually people are giving out turkeys, but a lot of people […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Love Couldn’t Keep Teacher Here

Roberto Clemente art teacher Carina Ruotolo wanted to keep teaching in New Haven’s public schools. But a lack of support during Covid, rapid turnover at the top ranks of her school, and higher pay elsewhere in the state led her to part ways with the district after a decade on the job — reflecting some of the factors fueling a citywide teacher shortage that has the district scrambling to fill classroom spots and keep kids learning.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Festival of Silver Lights kicks off at Hubbard Park

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Hubbard Park’s Festival of Silver Lights is happening right now and will shine bright through the season. Tonight until January 2, you have time to see the lights for yourself. The festival of lights has been tradition since in Meriden since 1988. For their opening...
MERIDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Alders To State: Make Bus Rides Free Forever

A week before the state legislature gathers to vote on whether CT Transit buses should remain fare-free through April, the Board of Alders formally called on state government to make public buses free to ride forever. Local legislators took that vote Monday night during the latest full Board of Alders,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Moving out of Town Hall

EAST HARTFORD — Town departments will vacate Town Hall beginning Dec. 15 in advance of renovations of the 84-year-old building, with service disruptions expected until Jan. 9. The Town Council approved the $21.6 million project on Oct. 4. Of the total, $11.9 million comes from bonds authorized in 2018...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Demo Of Former SHW Casting Co. Building In Ansonia Slated For Next Week

ANSONIA — Demolition to the former SHW Casting Co. building downtown is expected to get underway next week due to a partial roof collapse, which city officials have deemed a public safety hazard. According to Ansonia Corporation Counsel John Marini, a portion of the roof at the property at...
ANSONIA, CT
trumbulltimes.com

When a closed Goodwill store became an overnight dump, Danbury’s blight fighting crew stepped in

DANBURY — It wasn’t the kind of “shopping” Danbury wants to encourage this holiday season. A closed Goodwill Store on a heavily traveled corner of White Street had attracted so much donated clothing, furniture, and downright junk on its empty parking lot that opportunists were perusing the makeshift dump for items they might like, scattering what they didn’t want in the process.
DANBURY, CT
newhavenarts.org

Hillhouse Marching Band Rebuilds For Game Day

Top: Bernadette Karpel. Bottom, in foreground: Drummer Erik London. Lucy Gellman Photos. The drums sounded first, a heartbeat that rang all the way to the goalposts, then split in two as the marching quads came in. Horns jumped on the beat, wailing as they hit the cool afternoon air. At the 50-yard line, Bernadette Karpel lifted her clarinet to her mouth and came in strong. Joshua Smith pulled his hand through the air and held up a forefinger. A smile teased at the edges of his mouth.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Teen facing charges after noose found in Hebron school

HEBRON, Conn. — A 17-year-old is facing charges after a noose was found in Hebron's RHAM High School last week, state police said Thursday. The noose was found in the boy's locker room last Friday morning, prompting the staff member at the school to immediately take it down. Concerned...
HEBRON, CT
luxury-houses.net

Flawlessly Landscaped Property in North Haven, CT Hits Market for $2.4M

The Estate in North Haven is a luxurious home offering all quality materials, finishes and top of the line appliances and equipment now available for sale. This home located at 44 Canterbury Way, North Haven, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 7,228 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cuozzo – Press/Cuozzo Realtors (203-288-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in North Haven.
NORTH HAVEN, CT

