Tim Weah’s goal puts US up at halftime against Wales in 2022 World Cup opener

By Justin Terranova
 3 days ago

The first World Cup goal for the United States in eight years belongs to Tim Weah.

The right-winger opened the scoring against Wales with a smooth finish past Wayne Hennessey in the 36th minute after continuous pressure from the Americans marked the early stretch of the game.

Christian Pulisic played Weah in behind with a ball that broke the Welsh back line. The Lille forward then slotted it home, cool as you like.

Tim Weah scores for the United States against Wales on Nov. 21, 2022.
Tim Weah celebrates his goal for the United States against Wales on Nov. 21, 2022.
Julian Green was the last American to score in the World Cup, doing so in extra time against Belgium in an eventual 2-1 loss on July 1, 2014. If the U.S. was feeling the pressure in the first half against Wales, it didn’t show.

The Americans would take that 1-0 lead to the half.

