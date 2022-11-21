ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
preservationmaryland.org

Culinary Heritage: Recipes for a Traditional Maryland Thanksgiving

Preservation Maryland is thankful to be part of a wonderful community committed to protecting and promoting our shared heritage – not least of which is our culinary traditions. Enjoy our tastiest post of the year as we share an array of classic Maryland Thanksgiving recipes, including recipes from A Taste of History with Joyce White, Old Line Plate, and others.
MARYLAND STATE
The Hill

Maryland, Virginia celebrate first Kimchi Day

Story at a glance The process of preparing kimchi was recognized by UNESCO in 2013 as an intangible cultural heritage in Korea.  The states’ declaration coincides with Korea’s own recognition of the day. California and New York also celebrate Kimchi Day. Maryland and Virginia are recognizing Nov. 22 as Kimchi Day.  Kimchi is a celebrated…
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland

A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Thanksgiving in DC: Things to do and places to eat

WASHINGTON - Thanksgiving is traditionally a day to spend in the kitchen cooking, and then later on, sinking into the couch in a tryptophan-induced food coma while football plays on the TV. But if you're looking to make a break from tradition this year, D.C. is the place to do...
WASHINGTON, DC
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland

Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
FREDERICK, MD
WTOP

Maryland, Virginia hotels get Historic Hotels Excellence awards

The 2022 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence included two historic hotels in Maryland and two in Virginia. Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Maryland, was named the Best Small Historic Inn, an award given to hotels with fewer than 75 guest rooms. Antrim 1844 was once the historic home of Colonel Andrew Ege. Many of its 40 guest rooms have private Jacuzzis, balconies and fireplaces.
TANEYTOWN, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Festival of Trees to return in person at Maryland State Fairgrounds for first time during pandemic, benefiting Kennedy Krieger Institute

The Maryland State Fairgrounds will transform into a winter wonderland this holiday weekend as designers display hundreds of decorated trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses at the Festival of Trees. The 33rd annual festival will return in person for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, running from Nov....
MARYLAND STATE
Broad Street Hockey

JayPo’s Penalty Boxed Lunch: The Half-Smoke

Welcome to JayPo’s Penalty Boxed Lunch where we explore food from around the country! This week’s fifth official entry comes from the (should be a State) District of Columbia and features a tubed meat with onions and chili on a bun...the DC Half-Smoke!. Food History!. Local to our...
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland's largest Christmas parade at risk of being postponed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's largest Christmas parade is at risk of being postponed. The Mayor's Christmas Parade is slated to roll through Hampden in less than two weeks. But Monday morning, organizer Tom Kerr received some stunning news from City Hall. "She said we have to change the date...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Sheetz selling gas for under $2 a gallon

Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has lowered the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. Sheetz will keep that price through Nov. 28. That is $1.43 cheaper than the average gas price in Virginia, according to AAA, and $1.69 per gallon lower than the average price of gas predicted for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

TV meteorologist, pilot from Timonium, Maryland, die in news helicopter crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate, with police praising the pilot for heroically avoiding the roadway in his final moments.Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were identified as the people killed in the crash in a statement by WBTV — and by coworkers who'd been reporting on the crash live from the station's studio.Tayag is from Timonium, Maryland, according to his social media profile pages.Fighting back tears, anchors Jamie Boll and Molly Grantham mourned their colleagues...
TIMONIUM, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

The walk-through light festival Zoo Lights is back at The Maryland Zoo

The Maryland Zoo’s seasonal Zoo Lights event is back this holiday season. This ticketed event is open now through Jan. 1, every Friday through Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m., excluding holidays. The walk-through festival of wildlife-shaped lights, which supports the zoo’s animal care and conservation work, has a...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

DC tech startup creates path to 10,000 IT jobs across region

D.C. software company BuildWithin has been awarded the Apprenticeship Building America grant through a federal program aimed at creating more apprenticeship programs across the country. The company plans to create 10,000 apprenticeships for unemployed or underemployed employees across the D.C. region. “We built out a program to make it easier...
WTOP

Schifanelli bows out of Maryland GOP chair race after filing documents missed deadline by an hour

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gordana Schifanelli, the Republican who ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor this year, has been thwarted in her bid to become chair of the state party. The GOP’s current leader claimed her nominating paperwork arrived an hour late.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy