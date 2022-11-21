NYC transit safety advocate hit by car — on way to victims vigil

A road safety activist ended up in a Brooklyn ER over the weekend when he was struck by a car — while bicycling to an event to commemorate victims of traffic violence.

The victim, a staffer for the advocacy group Transportation Alternatives, was struck by a car on Rochester Avenue just a block from where the group was preparing to begin its annual vigil for “World Remembrance Day of Road Traffic Victims,” Gothamist reported .

“This is the real life that is experienced by every New Yorker,” the group’s director, Danny Harris, said as the event got under way, according to the report.

“There he stood, on his way to an event to help celebrate and honor those who were killed and injured in traffic violence, and now he sits in the emergency room,” Harris said of the unidentified victim.

The man was recovering at home Monday from minor injuries, a group spokesman said.

World Remembrance Day is an annual vigil for families who have lost love ones to traffic violence. They wear yellow and call for policy changes to make streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

New York City traffic deaths have increase in recent years. Sipa USA via AP

Transportation Alternatives activists at a protest in January 2020. Sipa USA via AP

So far this year, 222 people have died in car crashes in New York City, according to NYPD stats compiled by the Big Apple — surpassing the total number of traffic deaths for each year from 2015 through 2020.

This year’s victims include 98 pedestrians, 14 cyclists, 34 drivers, 56 motor vehicle occupants and 20 people on “other motorized vehicles,” city officials said.

In 2021, 113 pedestrians were killed in crashes, along with 18 cyclists, 34 drivers, 52 motor vehicle occupants and 13 people on “other motorized vehicles.”

“Thank you for the outpouring of support for our staff member who was injured on their way to World Day of Remembrance yesterday,” Transportation Alternatives posted on its Twitter page Monday.

“Our city leaders must do everything in their power to keep people safe on our streets — whether they are going to work, school, or an event to honor those injured or who have lost loved ones to traffic violence.”