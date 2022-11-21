The Fisker Ocean electric SUV finally entered production last week at manufacturing partner Magna Steyr's plant in Graz, Austria. It's a huge milestone for the EV startup, which first showed its electric SUV in concept form in spring 2019. As you would expect, production will start off low, with 300 vehicles planned for the first quarter of 2023. However, Fisker is planning a quick ramp up from the second quarter of 2023 to 8,000 units, then to 15,000 in Q3, with the company hoping to make around 42,400 vehicles by the end of next year.

