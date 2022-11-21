Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
TSA Announces Sweeping Changes at AirportsBryan DijkhuizenDenver, CO
Father Says Police Ignored Crucial Tip In JonBenet Ramsey MurderStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Denver area forecast: A side of snow for Thanksgiving?Sara B. HansenDenver, CO
5 places where you can still score a Thanksgiving reservation in DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Morris Embraces New UW Staff and Penix, Trying to Refine His Game
The former starter has impressed Ryan Grubb with his preparedness and resilience.
With Apples and Cougars on His Mind, Penix Might Not Even Notice Pullman
Considering he traveled more than 3,000 miles from his Tampa, Florida, hometown, to play quarterback for the University of Washington, this after spending four years in Bloomington, Indiana, Michael Penix Jr. just isn't overly impressed by geographical oddities. Not the least of which is Pullman, Washington, the faraway home of...
Odunze Is Enjoying a Hair-Raising Season for Apple Cup-Bound Huskies
The receiver talks about big numbers, Jalen McMillan and his grooming.
Huskies Pull Out All Stops, Invite Petersen Back for Apple Cup Chat
Chris Petersen surprisingly stepped down as the University of Washington football coach three long years ago following the Apple Cup, making a quick exit from his Montlake offices. Yet in a sense, he never left. On Tuesday, Petersen was back in front of the Huskies once more, looking out at...
DeBoer Practically Cleared the Bench Against Colorado, Used Whopping 79 Players
You might have been in your car on the 520 floating bridge, trying to get a head start on traffic leaving Montlake. Or buying one last hot dog at Husky Stadium before the place shut down for the winter months. Or watching the commotion before you but not totally sure what was happening.
Yakima Herald Republic
Amid successful debut season, UW’s Kalen DeBoer acting like he wants to stick around
Kalen DeBoer arrived at the University of Washington one year ago as something of a nomad, which is how it works in the college coaching world for the upwardly mobile as they ascend the ladder. DeBoer had held five jobs in the previous 10 years, none longer than four years. I asked him at his introductory news conference last November if he viewed Washington as a destination spot where he could put down roots.
UW Extends Kalen DeBoer's Contract Through 2028
Almost exactly a year go, Kalen DeBoer was hired as the University of Washington football coach and remarked at the time that he viewed this as a long-term job. On Tuesday, the athletic department announced that DeBoer — after leading the Huskies to a 9-2 season entering the Apple Cup against Washington State — has agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2028 season, one that will pay him $4.2 million beginning next year and give him a $1 million raise.
Washington coach Kalen DeBoer gets extension through ’28
First-year Washington coach Kalen DeBoer had his contract extended through the 2028 season on Tuesday. DeBoer has guided the Huskies
Washington moves on to Fresno State after shocker
Washington aims to bounce back from a demoralizing setback when it faces Fresno State on Wednesday night in the Wooden
3 Great Pizza Places in Washington
Pizza on a platePhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you also happen to love pizza, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Washington that are known for serving delicious food every day of the week.
golfcourseindustry.com
Heritage Golf Group acquires three Colorado clubs
Heritage Golf Group has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of three semi-private golf clubs in the Denver region. Heritage purchased The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Colorado National Golf Club and Plum Creek Golf Club from the Bruening, Bennett, and Kerr families and Southwest Green, LLC. The three clubs...
KUOW
How long will Seattle's tech shakeup last?
Recent layoffs in Seattle's tech industry have some workers wondering if they're going to be next. The cutbacks are also raising questions about whether this is a correction that's been a long time coming for the ever-growing industry. Seattle Times business reporter Paul Roberts has been following the updates from...
Seattle man visiting Qatar finds solution to World Cup alcohol ban
QATAR — In a last-minute about-face, FIFA barred the sales of alcoholic drinks to World Cup fans in the stands at stadiums in Qatar, the conservative Islamic nation where the games are being held. FIFA has been walking a fine line when it comes to serving and promoting alcohol...
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rains and Mountain Snow to Unload in Northwest; Seattle Could Expect Relief from Dry weather
Residents in Seattle will feel relief from the dry weather conditions due to heavy rain. The latest weather noted that rain and mountain snow would emerge in the Northwest. As many travelers were ready for Thanksgiving in a few days, the forecast revealed that Seattle's recorded dry weather streak would end after rain unloaded this week.
MyNorthwest.com
Previously unpublished photos of D.B. Cooper jet discovered
Just in time for the 51st anniversary of the infamous hijacking of a Seattle-bound airliner on Thanksgiving Eve 1971, KIRO Newsradio announces the recent discovery of four previously unknown high-quality professional photographs of D.B. Cooper’s Boeing 727. The 727 Cooper (or whoever he was) hijacked and then parachuted from...
Yakima Herald Republic
Lawsuit seeks to stop disqualifying WA ballots for signature mismatches
During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of voters have their ballots rejected because of ballot-envelope signatures flagged as not matching how they've been signed in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 28,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the...
denverite.com
Arguably the most powerful elected job in Colorado is open. Everybody wants it.
The race is on for mayor of Denver. It’s arguably the most powerful political position in Colorado, due to its strong mayor form of government, collection of downtown businesses, and ownership of the state’s largest single economic driver: Denver International Airport. More than a dozen candidates are in...
Soaking storm to end Seattle’s record dry streak
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a quick-hitting storm that will dish out disruptive rain and snow for Thanksgiving holiday travelers across the Northwest while also sweeping away the stagnant air that has persisted for days. The storm is poised to end a record-breaking dry streak in Seattle during a month that...
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Skies erupt in color during dramatic sunrise featuring Mt. Rainier
TACOMA, Wash. - The skies erupted in color as the sun rose across the Puget Sound area Saturday morning. And at a first brief glance, it may have appeared like Mt. Rainier followed suit!. Photos and videos from around the Tacoma, Washington, area showed a dramatic dark stripe emanating from...
Police: 18-year-old Issaquah woman defrauds Nordstrom out of $165K
Lynnwood police announced they have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing $165,000 from Nordstrom locations across the Puget Sound region and even as far as Scottsdale, Ariz. The 18-year-old from Issaquah allegedly used the store’s cash registers to “conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts,” according...
