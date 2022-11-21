Read full article on original website
Ronaldo Makes History as Portugal Holds On to Defeat Ghana in World Cup
For Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, in between the tears and cheers, there was some history mixed in. Before taking the field in what could be his fifth and final World Cup, the 37-year-old Ronaldo was brought to tears during the national anthem. He went on to make history during Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana in Group H play on Sunday, becoming the first male player to score in five separate World Cups.
Anthony Hudson: The Englishman plotting England’s World Cup downfall
Anthony Hudson may be English, but in football terms, he’s most definitely a citizen of the world. A short spell at Newport County aside, the assistant boss of the USA – and son of ex-Chelsea and Stoke great, Alan – Hudson’s career has taken in some of world football’s most unlikely outposts. Now, though, he finds himself a central part of the USA’s plans as they look to shock England and navigate their way out of Group B. Given Hudson’s global experience, he’s the perfect man to map their route to the last 16. Having been part of the USA...
Caps in Soccer Explained During 2022 FIFA World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. As the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar continues, one of the most common terms you're likely hearing when players are being analyzed is “caps.”. No, this does...
Six Spanish Players Combine for 7-0 Win Over Costa Rica to Kick Off World Cup Run
Spain is looking like a force to be reckoned with, winning their opening game over Costa Rica in dominant fashion. Six different Spanish players combined for seven goals, while the backline held Costa Rica scoreless on Wednesday. Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio kicked things off with goals in the 11th...
Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With PK Goal vs. Ghana
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Cristiano Ronaldo has kicked his name into the history books. The Portuguese captain scored in his fifth FIFA World Cup with a penalty kick against Ghana on Thursday. He...
How Much Will World Cup Referees Make in Qatar?
When it comes to money, nothing’s set in stone just yet, or at least that we know of. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to us from Qatar and everyone seems to have the same question in mind: How much will the refs be paid?. This is a...
Was That LeBron James Playing in the World Cup? Star Acknowledges Lookalike
LeBron James has been sidelined for two weeks with a groin strain. Or has he?. It sure looked like LeBron playing in the World Cup on Sunday. No, James hasn't traded in his sneakers for cleats. The LeBron lookalike was actually Bryan Mbeumo, a forward on the Cameroon national team. Mbeumo's photo was posted on social media by @LakeShowYo and got the attention of James himself.
Top Three Moments From Day 3 of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Day 3 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued with end-to-end action. The four-game slate began with Argentina and Saudi Arabia to start Group C – and what a way to begin the day. After Lionel Messi’s penalty in the 10th minute, the next two goals both went to Saudi Arabia. The Green Falcons pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset over a potential champion and now have Wednesday as a public holiday.
‘Liberated’ England keen to ‘light up Twickenham’ against South Africa
Come Saturday night, Eddie Jones will have taken charge of his final England autumn international. It is not the ultimate yardstick by which the Australian’s tenure will be judged but his record in November in the role is remarkably strong – just two defeats and a draw across six campaigns, and never more than one loss in a single autumn.With the end of another international year in sight, South Africa are back at Twickenham seeking a first away win against England since 2014. It feels a game upon which the entire English year will pivot - having snatched an...
Alexis Vega Gets Emotional During Mexico's National Anthem
It's quite clear what Mexico means to El Tri's Alexis Vega. The 24-year-old winger was seen tearing up during Mexico's National Anthem "Himno Nacional Mexicano" ahead of its World Cup opener against Poland. Within seconds of the first kick, Stadium 974 was filled with chants and horns from Team Mexico...
Richarlison Brings Brazil to Life in the Second Half, Defeats Serbia 2-0
It’s safe to say, the canary yellow shirt is perhaps the most famous in the entire sports world. The boys in Brazil had a lot on their plate this Thanksgiving – and we don’t just mean turkey. After an exciting Group G brawl at Lusail Stadium, No....
