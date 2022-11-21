ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, KY

Percy Stinson

Percy Stinson, age 80 of Cave City passed away Wednesday, November 23rd in ER at the Medical Center at Caverna. He was an auto parts salesman and a member of Our Lady of Caves Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert & Edwina Clemons Stinson and...
CAVE CITY, KY
Nell Depp Stark Eaton

Nell Depp Stark Eaton, 92, Glasgow, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the NHC Healthcare Center. She was born in Metcalfe County, Kentucky, December 15, 1929, the only child, to the late Guy Herbert and Myrtierene Ball Stark. In addition to her parents, her husband James Carroll Eaton, Jr. also preceded her in death.
GLASGOW, KY
Jeremy Shawn Nay

Jeremy Shawn Nay, 35, Glasgow, died Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville. Born February 25, 1987 in Salt Lake City, UT, he was the son of Shawn Lester Nay and the late Sandra Kay Miller Nay. He was a handyman. In addition to his father, he...
GLASGOW, KY
Ada Mae Smith

Ada Mae Smith age 85 of Munfordville passed away Monday, November 21st at Signature Health Care of Hart County. She was the daughter of the late Harry & Mable Brent Self. Ada Mae was a loving and devoted wife, Mother & Granny. She was a faithful member of the Mt. Beulah Methodist Church where she served as secretary / treasurer for many years. She was a precious soul who was loved by all who knew her.
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
Brenda Carol Carver

Brenda Carol Carver, 72, of Glasgow, KY passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, with her family by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ewell and Helen Groce. She was a beloved wife, loving mother, proud grandmother, and most important, a faithful Christian. She is survived...
GLASGOW, KY
Larry Adrion Davis

Larry Adrion Davis, 75 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Friday, November 18, 2022 at his residence. The Warren County native was a son of the late Harry Davis and Emma Young Davis. He is preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth “BJ” Wilmouth Davis and a son, Michael Clifton...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Mr. Roger Dale Arms Sr.

Mr. Roger Dale Arms Sr. of Marrowbone, Kentucky died Monday, November 21, 2022 at his residence in Marrowbone, Kentucky, having attained the age of 79 years 5 months, & 18 days. He was born in the Grider Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky on Thursday, June 03, 1943 the son of William Martin and Grace (White) Arms. He was of the Methodist faith, member of Marrowbone United Methodist church, a farmer, Trucker, and Heavy Equipment Operator. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Brenda Knight, and brother, Rondal Arms.
MARROWBONE, KY
Gordana Combs

Gordana Combs of Glasgow passed away November 22nd at TJ Samson Community Hospital after a brief illness. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an avid cat lover, rescuing many homeless cats. She lived her life on her own terms and will be deeply missed. She is...
GLASGOW, KY
Russell County Grand Jury indicts 15

A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments on Tuesday. Angel Little, 31, of Russell Springs, on charges of careless driving, driving under the influence first offense, trafficking in a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other traffic violations. Scott R. Swartz, 40,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Nov. 14, 2022

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Nov. 14 – Nov. 18, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Nov....
BARREN COUNTY, KY
Death investigation underway in Campbellsville

Officers in Taylor County are conducting a death investigation after 69-year-old Tommy Piles was found on Lincoln Avenue. Foul play is suspected. Officers in Taylor County are conducting a death investigation after 69-year-old Tommy Piles was found on Lincoln Avenue. Foul play is suspected. Nov. 22: Busy airports, a light...
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
4 new troopers headed to Columbia’s Post 15

Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia is welcoming four new troopers following the most recent graduation of the agency’s basic training academy. New Troopers Timothy Moore and Matthew Lee are from Somerset in neighboring Pulaski County, Trooper Daniel Pierce is from Edmonton in nearby Metcalfe County and Trooper Trey Binder is from Georgetown.
COLUMBIA, KY
Bennett released from jail following bond reduction

GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to her father’s death has been released from jail after her bond was reduced. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, of McMinnville, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her 75-year-old father, Michael Logsdon. The arrest came several weeks after Logsdon was discovered dead inside his Tangle Wood Drive home in August. He died by suffocation and asphyxiation after his BIPAP machine was allegedly turned off for several hours, according to an arrest citation.
GLASGOW, KY
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
Glasgow native among new troopers to join state police force

BOWLING GREEN — Kentucky State Police announced last week that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are ready to report for duty. Among those were four cadets from the Post 3 area and a Glasgow native. Landon Key was one of the four cadets...
GLASGOW, KY
Fire destroys roof at New Albany senior care home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire destroyed the roof of a New Albany senior care business on Wednesday. The fire was reported just before noon at the Home Instead building at State and Green streets. An official with the New Albany Fire Department said heavy smoke spread through the attic....
LOUISVILLE, KY

