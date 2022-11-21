Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Fed Officials See Smaller Rate Hikes Coming ‘Soon,' Minutes Show
Federal Reserve officials expect to switch to smaller interest rate increases "soon," according to minutes from the November meeting released Wednesday. Some officials expressed concern over the impact rate increases could have on financial stability and the economy. Markets have largely expected the Fed to dial down the intensity of...
NBC San Diego
Supreme Court OKs Handover of Trump Tax Returns to Congress
The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The court, with no noted dissents, rejected Trump's plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six...
