Montgomery County, IA

Related
kmaland.com

Red Oak man arrested on warrant for failure to appear

(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man was arrested on Thursday. According to the Red Oak Police Department, 32-year-old Kiley Brian Caron was arrested on the 300 block of E. Valley Street a Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of driving under suspension. Caron was...
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Malvern man arrested on multiple charges in Taylor County

(Bedford) -- A Malvern man was arrested on multiple charges in Taylor County last Tuesday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Harold Brown was arrested for driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, 3rd or subsequent offense, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Authorities say Brown's arrest came after a deputy observed Brown, who was known to him for not having a driver's license, getting into a vehicle and leaving a known residence associated with narcotic activity. After a probable cause search of Brown's vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said deputies located a loaded firearm and approximately two grams of meth.
TAYLOR COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

2 Glenwood suspects arrested for no contact order violation

(Glenwood) -- Two suspects were arrested in Glenwood Tuesday. The Glenwood Police Department says 54-year-olds Robert Kastl and Stephanie Kastl both of Glenwood were arrested for violation of a no contact order. Both Robert and Stephanie Kastl were taken to the Mills County and held on no bond until seen...
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak woman booked on Mills County warrant

(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak woman was booked on a Mills County warrant Tuesday afternoon. The Red Oak Police Department says 52-year-old Kristen Marie Hughes was arrested shortly before 4:25 p.m. on a Mills County warrant for contempt -- other act or omission of district court. Authorities say the arrest occurred in the 1400 block of North 5th Street in Red Oak.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests. Tawnya Larsen, 39, of Audubon, was arrested November 20th for OWI 1st Offense. Larsen was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on her own recognizance. Morgan Beauchamp, 29, of...
CASS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Brink charged with abuse of vulnerable adult

NEBRASKA CITY - A Nebraska City man is charged in Otoe County with abuse of his mother on Nov. 15. A police affidavit says the mother of 29-year-old Johnathan Brink talked to police at CHI Health St. Mary’s Hospital about a threat to slit her throat. Police say she...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD: Man arrested for Family Dollar robbery

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area arrested a 62-year-old man in connection to a robbery at an Omaha store. Officers with the Omaha Police Department have arrested one person for a robbery at the Family Dollar at 4310 Ames Avenue Tuesday night. Police said they responded to a...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Taylor County drug bust nets 2 arrests

(Lenox) -- Two suspects faces charges following a search warrant in Lenox Monday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Antonio Munoz and Jonathan Junez both of Lenox were arrested after a search warrant was executed in the 500 block of West Ohio Street for controlled substance violations. Authorities say Munoz was arrested for an active Taylor County warrant for a domestic abuse charge and additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver -- more than five grams of methamphetamine -- and felon in possession of a firearm. Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office says Junez was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver -- more than five grams of methamphetamine.
TAYLOR COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Humboldt man sentenced to prison after injury accident

PLATTSMOUTH – Rylee Davis, 21, of Humboldt was sentenced to 18 months in prison for causing bodily injury while driving under the influence of alcohol on May 14. Prosecutors say a 21-year-old woman was injured in a roll-over accident when she was thrown from a vehicle driven by Davis on Dock Road near Plattsmouth.
HUMBOLDT, NE
kjan.com

Tabor man arrested Monday on Theft, Felony Burglary & Ongoing Criminal Conduct charges

(Sidney, Iowa) – Fremont County Sheriff’s Kevin Aistrope reports deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Monday (11/21) arrested 40-year-old Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten, of Tabor. He faces one count of Theft in the 5th Degree, Class-D Felony charges (2 counts) of Burglary in the 3rd Degree, and a Class-B Felony charge of Ongoing Criminal Conduct.
TABOR, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 44-year-old Chad Michael Hill of Red Oak early this (Monday) morning for a traffic violation at 2nd and Nuckols Street. During the investigation, Police found Hill to be driving with a suspended license in the State of Iowa. Authorities transported him to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $491.25 bond.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrest Report

(Harlan) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports seven arrests from November 4 to November 11. On November 4, Thomas William Holzer Jr, age 40, Harlan, IA was arrested on an active Shelby County Warrant. Holzer was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Controlled Substance Violation, Person Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested three people at the Union County Law Enforcement Center. On Monday, Police charged 18-year-old Meadow Rae Cruickshank of Osceola and 18-year-old Kaitlyn Norma Mitchell of Afton for Disorderly Conduct. Authorities cited and released Cruickshank and Mitchell from custody. Police arrested 18-year-old Harmony Marie Shaw of Fort Scott, Kansas, with assault. Sources cited and released her from custody.
CRESTON, IA

