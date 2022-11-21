ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Cardinals vs. 49ers predictions: Jimmy Garoppolo will struggle in Mexico

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Our NFL betting writer offers best betting picks and predictions for Monday Night Football, a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, Mexico, airing on ESPN at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Cardinals enter with an array of injuries that could impact the offense and outcome. Unless something changes pregame, quarterback Kyler Murray will be out again this week after sitting out Week 10 with a hamstring injury. The 49ers have a chance to pull even in the NFC West standings with the Seahawks at 6-4 by notching a third consecutive win, this one in front of nearly 90,000 fans expected at Estadio Azteca.

Cardinals vs. 49ers predictions
Cardinals vs. 49ers prediction and analysis

Kyler Murray was sidelined last week, with Colt McCoy leading Arizona to a win that makes the Monday matchup with the 49ers more important for either side. The Cardinals fall well off the pace in the NFC West with a loss that would be Arizona’s seventh of the season. But a win tightens the division chase and makes it reasonable for anyone but the Rams to come out on top with a month to play.

The 49ers are getting their offense going with Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle on the field, together with Jimmy Garoppolo at the controls. But the defense has been the way to the win column for San Francisco, which went 0-2 against Arizona in the 2021 regular season.

Under 43.5 total points

The Cardinals have hit 30 points only once this season, and it’s not likely to happen against the 49ers, who allowed 30 total points combined in wins the past two weeks. Murray might be more mobile than he would’ve been last week, but hamstring issues are no stranger for the Cardinals’ QB. He’s the team’s leading rusher (359 yards, 6.1 yards per carry, two TDs) and had 21-96-2 in the victorious visit to San Francisco in 2021.

But the Niners’ defense is on the rise with 107 rushing yards allowed over the past two games, wins against the Chargers and Rams, with a total of five sacks in those wins. Neither team cleared 200 total passing yards.

Pick: Under 43.5 total points

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UaRJg_0jIxFx8H00
Christian McCaffrey
Getty Images
Betting on the NFL? 49ers -2.5 first quarter

Arizona is downright inept in the opening quarter, with 19 first-quarter points in 10 games. The 49ers have five games this season with zero or three points allowed.

While only outscoring the opposition 40-38 in the first quarter this season, the 49ers can take advantage of a Cardinals defense that hasn’t seen this grouping on the field while also giving up 110 rushing yards per game. Arizona has allowed seven first-quarter touchdowns in 2022.

The Cardinals have one first-quarter TD in 2022.

Pick: 49ers to cover -2.5 in the first quarter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nWbhX_0jIxFx8H00
Jimmy Garoppolo
Getty Images
Jimmy Garoppolo under 255.5 passing yards

Conservative is the way Kyle Shanahan rolls in San Francisco, content to grind yards with McCaffrey and a high-efficiency passing game to protect the ball and the lead. Only once this season has that approach rendered more than 257 net passing yards — 369 in the blowout loss to the Chiefs — whereas the 49ers ran the ball 41 times last week.

Garoppolo had 326 yards in his only game against Arizona last season (Trey Lance started the Week 5 game in 2021), but the 49ers spent most of that game in catchup mode.

Pick : Jimmy Garoppolo under 255.5 passing yards

Cardinals vs. 49ers odds

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook, accurate at the time of publishing, subject to change.

TeamSpreadMoney LineTotal Points: 43.549ers-10 (-110)-480Under -110Cardinals+10 (-110)+360Over -110

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Kyle Shanahan gets honest about Jimmy Garoppolo

For most of this offseason, it looked like Jimmy Garoppolo would no longer be with the San Francisco 49ers. The team initially tried to trade the former Super Bowl starter but ultimately decided to keep him with the team on a restructured contract as the backup to second-year quarterback Trey Lance. And it’s a good thing they did because Read more... The post Kyle Shanahan gets honest about Jimmy Garoppolo appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022

Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
NBC Sports

Kittle, Deebo give Jimmy G hilarious new nicknames

Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his NFL career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?. Garoppolo, who has steered the 49ers to a three-game winning streak and into first place in the NFC West, earned a pair of new monikers from teammates George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.
theScore

Giants' Zaidi confirms Senga interest after graphic spotted at stadium

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi confirmed his team is interested in free-agent right-hander Kodai Senga after a graphic of the pitcher was spotted on the video board inside Oracle Park earlier this month. "He's obviously one of the top pitchers and players in Japan," Zaidi told...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy