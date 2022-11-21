The government has spent £376,775 in legal fees to keep secret the identity of an MI5 agent who abused his former partner before moving abroad to carry out work for a foreign intelligence agency, it can be revealed.Labour said that ministers had lost “any chance” of recovering the money spent to protect the agent, who had a background in rightwing extremism, the “moment somebody put the case into the public domain”.The case of the informant, who attacked his ex with a machete and is said to have used his position within the domestic intelligence service to further threaten her,...

