DeKalb County man suffering from dementia found safe
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Reuben Hurley was safely located Thursday afternoon. The DeKalb County Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a missing and possibly endangered man. Reuben Hurley, 73, suffers from dementia, is new to Georgia, and is unfamiliar with the area. He is...
fox5atlanta.com
Man critically injured in firefight at DeKalb County parking lot, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One man is in critical condition after a shootout close Interstate 20 on Thanksgiving morning, DeKalb County police say. Officials tell FOX 5 that officers respond around 11:37 a.m. to reports of a person shot in the area of Candler Road and I-20. At the scene,...
fox5atlanta.com
Mom of 2 says she lot everything in apartment fire
One woman says she and her two daughters are homeless after a fire consumed their apartment building the day before Thanksgiving in Clayton County. They recount their near escape.
fox5atlanta.com
Sifting through ashes, Clayton County apartment fire victims praying for help
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Residents of a Clayton County apartment complex spent their Thanksgiving Day rummaging through the ashes left behind by a massive fire at the building Wednesday afternoon. Tracie Patton says everything she worked for went up in flames. The fire destroyed an entire building inside the Park...
Man with gunshot wound found lying in middle of parking lot, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition Thursday after an exchange of gunfire in DeKalb County, police say. DeKalb County police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound in the middle of a parking lot. Police confirmed to Channel 2 they are currently investigating two crime scenes.
Cobb County father with brain injury after collision able to walk again
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County father who was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle is out of the hospital and recovering with his family. Cameron Edwards suffered brain and spinal injuries when he was hit on Powers Ferry Road in Cobb County, last month. Each...
fox5atlanta.com
Dozens homeless after Clayton County apartment fire
About a dozen people were left homeless after a fire tore through a Clayton County apartment complex. All the residents were able to make it out safely, but the blaze claimed the life of a dog.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police investigating shooting at Center Hill Park
ATLANTA - Police say a woman is recovering after she was shot during an argument the afternoon before Thanksgiving at northwest Atlanta park. The shooting happened around 1:49 p.m. on Wednesday at Center Hill Park, located at 2305 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. The woman was taken to the hospital for...
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating shooting at Cheshire Bridge apartment complex
ATLANTA - Police say a man was shot during an argument at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex overnight Thursday. Atlanta police say they were called around 1:58 a.m. about a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd. NE, which is listed as the address for Helios Apartments. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old male with a gunshot wound.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving day in Dekalb County. Upon arrival, DeKalb police officers found the victim who died from apparent gunshot wounds. Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Police investigate deadly Thanksgiving Day shooting
Medics rushed a man to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Police have not said what led up to the gunfire.
fox5atlanta.com
Head-on crash on I-75 claims life of 3 people, including Atlanta child
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning crash on Thanksgiving that claimed the life of a Florida woman and an Atlanta child and injured two other people, including the child's father. The wreck happened just before 4 a.m. on I-75 southbound at Bass...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspect caught on camera attacking Atlanta building with shopping car
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a person seen on camera attacking a building on Edgewood Avenue. Investigators shared surveillance video of the incident, which happened around 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 18. According to police, the suspect tried to use a shopping cart to damage the glass...
Someone stole thousands of dollars worth of classic toys. They turned up in Coweta County.
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Tens of thousands of dollars worth of items are no longer in the hands of thieves. Investigators found the items at a home in Coweta County, according to a Facebook post from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb Police searching for missing 11, 13-year-old girls
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb County family is looking for 13-year-old Deaiyka and 11-year-old Regina. Both girls were last seen Monday in a vehicle near Evans Mill Road in DeKalb County. As of right now, there is no description available for what these girls were last...
fox5atlanta.com
Bizarre accident involving a horse kills Loganville grandmother, suspect at-large
Grandmother dies after crashing car into a man on horseback, suspect still at-large. The woman's granddaughter was in the back seat when their car crashed into a man riding a horse on a road in Loganville. The crash killed the horse and left the woman with fatal injuries. The young girl escaped the wreck.
fox5atlanta.com
Austell police investigate shooting on Hotel Street
AUSTELL, Ga. - Austell police said they are investigating a shooting on Hotel Street that put a man in the hospital. On Nov. 21, around 6 p.m., police said they found the male victim who took a gunshot to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment...
'Armed and dangerous' suspect captured in Clayton County, 'shelter-in-place' lifted
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man who set off an "emergency shelter-in-place" after fleeing from a SWAT standoff in Clayton County is now in custody, police say. As a result, Clayton County Police said the shelter in place has been lifted. Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called...
Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say
JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
fox5atlanta.com
Mother missing after East Point apartment fire claims life of young girl, injures 2nd girl
EAST POINT, Ga. - A young girl is dead, her mother unaccounted for, and a second young girl was rushed to the hospital after a fire gutted an East Point apartment building the day before Thanksgiving. East Point city spokeswoman Renita T. Shelton gave a grim update on the apartment...
