Super Rare Video Of Big Cougar Taken In Minnesota
Recently a super rare video of a large cougar was captured in Minnesota. Just...Wow!. I've camped all over the state of Minnesota from the southern state parks to the Boundry Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on the Canadian border. I've encountered moose, bears, wolves, and all sorts of other critters...but never...
Compared To Other States, Just How Bad Is Winter In Montana?
Winter is here, which means snow tires, studded tires, chains on tires, 4-wheel drive, all-wheel drive...well, you get the picture. The winter months can be pretty brutal in Montana, from snow and ice-covered highways to avalanche warnings and loss of power. If you're going to live here, you certainly need to be prepared, but when compared to other states, just how bad is winter in Montana?
2 months in, Montana hunters have killed 55 wolves. Conservation groups are suing to stop the season
WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed a new motion hoping to stop the wolf season in Montana, where hunters have already killed 55. The groups say the state is failing to protect wolves in Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks.
Is The TV Show Yellowstone Filmed In Colorado? Some Think So
As Colorado and the rest of the world get ready for season 5 of Yellowstone, we're going to answer a very popular question/rumor about the show. Is it actually filmed in Colorado?. Is Yellowstone Filmed In Colorado?. With so much beautiful scenery in Colorado, the question about the possibility of...
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Grizzly Bears Live in Montana?
Grizzly bears are generally considered some of North America’s greatest predators. These intelligent and powerful creatures once roamed huge swathes of the United States, but human interference has pushed them into smaller and more isolated regions. Still, despite us, grizzlies are still around in the continental United States and seem to be spreading out again as their population rebounds. Today, we will look at grizzly bears in Montana and find out where they live. Let’s begin!
Vicious Red Haired Cannibalistic Giants Once Roamed Nevada
According to the Paiute, a Native American tribe who lived in parts of Nevada, the Si Te Cah were a tribe of red-haired cannibals that preyed on the people of the Great Basin of the western United States.
Grand Canyon Tourist Spot Changes ‘Offensive’ Name for Native American Tribe
The name of a popular area of the Grand Canyon off Bright Angel Trail will be renamed in a move Grand Canyon superintendent Ed Keable called “long overdue” in a statement on Monday. The change is “a measure of respect for the undue hardship imposed by the park on the Havasupai people,” he added, speaking of the Havasupai Native American Tribe who were removed forcibly almost a century ago and who described its former name – Indian Garden – as “offensive.” After tribe members asked the U.S. Board of Geographic Names to approve the renaming for their ancestors’ honor, the...
mansionglobal.com
Set on 60 Acres, a Montana Estate Suited for Intergenerational Living
This Big Sky, Montana, estate has 13 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, and clocks in at more than 23,000 square feet of interior space and 60 acres of land. The sprawling space, both inside and out, and comfortable design make it clear how it got its nickname, “Big EZ.”. As soon...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Fastest Animals in Idaho
Along with potatoes and fishing, Idaho is famous for its stunning landscape and outdoor recreation. The state contains over ten diverse ecoregions, each housing unique plant and animal species. Among these animals are some genuinely speedy creatures on land and in the air. While this list is not extensive, it...
advnture.com
Watch magnificent elk stampede across Colorado mountains during migration
Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a clip of the beautiful animals charging downhill and across a quiet highway. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has shared a stunning video of a herd of elk stampeding across a mountain highway. The clip, which you can watch below, was shot by videographer Eric N Olson, and shows hundreds of the animals racing downhill and over a quiet stretch of road.
tourcounsel.com
History of Badlands National Park (with Map & Photos)
The Badlands National Park, which literally means park of bad lands) is a national park of the United States located in the southwest of the state of South Dakota, north of the Great Plains. It is a natural park that offers eroded landscapes (buttes, pinnacles and arrows) and meadows and is also rich in paleontological sites, since within the park there are numerous fossils from the Oligocene period (23 to 35 million years before our era) that they allow scientists to study the evolution of certain mammal species such as horses, sheep, pigs and rhinos.
