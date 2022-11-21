ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating shooting at Cheshire Bridge apartment complex

ATLANTA - Police say a man was shot during an argument at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex overnight Thursday. Atlanta police say they were called around 1:58 a.m. about a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd. NE, which is listed as the address for Helios Apartments. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old male with a gunshot wound.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police investigating Thanksgiving Day homicide

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the southeast section of the city on Thanksgiving Day. Officers were called around 4:09 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE. According to police, a male shooting victim was found and taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Austell police investigate shooting on Hotel Street

AUSTELL, Ga. - Austell police said they are investigating a shooting on Hotel Street that put a man in the hospital. On Nov. 21, around 6 p.m., police said they found the male victim who took a gunshot to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment...
AUSTELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Duluth police charge unresponsive man passed out behind wheel with DUI

DULUTH, Ga. - The Duluth Police Department and Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services were sent to investigate a call about a man seemingly passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a development on Nov. 15. When they got there, officials said there was music blaring from...
DULUTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
CANTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Stop Cop City' vandals target Atlanta police SWAT property, officials say

ATLANTA - Vandals attempted to break in to a highly-sensitive Atlanta police office, according to officials. Investigators believed a group called "Stop Cop City" may be behind the unlawful act. On Saturday night, Michael Bond, a councilman and member of the public safety panel, said vandals used cut tree limbs...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect shot during confrontation at Atlanta recording studio, police say

ATLANTA - A shooting during a confrontation at an Atlanta recording studio sent one man to the hospital early Wednesday morning, police say. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that officers responded shortly before 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of Trabert Avenue after reports of a shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
JONESBORO, GA

