Man with gunshot wound found lying in middle of parking lot, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition Thursday after an exchange of gunfire in DeKalb County, police say. DeKalb County police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound in the middle of a parking lot. Police confirmed to Channel 2 they are currently investigating two crime scenes.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspect caught on camera attacking Atlanta building with shopping car
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a person seen on camera attacking a building on Edgewood Avenue. Investigators shared surveillance video of the incident, which happened around 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 18. According to police, the suspect tried to use a shopping cart to damage the glass...
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating shooting at Cheshire Bridge apartment complex
ATLANTA - Police say a man was shot during an argument at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex overnight Thursday. Atlanta police say they were called around 1:58 a.m. about a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd. NE, which is listed as the address for Helios Apartments. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old male with a gunshot wound.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police investigating Thanksgiving Day homicide
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the southeast section of the city on Thanksgiving Day. Officers were called around 4:09 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE. According to police, a male shooting victim was found and taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Suspect killed after murdering Lyft driver, shootout with police in Lithonia
Two people are dead, and a DeKalb County police officer is injured after an armed assailant shot and killed a rideshare driver and then began shooting at police in Lithonia on Nov. 21. The family of 31-year-old Lauren Allen confirmed she was shot and killed after dropping off a passenger...
Three shootings, one death on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta
A man has died and two others have been injured, following three separate shootings across metro Atlanta this Thanksgivi...
Gwinnett police arrest 10 accused of gang activity in Sugar Hill area
Ten people, including three 16-year-olds, have been arrested in Gwinnett County for alleged gang activity following a months-long investigation into two shootings over the summer, police announced Tuesday.
fox5atlanta.com
Austell police investigate shooting on Hotel Street
AUSTELL, Ga. - Austell police said they are investigating a shooting on Hotel Street that put a man in the hospital. On Nov. 21, around 6 p.m., police said they found the male victim who took a gunshot to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment...
Fight between friends escalates to murder arrest, Clayton County Police say
RIVERDALE, Ga. — A man is sitting behind bars after police said he shot and killed his friend. Tyrone Taylor, 36, is accused of fatally shooting a man at a Riverdale home, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Officers were called to the area just before 1 p.m....
Man accused of killing wife in Clayton County arrested after 2 months
A months-long search for a man accused of shooting and killing his wife in Lovejoy finally came to an end, Clayton County officials announced.
2 killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County Sheriff’s office said two people were killed in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. CCSO officials said the crash happened at 2:20 p.m. on Hwy 1-8 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com
Duluth police charge unresponsive man passed out behind wheel with DUI
DULUTH, Ga. - The Duluth Police Department and Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services were sent to investigate a call about a man seemingly passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a development on Nov. 15. When they got there, officials said there was music blaring from...
Atlanta police officer retires following murder indictment in 2019 shooting
An Atlanta police officer indicted in the 2019 shooting death of a teenager has retired, as he awaits an arraignment hea...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother driving for Lyft killed by suspect prior to shootout with police at DeKalb gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The GBI is investigating a shooting at a Redan-area gas station that left a suspect dead and an officer injured Monday night. The suspect in that officer-involved shooting fatally shot a mother who was driving for Lyft just before the shootout with police, investigators say. No...
fox5atlanta.com
Bizarre accident involving a horse kills Loganville grandmother, suspect at-large
Grandmother dies after crashing car into a man on horseback, suspect still at-large. The woman's granddaughter was in the back seat when their car crashed into a man riding a horse on a road in Loganville. The crash killed the horse and left the woman with fatal injuries. The young girl escaped the wreck.
fox5atlanta.com
Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
fox5atlanta.com
'Stop Cop City' vandals target Atlanta police SWAT property, officials say
ATLANTA - Vandals attempted to break in to a highly-sensitive Atlanta police office, according to officials. Investigators believed a group called "Stop Cop City" may be behind the unlawful act. On Saturday night, Michael Bond, a councilman and member of the public safety panel, said vandals used cut tree limbs...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect shot during confrontation at Atlanta recording studio, police say
ATLANTA - A shooting during a confrontation at an Atlanta recording studio sent one man to the hospital early Wednesday morning, police say. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that officers responded shortly before 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of Trabert Avenue after reports of a shooting.
Woman suspected of shooting, killing metro Atlanta father arrested in Texas
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The woman suspected of shooting and killing a metro Atlanta man while he was trying to help a friend change a tire has been arrested. DeKalb County police confirmed to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon that Zarmaya Tyson was arrested today in Texas in connection with the murder of Reginald McDonald.
Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say
JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
