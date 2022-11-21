Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
q13fox.com
Renton man sentenced to 10 years over role in drug cartel
SEATTLE - A Renton man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a cartel drug distribution ring. 31-year-old Benjamin Fuentes was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Seattle this week for his involvement in the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG)—one of the largest drug cartels in Mexico—for which he was a debt collector and drug distributor.
ilovekent.net
Kent Police warning of recent, yet legit-looking scam text/email
Kent Police are warning residents of a recent, yet somewhat legit looking scam text/email that’s been spreading recently:. Kent, we want to make you aware of a recent, and somewhat legit looking, scam text/email you may receive. Many of us here have already seen it. The graphics are good and it almost fooled a few of us so please keep reading.
q13fox.com
Woodinville small business owner loses $6K in scam
WOODINVILLE, Wash. - A small business owner in Woodinville tells FOX 13 News he got scammed out of more than $6,000 and wants to warn others about the attack. Brandon Blinn is the owner of Blinn Fitness in Woodinville. He says that last week he got a notification stating his...
Courthouse News Service
Calling cops ‘murderers’
SEATTLE — Councilwoman Kshama Sawant prevailed on the defamation claims brought to a Washington federal court by two Seattle police officers, who she publicly called murderers for shooting a Black citizen to death. The court dismissed the case because Sawant’s words did not deprive the officers of a right.
My Clallam County
Man arrested for stealing Fat Smitty dollars and buying pot nearby
DISCOVERY BAY – A man who stole dollar bills off the walls of Fat Smitty’s restaurant in Discovery Bay and used them to buy marijuana down the street has been arrested. Last Saturday at about noon, Jefferson County deputies were told by the restaurant owner that an unknown suspect had taken dollars from the walls of his establishment and left the scene. Customers have been donating dollar bills to the walls for years. The owner donates them later to charity. A witness reported that the suspect was last seen heading towards the Cannabis shop within sight of the restaurant.
riviera-maya-news.com
Canadian formally charged in murder of Tulum police officer
Tulum, Q.R. — A Canadian man has been formally charged with the death of a Tulum police officer. On Tuesday, the FGE reported on the official charges laid against Canadian Patrick “C” “for his probable participation in the crimes of qualified homicide against a municipal police officer and attempted homicide against eight more agents.”
Yakima Herald Republic
Lawsuit seeks to stop disqualifying WA ballots for signature mismatches
During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of voters have their ballots rejected because of ballot-envelope signatures flagged as not matching how they've been signed in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 28,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the...
'Tis the season to scam': Kent police warn of USPS scam preying on victims
KENT, Wash. — Tis the season to scam, according to the Kent Police Department. The department warned its residents of a "somewhat legit looking" scam text or email that has been reported. The scam starts with a notice from the United States Postal Services (USPS), saying they have a...
15-year-old allegedly tied to more than 30 robberies in King County
A 15-year-old male is at the center of a King County Sheriff’s Office investigation into more than 30 robberies across the past two weeks. Deputies arrested the teenage suspect (one of two reported robbers, according to court documents) last week after responding to an armed robbery at a 76 gas station in Covington – the suspect’s alleged third robbery of the night. All thefts on the day of his arrest took place at gas stations.
q13fox.com
Deputies seek help identifying suspect who hit 2 people, fled the scene near SeaTac
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies are asking the public for help in finding a hit-and-run suspect who hit two people in SeaTac last week. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Nov. 15 at around 6:14 p.m., two people said they were hit by a truck near the corner of S 148th St. and 24th Ave. S.
Citizen rams car into robbery getaway vehicle; tries to stop suspects
Court documents have revealed new details about the string of robberies in South King County. More than 30 businesses have been hit within two weeks. It turns out a crash that happened in Covington following a robbery was because a good Samaritan tried to stop the suspects from getting away by ramming his own vehicle into the getaway car — but that was when the suspects turned a gun on him.
Judge orders PCR test after Sheriff Troyer has positive rapid result as trial begins
TACOMA, Wash. — Jury selection for the trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer was delayed Monday after Troyer's attorneys claimed he tested positive for COVID-19. This unfolded as a trial got underway, months after Troyer was charged with two misdemeanors over a confrontation he allegedly initiated with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021.
q13fox.com
Investigators release picture of suspect car in deadly hit-and-run in Parkland
The Pierce County Sheriff's Department has released a photo of a deadly hit-and-run suspect's vehicle. The incident happened in Parkland, Washington. Anyone with information is urged to contact the PCSD or Crime Stoppers at the number at the end of the video.
q13fox.com
Small business owner loses over $6,000 in banking scam
A small business owner in Woodinville tells FOX 13 News he got scammed out of more than $6,000 and wants to warn others about the attack. He said the scammer used a number that showed up as CHASE Bank. He also said the scammer also had his personal information, and even provided a phony "employee ID," adding to the legitimacy of the interaction.
q13fox.com
Public officials address 4 homicides in 3 days in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Four people killed in the span of three days in Tacoma has officers and residents looking for new answers to a growing gun violence problem. The Tacoma Police Department said it has a crime-solving rate of more than 90%, and though suspects of violent crimes are getting caught, the solvability rate doesn’t change the fact homicide numbers are rising, with 40 deaths total in 2022.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police Chief wants to form department liaison to support families of murder victims
SEATTLE - Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz told The Spotlight that he is trying to create a position within the department with the goal of helping and supporting families of homicide victims. Diaz says he understands these families need support-- not just from groups like the Parents of Murdered Children...
MyNorthwest.com
Police: 18-year-old Nordstrom employee moved stolen $165K into multiple accounts
Investigators are still trying to find the $165,000 allegedly stolen from Nordstrom stores by an 18-year-old Issaquah woman. According to Lynnwood Police (LPD), the thefts happened over the course of just one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila, and even Scottsdale, Ariz. Detective Troy Hammersmith with LPD investigated...
q13fox.com
Police: 2 killed in "murder suicide" in Renton, Washington
Two men are dead following a shooting at "The Landing" in Renton. Investigators say people who saw what happened believe it might have been a murder suicide.
myedmondsnews.com
Washington State Patrol special enforcement Nov. 19 results in speeding, DUI infractions
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) last weekend conducted a High Visibility Enforcement (HiVE) emphasis to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as intercept crime. The criminal offense citations and arrests as part of the Saturday, Nov. 19 patrol on Interstate 5 in Snohomish County included DUI with a...
q13fox.com
Thief returns "Chunks" the dog to rightful owners after stealing him in North Seattle
SEATTLE - "Chunks" the English bulldog was returned to his family by the thief who stole him in North Seattle earlier this week. On Thanksgiving Day, Veronica Olivares, the dog's rightful owner, contacted FOX 13 about a "Holiday Miracle". According to Olivares, the suspect started feeling pressure and guilt for what he did, so he contacted and met her in West Seattle to return Chunks. He apologized for what he did, and did not take the reward money they had offered him.
