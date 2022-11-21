As we head into Thanksgiving, only 17 NFL teams have a better than 30 percent chance to make the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight’s 2022 playoff predictions model. The rest of the NFL is hanging on by a hope and a prayer for a shot at the big dance, if not already preparing for the offseason. The top of these power rankings feature the three teams with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, and on the second tier are the four teams I believe are best suited to knock off the top dogs without the aid of first-round bye in the playoffs. From the top to the bottom of these rankings, I’m trying to predict postseason potential, rather than making knee-jerk reactions to each week’s results. That’s why you’ll see the Eagles still at no. 1 despite a loss in Week 10 and a squeaker of a win in Week 11. Now, on to Week 12!

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO