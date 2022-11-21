Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Polestar Manufactures 100,000th Polestar 2 Electric Sedan
Polestar recently produced the 100,000th Polestar 2 electric vehicle at Volvo Cars' plant in Luqiao, China, two and a half years after production began. The milestone vehicle is destined for a customer in Ireland, one of the newest Polestar global markets, and features unique stickers on the doors to mark the accomplishment.
insideevs.com
Lucid Now Offers Ready To Deliver Air EVs On US Customer Website
Lucid Group has added a "Ready to Deliver" section on its website for US customers who don't want to place a custom order and then wait weeks or months for their Air luxury EV to be delivered. The EV startup says this is "the most convenient way to put Lucid...
Autoweek.com
Porsche’s Macan EV Will Debut a New Platform with a Ton of Power
The upcoming Premium Platform Electric can support 603 hp and 707 lb-ft of torque at launch, which could make for a wildly powerful Macan model. Porsche's new battery-electric platform will be modular and will support rear- and all-wheel-drive systems. Porsche’s Premium Platform Electric architecture could expand throughout the brand’s product...
insideevs.com
Watch How The Fisker Ocean One EV Is Assembled In Timelapse Video
The Fisker Ocean electric SUV finally entered production last week at manufacturing partner Magna Steyr's plant in Graz, Austria. It's a huge milestone for the EV startup, which first showed its electric SUV in concept form in spring 2019. As you would expect, production will start off low, with 300 vehicles planned for the first quarter of 2023. However, Fisker is planning a quick ramp up from the second quarter of 2023 to 8,000 units, then to 15,000 in Q3, with the company hoping to make around 42,400 vehicles by the end of next year.
insideevs.com
Chevrolet FNR-XE Electric Sedan Concept Breaks Cover In China
General Motors has unveiled a surprise all-electric sedan study in China, the Chevrolet FNR-XE Concept. A preview of a future Ultium-based electric sedan, the design study made an appearance on November 22 in Shanghai during GM China Tech Day 2022, a special event where the automaker announced plans to launch more than 15 all-electric vehicles by 2025 in the country.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Coupe Z07 Package 0-60 MPH, ¼-Mile Tested: Is a Difference Made?
In our last testing deep-dive on the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, we concluded with this: "Will Z06 + Z07 Solve All? There's so much more this chassis could handle that we feel like we're only nibbling at the possibilities of this car. Time will tell." Well, that time is now.
insideevs.com
Tesla Owner Must Pay Damages After Calling Model X "Suicide Toy"
Tesla has been under loads of scrutiny in China for some time now. However, it seems a majority of it stems from made-up stories attempting to bring the company down or get a leg up for rivals. Tesla's legal team in China continues to go to bat against such misinformation campaigns, and it has added yet another victory to its growing list.
insideevs.com
Tesla Appears To Have Ordered Plethora Of New TSMC Self-Driving Chips
It seems Tesla CEO Elon Musk is determined to "solve" self-driving, and Tesla has been working on its Autopilot system and Full Self-Driving Beta capability for years. As we recently reported, the US EV maker is now moving forward with its single-stack FSD Beta Version 11, and reports suggest the company has also placed a huge order for chips from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC).
fox56news.com
Porsche is moving fast into EVs: Lessons learned from Taycan
In 2013, German carmakers got their hands on Tesla Model S luxury five-door hatchbacks and tore them apart. An industry insider in that country reported the Model S was a massive shock to Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz—but perhaps even more so to Porsche, which had been hugely successful with its fast, sporty Panamera five-door.
Human-powered aircraft: A plane with ‘impossible engineering’ and no engine
Students at the University of Southampton have a special project they have been working on for years together. That is, to power flight using only the muscle power of a single pilot, technically known as human-powered aircraft (HPA). Earlier this year, the team won their first Formula Flight competition with their design dubbed Lazarus.
Top Speed
Here’s A Ducati-inspired Harley-Davidson V-Rod Overdosed On NOS
It’s been five years since Harley-Davidson pulled the plug on its beastly V-Rod, but it’s still a popular canvas, with international reach, for mind-bending custom projects. A fitting example of this comes all the way from Poland-based Szajba’s Garage, which has put together a custom V-Rod inspired by the Ducati Panigale. Plus, it’s charged up with Nitrox to increase the crazy exponentially.
Toyota Prius withers on the vine as EV strategy questions linger
Toyota is debuting updated versions of the Toyota Prius hybrid car at the L.A. Auto Show amid growing speculation that the automaker — long vaunted for its sustainable vehicles — is falling behind on EVs. Why it matters: Toyota is the world's largest automaker and one of the...
torquenews.com
JD Power Says Jeep Wagoneer Will Hold its Value the Best Among Large SUVS
JD Power is out with its Best Residual Value Awards and the Jeep Wagoneer tops the field of big luxury SUVs. The new rating is a big deal in the highly competitive big SUV market. J.D. Power says the recently re-introduced Jeep Wagoneer is the best Large SUV when it...
CAR AND DRIVER
A Guide to SUVs from the Sportiest and Snootiest Automakers
It was only 20 years ago that the Porsche Cayenne shocked the automotive world. An SUV from the preeminent sports-car maker seemed wildly incongruous in 2002. Today it’s easier to list the few automakers that don’t offer one for sale than those that do. Sure, there are exotic...
insideevs.com
Rumor: BYD Might Introduce A Plug-In Pickup Truck Model
BYD might be interested in entering the pickup truck segment, according to unofficial media reports in China. First, such a possibility was hinted at by local auto media Yiche, suggesting that a plug-in hybrid and all-electric pickups might be introduced as early as in 2023. Today, we saw also a...
insideevs.com
US: More Than 70% Of Plug-Ins On Road Were Assembled In North America
The US is becoming more and more self-sufficient in terms of plug-in electric car production thanks to a huge wave of new investments across the EV industry. However, even before, local production was responsible for the majority of sales, so there is nothing to complain about. The Department of Energy...
US News and World Report
How Far Can a Tesla Go?
Tesla’s fully electric luxury vehicles are known for style, grace, interesting new technology and impressive range. The current Tesla lineup offers four models: two sedans and two SUVs, with one reasonably affordable and one more extravagantly priced model in each category. That means, if you’re shopping in the luxury electric car category, you can likely find a Tesla model to fit your budget.
insideevs.com
Buick To Launch Its First Ultium-Based EV In China This Year
Buick has announced it will introduce its first Ultium-based electric vehicle, a five-seat SUV, in China later this year. Customer deliveries of the battery-powered model will start in the first half of 2023, with a second Ultium-powered electric vehicle to follow later in the year. This means Buick will have two Ultium-based EVs on sale in China many months before the brand's first EV in the US—also an SUV built on the Ultium platform—debuts in 2024.
insideevs.com
Pininfarina Battista Is World's Fastest-Accelerating Road-Legal Car
Automobili Pininfarina has released performance figures for the Battista electric hyper GT, and the numbers are outstanding. In a demonstration at the Dubai Autodrome in the United Arab Emirates where the Battista made its dynamic debut in the Middle East, the all-electric hyper GT celebrated a series of world records recently achieved in the final round of homologation.
