Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Renton man sentenced to 10 years over role in drug cartel

SEATTLE - A Renton man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a cartel drug distribution ring. 31-year-old Benjamin Fuentes was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Seattle this week for his involvement in the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG)—one of the largest drug cartels in Mexico—for which he was a debt collector and drug distributor.
RENTON, WA
ilovekent.net

Kent Police warning of recent, yet legit-looking scam text/email

Kent Police are warning residents of a recent, yet somewhat legit looking scam text/email that’s been spreading recently:. Kent, we want to make you aware of a recent, and somewhat legit looking, scam text/email you may receive. Many of us here have already seen it. The graphics are good and it almost fooled a few of us so please keep reading.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Woodinville small business owner loses $6K in scam

WOODINVILLE, Wash. - A small business owner in Woodinville tells FOX 13 News he got scammed out of more than $6,000 and wants to warn others about the attack. Brandon Blinn is the owner of Blinn Fitness in Woodinville. He says that last week he got a notification stating his...
WOODINVILLE, WA
Courthouse News Service

Calling cops ‘murderers’

SEATTLE — Councilwoman Kshama Sawant prevailed on the defamation claims brought to a Washington federal court by two Seattle police officers, who she publicly called murderers for shooting a Black citizen to death. The court dismissed the case because Sawant’s words did not deprive the officers of a right.
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

Man arrested for stealing Fat Smitty dollars and buying pot nearby

DISCOVERY BAY – A man who stole dollar bills off the walls of Fat Smitty’s restaurant in Discovery Bay and used them to buy marijuana down the street has been arrested. Last Saturday at about noon, Jefferson County deputies were told by the restaurant owner that an unknown suspect had taken dollars from the walls of his establishment and left the scene. Customers have been donating dollar bills to the walls for years. The owner donates them later to charity. A witness reported that the suspect was last seen heading towards the Cannabis shop within sight of the restaurant.
DISCOVERY BAY, CA
riviera-maya-news.com

Canadian formally charged in murder of Tulum police officer

Tulum, Q.R. — A Canadian man has been formally charged with the death of a Tulum police officer. On Tuesday, the FGE reported on the official charges laid against Canadian Patrick “C” “for his probable participation in the crimes of qualified homicide against a municipal police officer and attempted homicide against eight more agents.”
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Lawsuit seeks to stop disqualifying WA ballots for signature mismatches

During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of voters have their ballots rejected because of ballot-envelope signatures flagged as not matching how they've been signed in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 28,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

15-year-old allegedly tied to more than 30 robberies in King County

A 15-year-old male is at the center of a King County Sheriff’s Office investigation into more than 30 robberies across the past two weeks. Deputies arrested the teenage suspect (one of two reported robbers, according to court documents) last week after responding to an armed robbery at a 76 gas station in Covington – the suspect’s alleged third robbery of the night. All thefts on the day of his arrest took place at gas stations.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Citizen rams car into robbery getaway vehicle; tries to stop suspects

Court documents have revealed new details about the string of robberies in South King County. More than 30 businesses have been hit within two weeks. It turns out a crash that happened in Covington following a robbery was because a good Samaritan tried to stop the suspects from getting away by ramming his own vehicle into the getaway car — but that was when the suspects turned a gun on him.
COVINGTON, WA
q13fox.com

Small business owner loses over $6,000 in banking scam

A small business owner in Woodinville tells FOX 13 News he got scammed out of more than $6,000 and wants to warn others about the attack. He said the scammer used a number that showed up as CHASE Bank. He also said the scammer also had his personal information, and even provided a phony "employee ID," adding to the legitimacy of the interaction.
WOODINVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

Public officials address 4 homicides in 3 days in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Four people killed in the span of three days in Tacoma has officers and residents looking for new answers to a growing gun violence problem. The Tacoma Police Department said it has a crime-solving rate of more than 90%, and though suspects of violent crimes are getting caught, the solvability rate doesn’t change the fact homicide numbers are rising, with 40 deaths total in 2022.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Police: 18-year-old Nordstrom employee moved stolen $165K into multiple accounts

Investigators are still trying to find the $165,000 allegedly stolen from Nordstrom stores by an 18-year-old Issaquah woman. According to Lynnwood Police (LPD), the thefts happened over the course of just one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila, and even Scottsdale, Ariz. Detective Troy Hammersmith with LPD investigated...
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Thief returns "Chunks" the dog to rightful owners after stealing him in North Seattle

SEATTLE - "Chunks" the English bulldog was returned to his family by the thief who stole him in North Seattle earlier this week. On Thanksgiving Day, Veronica Olivares, the dog's rightful owner, contacted FOX 13 about a "Holiday Miracle". According to Olivares, the suspect started feeling pressure and guilt for what he did, so he contacted and met her in West Seattle to return Chunks. He apologized for what he did, and did not take the reward money they had offered him.
SEATTLE, WA

