Would you believe us if we tell you there was a horse that used to be bigger than most land mammals? The discovery of the horse species that was bigger than the grizzly bear is truly amazing. It is not just because it was found in North America, but also because of its size. This particular horse species is Equus giganteus, an extinct horse believed to be a prehistoric species that lived during the Pleistocene era, and was first discovered in Idaho in 1932. The fossilized remains of this species were examined by paleontologists, and they were able to determine that it was indeed a distinct species of the horse. Below, we discuss the massive size of the horse bigger than a grizzly and how it compares to other species today.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO