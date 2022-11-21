ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

highcountryshopper.com

Tru-Vu Drive-In – Back to the Future

A detailed piece on the history (and possible demise) of the Tru-Vu Drive-In titled Last Days of the Dream Palace ran this past July and stirred some emotion within the community. The thought of life in Delta County without the iconic outdoor theatre was unimaginable to many. This was especially true for one family who has answered the call to save our favorite summer pastime. Jorge Rodriguez was a long-time friend of former owner Jeanie Dewsnup and the Rodriguez family has been tied to the Tru-Vu for several years. Now they are taking the reins of the drive-in back into familial hands and they plan to resurrect some familiar flavors and features while ushering the theater into a new era.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

How Old Is That Huge Christmas Tree In Downtown Grand Junction?

The holiday season is officially underway in downtown Grand Junction with another successful tree lighting at the corner of 4th and Main. Hundreds of bundled-up people gathered at Wells Fargo bank Saturday evening for the annual tree lighting that helps get Grand Junction into the holiday spirit. The weather was pretty much ideal. At tree lighting time, the temperature was 34° and then dropped down to 28° a few minutes later. Cold enough to make it feel like Christmas, but not so cold that it makes you want to pour hot chocolate down your pants.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Canyon View Vineyard Church gives out Holiday Meals

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — With Thanksgiving coming up tomorrow, local organizations are making sure they do everything they can for those in need. Each year, Canyon View Vineyard Church and the Salvation Army provide meals for those in need of a Thanksgiving dinner. This evening, Volunteers from across the Western Slope are distributing more […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Black Friday Special Pet Adoptions This Week In Grand Junction

Retail stores won't be the only ones offering Black Friday specials the day after Thanksgiving. Roice-Hurst Humane Society is offering some incentive to pet lovers this week with a Black Friday special on pet adoptions. You can adopt a dog, cat, or kitten for just $59 this Friday at Roice-Hurst. Stop by the shelter on Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 362 28 Road in Grand Junction. No appointment is necessary.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Montrose Colorado Holiday Events

With the holiday season upon us, it's time to step back and take a little break. Time to slow down a little and appreciate the things that make you do what you do: family, friends, presents... No matter what it is you look forward to about the holidays, the time...
MONTROSE, CO
nbc11news.com

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Ursa’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Ursa!. Ursa is three-year-old full of energy. Ursa would love a big yard to run around in and play. She gets along with other dogs but is selective of the one’s she likes. Ursa loves anyone she meets and would make a great family dog for someone with older children.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Snow returns next week after a dry weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve made it through Thanksgiving. The sunny, seasonably-cool weather will hold on through this weekend for the Black Friday sales and the big kickoff of the shopping season - even if the sun is filtered by clouds at times. This evening will be clear....
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Junction community mourns after Club Q shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Springs is approximately five hours away from the Western Slope, but community members in Grand Junction are mourning in the wake of that horrific shooting. The President of Colorado West Pride, Heidi Hess, shared that it’s a heavy day - November 20 is Transgender...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Paranormal Spirits Haunt Montrose Colorado

Are you a fan of the Paranormal? I've been watching paranormal shows since Ghost Adventures debuted in 2004. My favorites also include Ghost Hunters, Kindred Spirits, Portals to Hell, and Destination Fear. I have many favorite investigators also. Too many to name. Montrose Brings Paranormal Show To Museum. As you...
MONTROSE, CO
westernslopenow.com

Mountain Report November 21, 2022

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The list of open ski resorts is getting longer and this week is no exception. A weak snow maker is due Wednesday night with a potentially stronger snow storm by the middle of next week.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Mesa County Crime Stoppers: Holiday Safety Tips

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With the holiday season upon us, the opportunity for holiday scams is on the rise. The Mesa County Crime Stoppers and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is advising people to be aware and vigilant this holiday season so you don’t fall victim to any holiday scams.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Midnight shooting leaves one dead, no arrests made

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that a shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. that morning at an address on 16 Road. Upon arriving, deputies say they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times. Police say that the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado.

