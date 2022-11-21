Read full article on original website
Long-Delayed New Cracker Barrel Opening Finally Announced
This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KissElPaso.com and GJSentinel.com.
12 Great Colorado Restaurants with Cheap Eats In Grand Junction
When you need to grab a bite to eat without spending a lot, where can you go in Grand Junction? Can you still find a hot lunch for $10 or less? What about lunch for $3 or $4?. Bring on the cheap eats. We'll get you started below with 12 great local options that have some delicious breakfast and lunch options for less than you might expect.
The 12 Highest-Rated Grand Junction, Colorado Hair Salons According to Yelp
Want to find the best places in Grand Junction for the latest styles? One option is to see what Yelp reviews have to say about the salons that are open in your area. We're happy to report you'll find plenty of places here in town that want to help you look great and have received 5 stars. This means lots of great choices.
Grand Junction’s North Avenue Signs Present a Conundrum
Have you seen the new signs in the medians along North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado? These may present a problem when it comes to the laws of physics. Some prevent making a left turn onto North Avenue. Then again, they seem to prevent right turns as well. The Intersection...
highcountryshopper.com
Tru-Vu Drive-In – Back to the Future
A detailed piece on the history (and possible demise) of the Tru-Vu Drive-In titled Last Days of the Dream Palace ran this past July and stirred some emotion within the community. The thought of life in Delta County without the iconic outdoor theatre was unimaginable to many. This was especially true for one family who has answered the call to save our favorite summer pastime. Jorge Rodriguez was a long-time friend of former owner Jeanie Dewsnup and the Rodriguez family has been tied to the Tru-Vu for several years. Now they are taking the reins of the drive-in back into familial hands and they plan to resurrect some familiar flavors and features while ushering the theater into a new era.
How Old Is That Huge Christmas Tree In Downtown Grand Junction?
The holiday season is officially underway in downtown Grand Junction with another successful tree lighting at the corner of 4th and Main. Hundreds of bundled-up people gathered at Wells Fargo bank Saturday evening for the annual tree lighting that helps get Grand Junction into the holiday spirit. The weather was pretty much ideal. At tree lighting time, the temperature was 34° and then dropped down to 28° a few minutes later. Cold enough to make it feel like Christmas, but not so cold that it makes you want to pour hot chocolate down your pants.
Canyon View Vineyard Church gives out Holiday Meals
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — With Thanksgiving coming up tomorrow, local organizations are making sure they do everything they can for those in need. Each year, Canyon View Vineyard Church and the Salvation Army provide meals for those in need of a Thanksgiving dinner. This evening, Volunteers from across the Western Slope are distributing more […]
Black Friday Special Pet Adoptions This Week In Grand Junction
Retail stores won't be the only ones offering Black Friday specials the day after Thanksgiving. Roice-Hurst Humane Society is offering some incentive to pet lovers this week with a Black Friday special on pet adoptions. You can adopt a dog, cat, or kitten for just $59 this Friday at Roice-Hurst. Stop by the shelter on Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 362 28 Road in Grand Junction. No appointment is necessary.
Montrose Colorado Holiday Events
With the holiday season upon us, it's time to step back and take a little break. Time to slow down a little and appreciate the things that make you do what you do: family, friends, presents... No matter what it is you look forward to about the holidays, the time...
All 64 Colorado Counties Ranked By Size Smallest to Largest
When we say Mesa County is the 4th largest county in Colorado, it is to say that Mesa county is the 4th largest based on land area. How many square miles are within Mesa County? 3,328 to be exact according to USA.com. Using land area as our ranker we can...
nbc11news.com
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Ursa’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Ursa!. Ursa is three-year-old full of energy. Ursa would love a big yard to run around in and play. She gets along with other dogs but is selective of the one’s she likes. Ursa loves anyone she meets and would make a great family dog for someone with older children.
nbc11news.com
Snow returns next week after a dry weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve made it through Thanksgiving. The sunny, seasonably-cool weather will hold on through this weekend for the Black Friday sales and the big kickoff of the shopping season - even if the sun is filtered by clouds at times. This evening will be clear....
Grand Junction is Really Sick of the Road Work on North Avenue
If you've spent more than a day or two in Grand Junction lately, you've probably encountered some road construction. Sure, road construction is something you just have to deal with sometimes, no matter where you're at. If there are roads, they're going to need to be maintained. However, Grand Junction...
KJCT8
Grand Junction community mourns after Club Q shooting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Springs is approximately five hours away from the Western Slope, but community members in Grand Junction are mourning in the wake of that horrific shooting. The President of Colorado West Pride, Heidi Hess, shared that it’s a heavy day - November 20 is Transgender...
nbc11news.com
Mesa County leaders will consider whether to make it illegal to camp on county-owned property.
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - They’ll consider a proposed ordinance next week. Officials say they need this law to protect people’s health and property. We showed you pictures of a homeless camp workers cleaned up earlier this month. The cost is estimated at $10,000. Deputies found seven separate...
Paranormal Spirits Haunt Montrose Colorado
Are you a fan of the Paranormal? I've been watching paranormal shows since Ghost Adventures debuted in 2004. My favorites also include Ghost Hunters, Kindred Spirits, Portals to Hell, and Destination Fear. I have many favorite investigators also. Too many to name. Montrose Brings Paranormal Show To Museum. As you...
westernslopenow.com
Mountain Report November 21, 2022
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The list of open ski resorts is getting longer and this week is no exception. A weak snow maker is due Wednesday night with a potentially stronger snow storm by the middle of next week.
Colorado Restaurants that Grand Junction Says are Worth the Drive
Have you ever been on a road trip and stumbled upon an amazing Colorado restaurant that you had never heard of? It's like your tummy just won a tiny food lotto jackpot, especially if you know you'll be back through that area. It's time for something we like to call...
KJCT8
Mesa County Crime Stoppers: Holiday Safety Tips
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With the holiday season upon us, the opportunity for holiday scams is on the rise. The Mesa County Crime Stoppers and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is advising people to be aware and vigilant this holiday season so you don’t fall victim to any holiday scams.
KJCT8
Midnight shooting leaves one dead, no arrests made
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that a shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. that morning at an address on 16 Road. Upon arriving, deputies say they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times. Police say that the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
