Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Richland Library hosting Chick-fil-A hiring event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library Main is hosting a free Chick-fil-A hiring event for the public from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Dec. 1. Organizers ask that you bring your resume for on-the-spot interviews. Chick-fil-A is hiring for the following positions:. Cashiers and Drive Thru Team Members. Food Line...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia Solid Waste Department announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia’s Solid Waste Department has announced changes to the schedule. According to city officials, they will modify their schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday. Solid waste collections that are normally picked up on Thursdays were moved to Wednesday, November 23, and pick-up will...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: A look at some holiday happenings in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, we are taking a look at some of the holiday happenings across the Midlands. You can check out the Lights at Riverbanks Zoo this weekend. The lights run on select nights in November and December from 5:00–9:00pm. You can...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Here's a list of Holiday light shows in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It's the Holiday Season, and WACH FOX News has compiled a list of light shows happening this year. Click on the light show name to get more information on specific events. FIREFLIES LIGHT SHOW: November 19 - December 31. Type: Walk-Thru with themed nights. Location:...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland County government offices and drop-off sites closed for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Government offices are set to close Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no recycling collection services or curbside waste pickup on Thursday. Materials that are scheduled for Thursday will be picked up Friday and Friday’s pick-up will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 26.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling and office schedules for Thanksgiving holiday

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a holiday schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed, Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 25, and the day after Thanksgiving - Friday, Nov. 26.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Holiday happenings and More

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, Fireflies Holiday Lights features one million lights, shining bright, this season. According to a release from the Columbia Fireflies, Segra Park is decked out with over one million LED lights, featuring 10 themed areas, on 42 nights throughout November and December.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

SC Oyster Festival returns to the Hampton-Preston Mansion downtown Columbia

Seafood lovers prepare for Columbia's largest outdoor oyster roast as the 24th annual SC Oyster Festival returns Sunday, Nov. 27. The annual event will take place at the Hampton-Preston Mansion from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and will feature steamed oysters for sale by the bucket from PEARLZ Oyster Bar. Attendees can also enjoy oyster shooters, fried oysters, and oyster gumbo from various vendors inside the festival.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

SC students brighten Thanksgiving with more than 500 pies

Being a hospitality management major at the University of South Carolina means not only lessons in the classroom but also experiential learning, and that philosophy is good news for lots of Thanksgiving dinners in the Columbia area. Students, faculty and staff at McCutchen House hosted Pie Day, selling more than...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Annual Trouble in Toyland report released

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The U.S. Public Interest Research Group, along with Prisma Health Children’s Hospital released its annual Trouble in Toyland report. This report gives parents three key areas to make sure toys are safe: choking hazards, hidden toxins and recently recalled toys. Here are some reasons why...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Fight at pizza restaurant leaves one injured in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fight in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant left one person injured. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a man in a photograph Wednesday. Investigators said a woman was hurt during an altercation at Cici’s Pizza in Sandhills. RCSD said the dispute was over parking.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Newly renovated field unveiled at Brookland-Lakeview Empowerment Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A newly renovated field in honor of Lakeview High School’s historic championship win 59 years ago today was unveiled today. The newly renovated field was showcased today at the Brookland-Lakeview Empowerment Center. In 1963 the then segregated school won its first state championship.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Average and Extreme Thanksgiving Weather in Columbia

Wondering about what is average weather or what extremes we’ve seen is in Columbia on Thanksgiving? The National Weather Service has the answers for you. See below. And just for the record, this Thanksgiving will be dry with highs in the low 60’s – so about average.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

CFD: Discarded smoking materials caused Rusty Mill Drive house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia-Richland Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the cause of a massive house fire last week. Investigators say on November 17, the Rusty Mill Drive house fire was caused by discarded smoking materials. Officials say the fire started before 5 p.m. on the rear...
COLUMBIA, SC

