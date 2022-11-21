Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Offering Free Chicken Sandwiches for 10 Days & You Can Get Its New One
Years after its release, Popeyes Chicken Sandwich remains one of the best chicken sandwiches in fast food. So, people get excited on the rare occasions when a new one hits the menu. That happened this month with the release of the chain's new Blackened Chicken Sandwich. To celebrate its release,...
Motley Fool
Eating Out on Thanksgiving May Be Cheaper Than Cooking This Year
Need a last-minute Thanksgiving meal idea? Try dining out. Thanksgiving week is upon us, and if you have yet to plan the perfect holiday meal, you may want to eat out at a local restaurant. Dining out may be cheaper than you think and can make for a stress-free solution.
McDonald's Menu 'McHack' Shows a Way to Get a Cheap McMeal
With inflation sending the cost of both groceries and eating out to new heights, more people who may have otherwise gone somewhere else are turning to fast food as the cheapest available option. Placer.ai researchers calculated that even though restaurant visits fell by 7.6% in July and 13.7% in August,...
Thrillist
You Can Get a Free Quesadilla at Taco Bell Right Now
We are days out from the biggest shopping weekend of the year, but if you want to stand a chance in those competitive Black Friday lines, you'll need to fuel up. Luckily, the savings extend beyond just the mall. Taco Bell is giving away free quesadillas through next week. Whether...
Motley Fool
3 Dangers of Shopping on Black Friday
Be mindful of these as you shop. There are often many deals to be had on Black Friday. Shopping that day could lead you to overspend or spend on the wrong items. You might also end up not getting the items you think you're paying for. Whether you have an...
Beloved Breakfast Cereal Brings Exciting New Snack to Shelves
Let's be honest, one of the best things about kids' breakfast cereal is that it's basically like getting to eat dessert for breakfast. For kids, going down the cereal aisle can feel akin to going to the candy shop. The rows upon rows of brightly-colored boxes offer chocolate flavors, fruity combinations, and little marshmallows in the shape of whatever cool cartoon or superhero movie is putting out a seasonal cereal.
CNET
My Go-To White Elephant Gift Is Down to $15 for Black Friday
Love it or hate it, the white elephant gift exchange is now a big part of the holiday party circuit. And though it's probably still too early to know your holiday party schedule, Black Friday sales mean the shopping part has already begun. So while you're making a list and checking it twice, don't forget about the white elephant in the room.
