Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Meriden, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Families Thankful for Free Thanksgiving Dinner at YMCA
More than 100 people gathered in Hartford for a community Thanksgiving dinner offering free meals. As trays are opened and hot food is being served, people are grateful to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. “It feels so good. It’s a blessing. Many countries don’t have this place but thank God we...
Bristol Press
Bristol has full lineup of holiday programs, including 'scuba diving' with Santa
BRISTOL – The city has announced a full lineup of holiday programs, from the return of the Winter Wonderland at the Mrs. Rockwell pavilion, to scuba diving with Santa Claus. On Dec. 2, the Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department is collecting letters to Santa in the parks. They can be dropped off at the Federal Hill Green gazebo, the Page Park playground and in Mrs. Rockwell’s Pavilion at Rockwell Park. Children who send letters to the North Pole will receive a letter back from Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus or one of Santa’s elves.
New Britain Herald
Hundreds gather in front of NBPD headquarters for Thanksgiving meals
NEW BRITAIN – In a partnership between the New Britain Police Department and the Black Ministerial Alliance of New Britain, dozens gathered coats and meals for hundreds of area residents as a means of paying it forward during the fourth annual Thanksgiving Day Feast Thursday. “We feed a lot...
Hartford group offers free Thanksgiving breakfast to those in need
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A free pre-Thanksgiving breakfast was held Wednesday morning in Hartford. The group “Angel of Edgewood” helps people who are food insecure. On Wednesday morning, the group provided people with a hot breakfast buffet and breakfast sandwiches. “This time of year, usually people are giving out turkeys, but a lot of people […]
New Haven Love Couldn’t Keep Teacher Here
Roberto Clemente art teacher Carina Ruotolo wanted to keep teaching in New Haven’s public schools. But a lack of support during Covid, rapid turnover at the top ranks of her school, and higher pay elsewhere in the state led her to part ways with the district after a decade on the job — reflecting some of the factors fueling a citywide teacher shortage that has the district scrambling to fill classroom spots and keep kids learning.
New Britain Herald
New Britain's Stanley Quarter Park pond will be dredged with hopes of returning it to its iconic former state
NEW BRITAIN – The slightly dilapidated, unusable feature at Stanley Quarter Park, the infamous pond, will officially be dredged and returned to a new, beautiful useable state. “This beautiful pond is absolutely an iconic part of Stanley Quarter Park and so many of our residents have wonderful memories here....
Eyewitness News
Festival of Silver Lights kicks off at Hubbard Park
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Hubbard Park’s Festival of Silver Lights is happening right now and will shine bright through the season. Tonight until January 2, you have time to see the lights for yourself. The festival of lights has been tradition since in Meriden since 1988. For their opening...
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
New Haven Independent
Alders To State: Make Bus Rides Free Forever
A week before the state legislature gathers to vote on whether CT Transit buses should remain fare-free through April, the Board of Alders formally called on state government to make public buses free to ride forever. Local legislators took that vote Monday night during the latest full Board of Alders,...
Warming Centers Open, While City Looks To Long-Term Homeless Fixes
Short-term cold-weather “warming centers” opened Tuesday while the city and a nonprofit separately prepared to figure out how to spend a combined $7 million on long-term solutions for the homeless. Officials gathered on East Street at the faith-based addiction recovery and life crisis “180 Center” to announce...
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
New Haven unveils statue design that will replace Christopher Columbus statue
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The design for a new statue for Wooster Square in New Haven has been approved to replace the Christopher Columbus statue that was removed in 2020. The new statue that will honor Italian-American heritage was approved at a Board of Alders meeting on Monday night. The statue depicting an Italian […]
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
Moving out of Town Hall
EAST HARTFORD — Town departments will vacate Town Hall beginning Dec. 15 in advance of renovations of the 84-year-old building, with service disruptions expected until Jan. 9. The Town Council approved the $21.6 million project on Oct. 4. Of the total, $11.9 million comes from bonds authorized in 2018...
New Haven Independent
Demo Of Former SHW Casting Co. Building In Ansonia Slated For Next Week
ANSONIA — Demolition to the former SHW Casting Co. building downtown is expected to get underway next week due to a partial roof collapse, which city officials have deemed a public safety hazard. According to Ansonia Corporation Counsel John Marini, a portion of the roof at the property at...
trumbulltimes.com
When a closed Goodwill store became an overnight dump, Danbury’s blight fighting crew stepped in
DANBURY — It wasn’t the kind of “shopping” Danbury wants to encourage this holiday season. A closed Goodwill Store on a heavily traveled corner of White Street had attracted so much donated clothing, furniture, and downright junk on its empty parking lot that opportunists were perusing the makeshift dump for items they might like, scattering what they didn’t want in the process.
newhavenarts.org
Hillhouse Marching Band Rebuilds For Game Day
Top: Bernadette Karpel. Bottom, in foreground: Drummer Erik London. Lucy Gellman Photos. The drums sounded first, a heartbeat that rang all the way to the goalposts, then split in two as the marching quads came in. Horns jumped on the beat, wailing as they hit the cool afternoon air. At the 50-yard line, Bernadette Karpel lifted her clarinet to her mouth and came in strong. Joshua Smith pulled his hand through the air and held up a forefinger. A smile teased at the edges of his mouth.
Teen facing charges after noose found in Hebron school
HEBRON, Conn. — A 17-year-old is facing charges after a noose was found in Hebron's RHAM High School last week, state police said Thursday. The noose was found in the boy's locker room last Friday morning, prompting the staff member at the school to immediately take it down. Concerned...
luxury-houses.net
Flawlessly Landscaped Property in North Haven, CT Hits Market for $2.4M
The Estate in North Haven is a luxurious home offering all quality materials, finishes and top of the line appliances and equipment now available for sale. This home located at 44 Canterbury Way, North Haven, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 7,228 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cuozzo – Press/Cuozzo Realtors (203-288-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in North Haven.