Why Montana Democrats Did So Poorly Amongst Native Americans
As The Missoulian pointed out, Montana Democrats had a poor showing among Native Americans in the 2022 midterm elections. Congressman Ryan Zinke (R-MT01) did very well in the West with Native American support in places like Glacier County, while Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT02) also did well in Eastern Montana. If...
a-z-animals.com
Where are the Most Grizzly Bears Found in Yellowstone National Park?
Where are the Most Grizzly Bears Found in Yellowstone National Park?. Grizzly bears are easily among the world’s top predators. These intelligent and massive creatures can grow to 1,800 lbs, making them some of the most formidable hunters in natural history. Even with all that raw power, grizzly bears can still live in relative proximity to humans, with very few fatal attacks on record. In places where humans enter into the domain of the grizzly bear, however, these attacks become more likely. Today, we will explore one of the last major regions in the lower 48 states where grizzly bears are known to live year-round: Yellowstone National Park. By the end, we will have learned where exactly grizzly bears live within Yellowstone, plus a bit about how to avoid them when you can. Let’s get started!
Texas Power Line Worker Gets Run Over Trying To Pet A Bison
I mean, what on God’s green Earth would make a person think it’s a good idea to walk up to and pet an animal that is known to weigh up to 2,000-pounds and occasionally runs people over?. The only two answers could be ignorance and stupidity. And I...
Wyoming’s National Parks Sadly In A Unique Top 10
The National Park Service in the US is massive, there are over 400 National Parks sites with more than 84 million acres of in total. In 2021, the NPS had 297,115,406 visits and over 1.3 billion hours spent by those visitors in the National Park system. That's a lot of...
It’s Rut Time for Rams in the Rocky Mountain Region
Bighorn sheep have begun their annual rut in the Rocky Mountain region, which means there's no better time for wildlife watchers to get a glimpse of Colorado's official state animal. An estimated 7,000 bighorn sheep live in the Centennial State, which is more than anywhere else in America. While these...
a-z-animals.com
Discover a Horse Bigger Than a Grizzly Bear
Would you believe us if we tell you there was a horse that used to be bigger than most land mammals? The discovery of the horse species that was bigger than the grizzly bear is truly amazing. It is not just because it was found in North America, but also because of its size. This particular horse species is Equus giganteus, an extinct horse believed to be a prehistoric species that lived during the Pleistocene era, and was first discovered in Idaho in 1932. The fossilized remains of this species were examined by paleontologists, and they were able to determine that it was indeed a distinct species of the horse. Below, we discuss the massive size of the horse bigger than a grizzly and how it compares to other species today.
Montana Judge Issues Temporary Order Restricting Wolf Hunting Near Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks
On November 15, a Montana judge announced a temporary order that returns the state’s wolf hunting regulations to 2020 quotas around Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park. Wolf management units, 313, 316, and 110 were all impacted. Based on the new order, only two wolves total can be taken in WMU 110 and only one wolf each in WMU 313 and 316. One wolf has already been harvested in WMU 113—meaning the order essentially closed that unit to hunting for the rest of the season. The one-wolf quota replaced a 6-wolf quota for WMU 313, as well as more liberal quotas for the other units, which had been reorganized before the 2021 season.
This Colorado Location is One of the Best to Find Obsidian
I have to say that Obsidian is one of the coolest rocks on the face of the earth. Obsidian is often times black in color and when cracked open, has the appearance of glass. Why does it look like glass? Because that's exactly what it is. What is Obsidian?. Obsidian...
iheart.com
New World Record For Longest Beard Chain Claimed In Wyoming
DW: And the air was filled with the stench of beard cream and yesterday's soup... A new world record is being claimed by a group of bearded participants in Wyoming. On Friday, the participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, and stood side-by-side and clipped their beards together to create a beard chain that was measured to be 150 feet long…more than twice the world record of 62 feet six inches.
