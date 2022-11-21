ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

teslarati.com

Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility

An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
retailcustomerexperience.com

Amazon laying off thousands of employees starting this month

Amazon is reportedly cutting 10,000 jobs starting this month which will focus on the retail division, devices unit and human resources. The reduction reflects 3% of its corporate workforce and less than 1% of its global employee roster, according to a New York Times report. It will be the biggest...
msn.com

Another massive tech company plans to cut 10K jobs: reports

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — While tech companies like Meta Inc., Twitter and Salesforce have been in the headlines for layoffs lately, there’s one Bay Area tech giant we haven’t heard about cutting jobs. But that could be about to change. Google is planning on laying off about 6% of its workforce — roughly 10,000 people — that managers characterize as “underperforming,” according to a report in The Information.
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
Futurism

Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin

In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
u.today

Turkey Seizes Assets of FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Turkish authorities have seized the assets of seizes assets of former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried, according to a report by Anadolu Agency. The Ankara-based state-run news agency has added that the assets of FTX affiliates have been confiscated as well amid an investigation over fraud allegations. The new probe was launched by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK).
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Fires More Twitter Staff, Mostly Engineeers, the Night Before Thanksgiving

Elon Musk reportedly fired several dozen Twitter employees the night before Thanksgiving, most of whom were engineers—axing them despite them opting into CEO Elon Musk’s “Twitter 2.0,” which promised a “hardcore” workplace. The firings, first reported by The Verge, will include a severance package of four-weeks pay to those let go. It’s unknown how many engineers were fired, but the email indicated it was because their code was “not satisfactory.” The firings came as a surprise inside Twitter, sources at the company told Business Insider.
zycrypto.com

FTX Comes Clean And Admits That It Owes Over $3 Billion To Its 50 Biggest Creditors

A new court filing from embattled FTX shows the exchange owes creditors over $3 billion. The single biggest creditor is owed a staggering $226 million, while the second is due $203M. Pundits are urging market participants to brace for a contagion effect that could have dire consequences for the entire...
Jalopnik

Tesla Shareholders Want a Stock Buyback After Years of Gains Are Wiped Out

Tesla investors want Elon Musk to do something about the company’s quickly dipping stock prices, President Joe Biden is “directly” involved with negotiations to avoid a railroad strike, and Nissan is looking to ease customers and dealers into the EV future. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

