ABC 4
Grandson suspected in death of Clearfield couple
CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A grandson is a suspect in the deaths of a Clearfield couple found dead in their garage on Wednesday. The grandson was safely taken into custody after the incident and booked into the Davis County Jail on two charges of homicide and one charge of domestic violence assault.
KUTV
ksl.com
Details emerge in killings of 2 Clearfield residents
CLEARFIELD — A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. Officers on Wednesday responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according...
KSLTV
Suspect uses stolen car to ram police car, begins multi-agency chase
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A woman is in police custody after allegedly ramming a police car with a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police. Victoria Diane Nunez, 32, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Thursday morning for felony charges of receiving/transferring a stolen vehicle, assault on a police officer with a dangerous weapon, failing to stop at the command of police, and a misdemeanor charge of possessing burglary tools, according to the affidavit.
Burglar in critical condition after fight with homeowners
A man is in critical condition after he broke into a Kearns home and got into a fight with the owner of the home.
KSLTV
Gephardt Daily
Double homicide shakes residents in Clearfield neighborhood
The couple who lived across the street from neighbor Debbie Leahman were the kind who would bring treats to neighbors during the holidays.
Man sentenced for killing Sandy realtor in 2019
A man has been sentenced to one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison on Wednesday, Nov. 22, after being convicted of killing a realtor from Sandy in 2019.
KSLTV
Man fired shots at tow truck workers looking for illegally parked cars, police say
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police arrested a man who they say was sitting in his vehicle when he fired a gun at two tow truck drivers as they approached his car. About 11 p.m. Tuesday, two tow truck drivers were looking for cars parked illegally at an apartment complex near 3500 South and 5600 West. Jorge Rodriguez Ramirez, 31, who was still in his car, “displayed” a gun at the tow truck employees, according to a police booking affidavit.
ksl.com
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison after attempted kidnapping at gunpoint
OGDEN — An Ogden man will serve at least six years in prison for trying to kidnap a man at gunpoint who was then shot in a struggle over the gun. Juan Carlos Rodriguez, 25, was sentenced Monday to six years to life in prison for aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony. He was ordered to spend one to 15 years in prison in a separate case, involving aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person that stemmed from a January incident.
ksl.com
Judge recommends man serve 'every day' of 15-year sentence for killing Utah father of 4
SALT LAKE CITY — Nicole Stokoe came prepared as she entered a Salt Lake courtroom Tuesday, finally able to speak to the man who recently pleaded guilty to shooting and killing her husband David nearly four years ago. At the sentencing hearing for Manuel Velasquez, she told the man...
kslnewsradio.com
Man arrested for murder in weekend shooting outside nightclub in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — A Southern Utah man has been arrested and booked into jail in connection with the shooting death of a Salt Lake City woman over the weekend. Nichole Olsen, 29, was shot and killed outside a nightclub near 300 S. West Temple in Salt Lake City around 2 a.m. Sunday. Police have arrested 37-year-old Dustin Pedersen in connection with her murder.
KSLTV
EXCLUSIVE: Man takes woman hostage on flight to SLC, Good Samaritan steps in
SALT LAKE CITY — A Provo man is recounting an unnerving assault on a flight to Salt Lake City when a Syracuse man is accused of taking a woman hostage with a razor and making bizarre demands to the whole plane. That man, identified as 41-year-old Merrill Fackrell, is...
KSLTV
KSLTV
Utah man buys humidifier found with five packages of cocaine in it
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police are investigating an incident where a purchased humidifier had 12.27 pounds of cocaine in it. According to a police report, on Nov. 2, a man reported he had purchased a humidifier from NPS in Salt Lake City. “He opened the humidifier to find that the inner workings had been removed and 5 packages of drugs were found inside.”
2 arrested after allegedly threatening patrons with gun at Draper bar fight
A couple has been arrested last Saturday, Nov. 19, after they brandished a firearm during a fight at a sports bar near the 12000 block of South State Street.
