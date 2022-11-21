Inside the Idaho home where four students were brutally stabbed to death

This seemingly ordinary Idaho home now has a brutal history attached to it.

And that’s because, entering the second week of the investigation into the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students — which happened inside this property — the killer remains on the loose.

During a Sunday press conference, the Moscow Police Department pleaded for patience as they still believe the attack was targeted.

Three of the victims — Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Xana Kernodle, 20 — lived at this house where the Nov. 13 attack occurred. The fourth victim, 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, was there visiting his girlfriend Xana at the time. Police suspect they were stabbed to death at around 3 or 4 a.m. after they returned home about 1:45 a.m.

Two other female roommates, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, were in the house during the killings, but survived the crazed knife attack. While it may seem odd that the other roommates were unaware of what took place as they awoke the next morning — the layout of the home reveals why.

Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin were both killed along with best friends Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. Dylan Mortensen (far left) and Bethany Funke (far right) survived. Instagram

The home spans 2,300 square feet and has three stories. Google

The kitchen leads to a patio.

One of two first-floor bedrooms.

The second first-floor bedroom.

Made up of six bedrooms and three bathrooms, the home spans 2,300 square feet and has three stories. The killings took place on the second and third floors of the home. It’s likely the two roommates who survived the attack were on the first level.

The home was most recently rented in June for $2,495 per month, with each level boasting two bedrooms and one bathroom.

Police have said they did not believe anyone who was in the house when the 911 call was placed was involved in the crime.

The second level.

A second-level bedroom.

One of three bathrooms.

The third floor.

“One of the top campus housing options available! – Sought after location within close walking/biking/driving distance to campus and Greek Row,” the previous listing states.

Fully renovated during the 2018 year, the kitchen received news cabinets, counters and appliances, newly remodeled bathrooms and new hardwood flooring.