Brooklyn, NY

Suspects shoot at people in Brooklyn playground: NYPD

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three people pulled out guns and fired at a group of people inside a Brooklyn playground, police said Monday.

The unidentified shooters were in front of Kennedy King Playground on the evening of Nov. 7 when they shot toward a group inside the playground, “causing a grave risk of serious injury or death to numerous people within the playground.” No one was struck.

NY approves 1st marijuana dispensary licenses

Police have asked for help identifying the shooters. They released surveillance images of the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments / 27

Guyver
3d ago

They mush be poor, jobless & have nothing to do in the neighborhood. Otherwise they wouldn't do such a thing right? He's in this idiotic rhetoric that we are told?

Reply
9
matt jones
3d ago

Suspects Iooks famiIiar can't teII cause of the dark, aIways the same suspects that's making troubIe & ruining our city

Reply(1)
12
Ny
2d ago

I thought that the NYC parks and playgrounds were gun free zones. I guess it’s not for the criminals that runs the city

Reply(1)
9
 

