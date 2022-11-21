Elon Musk reportedly fired several dozen Twitter employees the night before Thanksgiving, most of whom were engineers—axing them despite them opting into CEO Elon Musk’s “Twitter 2.0,” which promised a “hardcore” workplace. The firings, first reported by The Verge, will include a severance package of four-weeks pay to those let go. It’s unknown how many engineers were fired, but the email indicated it was because their code was “not satisfactory.” The firings came as a surprise inside Twitter, sources at the company told Business Insider.

13 HOURS AGO