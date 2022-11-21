ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Dozens homeless after Clayton County apartment fire

About a dozen people were left homeless after a fire tore through a Clayton County apartment complex. All the residents were able to make it out safely, but the blaze claimed the life of a dog.
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police investigating shooting at Center Hill Park

ATLANTA - Police say a woman is recovering after she was shot during an argument the afternoon before Thanksgiving at northwest Atlanta park. The shooting happened around 1:49 p.m. on Wednesday at Center Hill Park, located at 2305 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. The woman was taken to the hospital for...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating shooting at Cheshire Bridge apartment complex

ATLANTA - Police say a man was shot during an argument at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex overnight Thursday. Atlanta police say they were called around 1:58 a.m. about a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd. NE, which is listed as the address for Helios Apartments. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old male with a gunshot wound.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving day in Dekalb County. Upon arrival, DeKalb police officers found the victim who died from apparent gunshot wounds. Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Head-on crash on I-75 claims life of 3 people, including Atlanta child

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning crash on Thanksgiving that claimed the life of a Florida woman and an Atlanta child and injured two other people, including the child's father. The wreck happened just before 4 a.m. on I-75 southbound at Bass...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb Police searching for missing 11, 13-year-old girls

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb County family is looking for 13-year-old Deaiyka and 11-year-old Regina. Both girls were last seen Monday in a vehicle near Evans Mill Road in DeKalb County. As of right now, there is no description available for what these girls were last...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Austell police investigate shooting on Hotel Street

AUSTELL, Ga. - Austell police said they are investigating a shooting on Hotel Street that put a man in the hospital. On Nov. 21, around 6 p.m., police said they found the male victim who took a gunshot to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment...
AUSTELL, GA
11Alive

Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
JONESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy