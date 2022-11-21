ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearns, UT

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 4

Grandson suspected in death of Clearfield couple

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A grandson is a suspect in the deaths of a Clearfield couple found dead in their garage on Wednesday. The grandson was safely taken into custody after the incident and booked into the Davis County Jail on two charges of homicide and one charge of domestic violence assault.
CLEARFIELD, UT
ksl.com

Details emerge in killings of 2 Clearfield residents

CLEARFIELD — A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. Officers on Wednesday responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according...
CLEARFIELD, UT
KSLTV

Suspect uses stolen car to ram police car, begins multi-agency chase

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A woman is in police custody after allegedly ramming a police car with a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police. Victoria Diane Nunez, 32, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Thursday morning for felony charges of receiving/transferring a stolen vehicle, assault on a police officer with a dangerous weapon, failing to stop at the command of police, and a misdemeanor charge of possessing burglary tools, according to the affidavit.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Police: Kearns home invader sent to hospital after fighting with residents

KEARNS, Utah — A man was sent to the hospital in critical condition after walking into a home without permission and fighting with its residents, police say. Unified Police Lt. Nate Lord told KSL that the suspect wandered around the neighborhood at 5670 S Stone Flower Way and walked into a random home late Wednesday night.
KEARNS, UT
KSLTV

Man fired shots at tow truck workers looking for illegally parked cars, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police arrested a man who they say was sitting in his vehicle when he fired a gun at two tow truck drivers as they approached his car. About 11 p.m. Tuesday, two tow truck drivers were looking for cars parked illegally at an apartment complex near 3500 South and 5600 West. Jorge Rodriguez Ramirez, 31, who was still in his car, “displayed” a gun at the tow truck employees, according to a police booking affidavit.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Man sentenced to 6 years in prison after attempted kidnapping at gunpoint

OGDEN — An Ogden man will serve at least six years in prison for trying to kidnap a man at gunpoint who was then shot in a struggle over the gun. Juan Carlos Rodriguez, 25, was sentenced Monday to six years to life in prison for aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony. He was ordered to spend one to 15 years in prison in a separate case, involving aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person that stemmed from a January incident.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man arrested for murder in weekend shooting outside nightclub in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — A Southern Utah man has been arrested and booked into jail in connection with the shooting death of a Salt Lake City woman over the weekend. Nichole Olsen, 29, was shot and killed outside a nightclub near 300 S. West Temple in Salt Lake City around 2 a.m. Sunday. Police have arrested 37-year-old Dustin Pedersen in connection with her murder.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utahn charged with assault after allegedly holding blade to woman’s throat on flight

SALT LAKE CITY — A 41-year-old man from Syracuse, Utah, has been charged for carrying and using a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight earlier this week. According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, the suspect, identified as Merrill Darrell Fackrell, was seated in a window seat, next to a married couple, on a flight from New York to Salt Lake City.
SYRACUSE, UT
KSLTV

Utah man buys humidifier found with five packages of cocaine in it

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police are investigating an incident where a purchased humidifier had 12.27 pounds of cocaine in it. According to a police report, on Nov. 2, a man reported he had purchased a humidifier from NPS in Salt Lake City. “He opened the humidifier to find that the inner workings had been removed and 5 packages of drugs were found inside.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy