Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Fired Colts offensive coordinator hired to help Eagles defense, per report
Marcus Brady didn't sit on his couch long. The former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator has been hired as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles, according to an ESPN report. This time, the 43-year-old will be on defensive side, offering perspective as an offensive coach on how he would attack Philadelphia's...
The Ringer
Week 12 NFL Power Rankings: Eagles Still At No. 1, But For How Long?
As we head into Thanksgiving, only 17 NFL teams have a better than 30 percent chance to make the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight’s 2022 playoff predictions model. The rest of the NFL is hanging on by a hope and a prayer for a shot at the big dance, if not already preparing for the offseason. The top of these power rankings feature the three teams with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, and on the second tier are the four teams I believe are best suited to knock off the top dogs without the aid of first-round bye in the playoffs. From the top to the bottom of these rankings, I’m trying to predict postseason potential, rather than making knee-jerk reactions to each week’s results. That’s why you’ll see the Eagles still at no. 1 despite a loss in Week 10 and a squeaker of a win in Week 11. Now, on to Week 12!
Fan Friday: Answering your questions about the Jaguars ahead of Week 12 vs. Ravens
With the bye week in the rearview mirror, the Jaguars are ready to get back on the winning side of things against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. During the team's open locker room Monday, it was clear the idea of getting on a hot streak and potentially making the playoffs was still on...
Ben Simmons' Sad Story of Secret Philadelphia Charity Work Revealed
Ben Simmons did charity work in Philadelphia that one ever knew about.
Wes-Del confident it can be competitive this season despite inexperience
GASTON, Ind. — There's a sort of quiet confidence about the Wes-Del boys basketball team this year. On the outside, the Warriors know there probably aren't many looking at them too highly heading into the 2022-23 season. After all, they graduated about 85% of their scoring from a season ago, including the school's all-time leading scorer Evan Whitesell. And the Warriors head into this season playing up a class, in 2A, this year. ...
Ben Simmons Anonymously Gave New Winter Coats To Children In Philadelphia Because He Was Afraid They Wouldn't Take Them If They Knew He Sent It
Ben Simmons had to make an anonymous donation of winter coats last year in Philadelphia for a heartbreaking reason.
Bloomington area boys' basketball games to watch
The 2022-23 boys' basketball season is fast approaching and here are a few games you won't want to miss: Nov. 22: Bloomington South at Edgewood Right off the bat, a...
Comments / 0