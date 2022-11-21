Effective: 2022-11-25 01:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Collier, Mainland Monroe and Far South Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO