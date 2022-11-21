Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
Help children and families have food and toys this Christmas in New Jersey
In the season of giving and hope, it's important to remember that giving is better than receiving and providing hope for those in need of it is equally as important as putting others before yourself. As you get going or continue with Christmas shopping and gathering food for the holiday...
philasun.com
LIVE! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and South Philly community organizations host turkey day giveaway for local families
City Councilmembers Kenyatta Johnson (D-2nd Dist.) and Mark Squilla (D-1st Dist.) help distribute turkeys to families. Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, along with South Philly community organizations, hosted a Turkey Day Giveaway last Friday, November 18. The event was sponsored in association with the Whitman Council, Inc., South Philadelphia Communities...
fox29.com
Organization holds pre-Thanksgiving dinner to feed Southwest Philadelphia community
PHILADELPHIA - A Southwest Philadelphia community came together on Tuesday night for a pre-Thanksgiving dinner and to make sure everyones tables are full this holiday weekend. The even, organized by Youngest in Charge, was held at the Myer's Recreation Center. A video posted by the organization showed a line wrapped around the building.
Turkey tradition continues in Cacia's Bakery's 70th year
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you cook it, they will come. And they will arrive early.Early birds got in line before 4 a.m. to get their Thanksgiving turkey cooked in the brick oven at Cacia's Bakery on Ritner Street in South Philadelphia."I got here at 3:50 a.m.," said Jumbo Nathan Daniels. "You have to get here early."One by one, customers bring their birds into the bakery, already stuffed, seasoned and wrapped in foil. For $29, the Cacia's staff will slow roast each turkey to perfection in the brick oven CBS3 was inside the bakery as owner Sam Cacia greeted customers and...
philasun.com
Lots of love and laughter as friends, family and loved ones gather at Positano Coast to celebrate Leah Fletcher
Sixty persons from near and far came to Positano Coast restaurant in Center City Philadelphia to celebrate and remember the full and robust life of late Leah Fletcher, who was also the Operations Manager for The SUN. The private event was hosted by Leah’s best friend Beth Johnson. The...
Lima News
Immigrants, refugees in Philadelphia get first taste of Thanksgiving
PHILADELPHIA — Abdullah Amarkhail left everything behind in his home country of Afghanistan — his family, his friends, his career. “Even my hope,” the 31-year-old said. For six months, he’s been living in South Philadelphia, helped by HIAS Pennsylvania, a nonprofit that provides legal and social services...
phillyvoice.com
An old-fashioned Thanksgiving side dish to try: How to make potato filling (not stuffing)
Thanksgiving dinners across the country tend to feature a few of the same staples: turkey, cranberry sauce, green beans, mashed potatoes and stuffing. But for many Pennsylvanians, there's another star side dish. Filling. A starchy marriage of mashed potatoes and stuffing, filling is a dish with deep roots in Berks...
2 North Philly boxers asking kids to put down guns, pick up gloves
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men in North Philadelphia are helping to keep kids safe by giving them a safe place to be in a boxing gym. Former welterweight "Two Gun" Johnny Barr got his nickname from the power in his fists while fighting in the 70s. He found out firsthand how tough the streets could be. CBS3 photojournalist Brad Nau shows us why he and his boxing partner are telling kids to put down the guns and pick up the gloves. "Philly is the fight town," Barr said. "Today we losing that fight, but it's a different kind of fight. You...
Black Friday 2022: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philadelphia region
Here's a list of mall hours for Black Friday shopping in the Delaware Valley.
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery
Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
success.com
Reco Jefferson’s Mission is Giving Back to the Community and Empowering Others
In a world where people are often out for themselves, a few set their sights on making the world a better place and bringing a refreshing change of pace. One such person is Reco Jefferson. A seasoned entrepreneur laser-focused on giving back to his community and empowering others, he is proof that success is possible when you put others first.
Newsweek Names Fair Acres Among Best Nursing Homes in US
Fair Acres Geriatric Center in Lima, owned and operated by Delaware County, has been named one of the best nursing homes in the U.S. by Newsweek, writes Max Bennett for patch.com. The facility ranked 25th among Pennsylvania’s nursing homes on Newsweek’s list of “America’s Best Nursing Homes for 2023.”...
Chestnut Hill bakery cooking up sweet treats for Thanksgiving
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Staff at The Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe geared up for a busy Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. And the packed bakery smelled heavenly as customers poured in to pick up their orders. The bakery made over 500 pies for this holiday week.Prep for the holiday starts about 2-3 days in advance, pastry chef Jackie Sheeder says. Orders were placed a month in advance. "The year after COVID, when the world started opening back up again ... we had so many orders last year," Sheeder said. "And I feel that we've hit kind of the...
phillyvoice.com
Philly prepares to open first tiny house village to transition homeless residents into permanent housing
Philadelphia is preparing to unveil the first tiny house village in the Northeast. The living community is designed to transition homeless people into permanent housing by providing shelter and a mailing address to help them obtain employment and other social services to get them back on their feet. Sanctuary Village,...
phillyvoice.com
Dinner theater to open at The Curtis in 2023 that will host pop-culture themed murder mysteries
Without A Cue Productions, a Bensalem-based performance troupe known for it's traveling productions of pop-culture themed murder mysteries, is opening an interactive dinner theater at The Curtis building in January. Red Rum Theater, a 100-seat cabaret-style venue located inside the historic building on Walnut Street across from Washington Square Park,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man jailed in rape of intellectually disabled woman
TREDYFFRIN TWP. — A Chester County man is behind bars on charges related to the sexual assault of an intellectually disabled woman, according to the Tredyffrin Township police. Police announced Thursday the arrest of Antwain Jones on charges of rape by force and firearms not to be carried by...
pahomepage.com
4 Philadelphia teens shot in drive-by near high school
4 Philadelphia teens shot in drive-by near high school. 4 Philadelphia teens shot in drive-by near high school. Church gives Thanksgiving Dinners for those in need. Church gives Thanksgiving Dinners for those in need. Thanksgiving explosion alarms Hanover Twp. residents. Thanksgiving explosion alarms Hanover Twp. residents. People gather for 23rd...
4 students shot near Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four students were shot Wednesday morning in Overbrook, Philadelphia police said. Officers were called to the area of North 60th Street and West Columbia Avenue, just before noon. There is a large police presence near Overbrook High School.Police said all four juveniles are in stable condition. We have a crew heading to the scene and we'll bring you more information as soon as it comes into our newsroom.
fox29.com
Officials: Overnight Thanksgiving fire in West Philadelphia kills 1, injures 2 others
PHILADELPHIA - One person has died and two others were injured in an overnight fire in West Philadelphia, according to authorities. Officials say the fire broke out at a two-story dwelling in the area of Walnut Street and S 46th Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. According to authorities, firefighters arrived...
westphillylocal.com
What’s open, what’s closed on Thanksgiving + SEPTA holiday service
ACME Markets (40th and Walnut): 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mariposa Food Co-op (49th and Baltimore): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shoprite of Parkside (1575 N. 52nd St.): 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Supreme “Shop-n-Bag” (43rd and Walnut): 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Fresh Grocer (56th and...
