Boulder, CO

HuskyMaven

Huskies Pull Out All Stops, Invite Petersen Back for Apple Cup Chat

Chris Petersen surprisingly stepped down as the University of Washington football coach three long years ago following the Apple Cup, making a quick exit from his Montlake offices. Yet in a sense, he never left. On Tuesday, Petersen was back in front of the Huskies once more, looking out at...
Yakima Herald Republic

Amid successful debut season, UW’s Kalen DeBoer acting like he wants to stick around

Kalen DeBoer arrived at the University of Washington one year ago as something of a nomad, which is how it works in the college coaching world for the upwardly mobile as they ascend the ladder. DeBoer had held five jobs in the previous 10 years, none longer than four years. I asked him at his introductory news conference last November if he viewed Washington as a destination spot where he could put down roots.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

UW Extends Kalen DeBoer's Contract Through 2028

Almost exactly a year go, Kalen DeBoer was hired as the University of Washington football coach and remarked at the time that he viewed this as a long-term job. On Tuesday, the athletic department announced that DeBoer — after leading the Huskies to a 9-2 season entering the Apple Cup against Washington State — has agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2028 season, one that will pay him $4.2 million beginning next year and give him a $1 million raise.
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Washington

Pizza on a platePhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you also happen to love pizza, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Washington that are known for serving delicious food every day of the week.
WASHINGTON STATE
golfcourseindustry.com

Heritage Golf Group acquires three Colorado clubs

Heritage Golf Group has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of three semi-private golf clubs in the Denver region. Heritage purchased The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Colorado National Golf Club and Plum Creek Golf Club from the Bruening, Bennett, and Kerr families and Southwest Green, LLC. The three clubs...
DENVER, CO
KUOW

How long will Seattle's tech shakeup last?

Recent layoffs in Seattle's tech industry have some workers wondering if they're going to be next. The cutbacks are also raising questions about whether this is a correction that's been a long time coming for the ever-growing industry. Seattle Times business reporter Paul Roberts has been following the updates from...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Previously unpublished photos of D.B. Cooper jet discovered

Just in time for the 51st anniversary of the infamous hijacking of a Seattle-bound airliner on Thanksgiving Eve 1971, KIRO Newsradio announces the recent discovery of four previously unknown high-quality professional photographs of D.B. Cooper’s Boeing 727. The 727 Cooper (or whoever he was) hijacked and then parachuted from...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Lawsuit seeks to stop disqualifying WA ballots for signature mismatches

During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of voters have their ballots rejected because of ballot-envelope signatures flagged as not matching how they've been signed in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 28,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the...
WASHINGTON STATE
AccuWeather

Soaking storm to end Seattle’s record dry streak

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a quick-hitting storm that will dish out disruptive rain and snow for Thanksgiving holiday travelers across the Northwest while also sweeping away the stagnant air that has persisted for days. The storm is poised to end a record-breaking dry streak in Seattle during a month that...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Police: 18-year-old Issaquah woman defrauds Nordstrom out of $165K

Lynnwood police announced they have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing $165,000 from Nordstrom locations across the Puget Sound region and even as far as Scottsdale, Ariz. The 18-year-old from Issaquah allegedly used the store’s cash registers to “conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts,” according...
LYNNWOOD, WA
