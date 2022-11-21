ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
philasun.com

LIVE! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and South Philly community organizations host turkey day giveaway for local families

City Councilmembers Kenyatta Johnson (D-2nd Dist.) and Mark Squilla (D-1st Dist.) help distribute turkeys to families. Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, along with South Philly community organizations, hosted a Turkey Day Giveaway last Friday, November 18. The event was sponsored in association with the Whitman Council, Inc., South Philadelphia Communities...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Turkey tradition continues in Cacia's Bakery's 70th year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you cook it, they will come. And they will arrive early.Early birds got in line before 4 a.m. to get their Thanksgiving turkey cooked in the brick oven at Cacia's Bakery on Ritner Street in South Philadelphia."I got here at 3:50 a.m.," said Jumbo Nathan Daniels. "You have to get here early."One by one, customers bring their birds into the bakery, already stuffed, seasoned and wrapped in foil. For $29, the Cacia's staff will slow roast each turkey to perfection in the brick oven CBS3 was inside the bakery as owner Sam Cacia greeted customers and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lima News

Immigrants, refugees in Philadelphia get first taste of Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA — Abdullah Amarkhail left everything behind in his home country of Afghanistan — his family, his friends, his career. “Even my hope,” the 31-year-old said. For six months, he’s been living in South Philadelphia, helped by HIAS Pennsylvania, a nonprofit that provides legal and social services...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 North Philly boxers asking kids to put down guns, pick up gloves

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men in North Philadelphia are helping to keep kids safe by giving them a safe place to be in a boxing gym. Former welterweight "Two Gun" Johnny Barr got his nickname from the power in his fists while fighting in the 70s. He found out firsthand how tough the streets could be. CBS3 photojournalist Brad Nau shows us why he and his boxing partner are telling kids to put down the guns and pick up the gloves. "Philly is the fight town," Barr said. "Today we losing that fight, but it's a different kind of fight. You...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Chestnut Hill bakery cooking up sweet treats for Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Staff at The Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe geared up for a busy Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. And the packed bakery smelled heavenly as customers poured in to pick up their orders. The bakery made over 500 pies for this holiday week.Prep for the holiday starts about 2-3 days in advance, pastry chef Jackie Sheeder says. Orders were placed a month in advance. "The year after COVID, when the world started opening back up again ... we had so many orders last year," Sheeder said. "And I feel that we've hit kind of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Dinner theater to open at The Curtis in 2023 that will host pop-culture themed murder mysteries

Without A Cue Productions, a Bensalem-based performance troupe known for it's traveling productions of pop-culture themed murder mysteries, is opening an interactive dinner theater at The Curtis building in January. Red Rum Theater, a 100-seat cabaret-style venue located inside the historic building on Walnut Street across from Washington Square Park,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man jailed in rape of intellectually disabled woman

TREDYFFRIN TWP. — A Chester County man is behind bars on charges related to the sexual assault of an intellectually disabled woman, according to the Tredyffrin Township police. Police announced Thursday the arrest of Antwain Jones on charges of rape by force and firearms not to be carried by...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

4 Philadelphia teens shot in drive-by near high school

4 Philadelphia teens shot in drive-by near high school. 4 Philadelphia teens shot in drive-by near high school. Church gives Thanksgiving Dinners for those in need. Church gives Thanksgiving Dinners for those in need. Thanksgiving explosion alarms Hanover Twp. residents. Thanksgiving explosion alarms Hanover Twp. residents. People gather for 23rd...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4 students shot near Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four students were shot Wednesday morning in Overbrook, Philadelphia police said. Officers were called to the area of North 60th Street and West Columbia Avenue, just before noon. There is a large police presence near Overbrook High School.Police said all four juveniles are in stable condition. We have a crew heading to the scene and we'll bring you more information as soon as it comes into our newsroom.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy