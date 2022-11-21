Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
retailcustomerexperience.com
Amazon laying off thousands of employees starting this month
Amazon is reportedly cutting 10,000 jobs starting this month which will focus on the retail division, devices unit and human resources. The reduction reflects 3% of its corporate workforce and less than 1% of its global employee roster, according to a New York Times report. It will be the biggest...
msn.com
Another massive tech company plans to cut 10K jobs: reports
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — While tech companies like Meta Inc., Twitter and Salesforce have been in the headlines for layoffs lately, there’s one Bay Area tech giant we haven’t heard about cutting jobs. But that could be about to change. Google is planning on laying off about 6% of its workforce — roughly 10,000 people — that managers characterize as “underperforming,” according to a report in The Information.
Autoblog
Car companies want to make billions by charging subscription fees for features like heated seats
How would you feel about paying $5 each month for the ability to lock and unlock your car from a distance through an app? What about a $25-per-month charge for advanced cruise control or $10 to access heated seats? What if those charges continued long after your car was paid off?
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Twitter employee says the NY office cafeteria is serving 2 types of mac and cheese but grilled shrimp is off the menu, as cost-cutting continues
Twitter's free lunches have faced scrutiny from Elon Musk before. He previously claimed the lunches were costing the company $400 per meal.
msn.com
Elon Musk fired Twitter's head of sales after she refused to sack more employees. He had previously begged her not to resign.
Elon Musk sacked Twitter exec Robin Wheeler after she refused to fire more staff, sources said. Wheeler was sacked despite Musk persuading her to stay after she tried to resign, per Bloomberg. Some Twitter sales staff found out over the weekend and on Monday they were fired, per Platformer. Elon...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report
The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Spent $2,500 On Food — A Day — in The Bahamas. He Also Owned $40 Million Penthouse.
Crypto exchange FTX and its affiliated ventures went up in flames this month, but Bankman-Fried was reportedly living lavishly in the Bahamas right before it all went down.
Futurism
Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin
In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
u.today
Turkey Seizes Assets of FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Turkish authorities have seized the assets of seizes assets of former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried, according to a report by Anadolu Agency. The Ankara-based state-run news agency has added that the assets of FTX affiliates have been confiscated as well amid an investigation over fraud allegations. The new probe was launched by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK).
‘Stealth workers’ lying to their bosses about where they work are costing companies tons of money
Workers are keeping their digital nomad lives a secret from their bosses. Some remote workers are playing hooky from their company’s homebase these days, and bosses are catching on. The pandemic challenged the idea that the office was an important fixture of the workplace as people working from home...
Elon Musk Fires More Twitter Staff, Mostly Engineeers, the Night Before Thanksgiving
Elon Musk reportedly fired several dozen Twitter employees the night before Thanksgiving, most of whom were engineers—axing them despite them opting into CEO Elon Musk’s “Twitter 2.0,” which promised a “hardcore” workplace. The firings, first reported by The Verge, will include a severance package of four-weeks pay to those let go. It’s unknown how many engineers were fired, but the email indicated it was because their code was “not satisfactory.” The firings came as a surprise inside Twitter, sources at the company told Business Insider.
zycrypto.com
FTX Comes Clean And Admits That It Owes Over $3 Billion To Its 50 Biggest Creditors
A new court filing from embattled FTX shows the exchange owes creditors over $3 billion. The single biggest creditor is owed a staggering $226 million, while the second is due $203M. Pundits are urging market participants to brace for a contagion effect that could have dire consequences for the entire...
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
Sam Bankman-Fried often spent $2,500 on luxury lunches for FTX staff at a Bahamian bistro, restaurant staff reportedly say
The restaurant was one of several to deliver lunch to the FTX HQ on a regular basis, at a total cost of about $10,000 a day, Fox Business reported.
Genesis faces bankruptcy without $500 million cash injection, Binance and Apollo shun crypto lender
Genesis sought to raise $500 million – $1 billion to ward off bankruptcy concerns. The crypto lender tried to secure capital from Binance and Apollo but both entities turned down the chance. Genesis launched efforts to raise capital after exposure to FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried’s troubled crypto exchange. Major...
Jalopnik
Tesla Shareholders Want a Stock Buyback After Years of Gains Are Wiped Out
Tesla investors want Elon Musk to do something about the company’s quickly dipping stock prices, President Joe Biden is “directly” involved with negotiations to avoid a railroad strike, and Nissan is looking to ease customers and dealers into the EV future. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
More than half of car dealerships believe used EVs are too expensive and impractical to sell compared to gas models
NEW data shows auto dealerships view high electric vehicle prices as the number-one obstacle delaying the used car market’s electrification. This cost-related stress is compounded by dealership’s lack of onsite charging facilities and the U.S. government’s looming 2030 deadline for half of auto sales to become electric.
