BPD reclassifies two deadly shooting cases, leaving City homicide total at 299

So far in 2022 there have been 299 cases ruled homicide in Baltimore City.

Up until Monday morning when police reclassified two previous murders, it looked as though Baltimore had once again surpassed the grim milestone of 300 homicides.

Over the weekend two men were gunned down in Cherry Hill and Southwest Baltimore, which according to our own tracker would have brought the year's homicide total to 301.

One case that was removed from the city's homicide database, is the November 6 police involved shooting death of Tyree Moorehead.

MORE : Body cam footage shows deadly encounter between police, "No Shoot Zone" activist

Police say the incident remains under investigation, but for now is not being considered a murder.

The second reclassified case, is the February 21 killing of Marcus Harris.

Investigators concluded that Harris was justifiably shot by Edward Johnson.

Their reasoning was that Harris fired first at Johnson, and that Johnson shot back in self defense.

Both men ended up dying of injuries suffered during the shootout.

During his first two-years in office, Mayor Brandon Scott has rolled out various initiatives including a Community Violence Intervention plan, and Group Violence Reduction Strategy , to curtail gun violence that continues to plague the City.

Despite those efforts, there's been little sign of slowing down.