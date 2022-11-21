ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Comments / 2

Liz ade
3d ago

I am not the type to comment bet I bleeds for how this country feel its ok to take someone child/ren from the mother. do you know the agony a mother go through while giving birth to her child/ and one system thinks it's ok to just tak the kid(s) away for petty stuff. ok, understood if the mother was really trying to bring harm to her own child(ren). this woman probably want her children to spend Thanksgiving with her and now she's been charge for that...my suggestion to anyone with kids in the country is just be calm and collect till your children hit the age no system can try to take away your joy! I work with Foster children and it not the best for some of these kids to be in a group home or in a system. a lot of stuff happens. just sad. NO LOVE LIKE MOTHER'S LOVE!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Opelika police searching for 3 suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for three suspects in an Ulta Comestics theft in the third degree. According to authorities, on Nov. 18, security videos showed two female and one male suspect hiding merchandise and leaving the store around 5:53 p.m. The first female suspect had medium-length...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

LaGrange home struck by bullets in shots fired incident

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Several shots fired in a LaGrange neighborhood left one house struck by gunfire, according to the LaGrange Police Department. LaGrange Police responded to the 300 block of Alford Street at 10:43 p.m. on Nov. 22. Investigation showed several shots were fired from a moving vehicle. An occupied home at Baldwin Street […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Columbus police investigating shooting on Colorado Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An east Columbus shooting investigation is underway by the Columbus Police Department. According to authorities, the shooting happened at the intersection of Colorado Street and Samson Avenue. No word on any injuries or arrests being made. Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Auburn police arrest two on burglary, theft charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested two people on burglary and theft charges. On Nov. 18, officers arrested 35-year-old Jose Luis Sandoval Hernandez on a felony warrant for burglary first degree and theft of property first degree. They also arrested 40-year-old Mireya Romero Gonzalez on a felony warrant for theft of property first degree.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Montgomery County man killed in single-vehicle car crash

A single-vehicle car wreck has resulted in the death of 42-year-old Clinton Davis Lindsey of Montgomery County, according to officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Previous reports state that the incident occurred Wednesday at 6:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 231 about six miles north of Troy. Lindsey was reportedly...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Columbus man pleads not guilty to murder, aggravated assault

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man pleads ‘not guilty’ to murder and aggravated assault in Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning. 60-year-old Michael Simmons pleaded not guilty to the murder of 55-year-old Christopher Williams. The victim was found badly beaten at a residence on Blan Street in Columbus,...
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Investigating Death of 3-Year-Old

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting an investigation following the death of a three-year-old. They are investigating the death of Demetrius Bibb of Montgomery. On Monday at about 4:11PM, police were called to the 1800 block of Astrid Place West in reference to a missing infant. Police say a report...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police search for man suspected of stealing truck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a man believed to have stolen a truck from the City Service Center at 311 Citizens Way. Officers responded to the area on Nov. 9 to find a black 2020 Dodge Ram was stolen from the parking garage. Surveillance footage showed the suspect unlawfully […]
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Man Charged with Arson in Fire at Vacant Montgomery Home

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department says a man has been charged with setting a fire at a vacant home earlier this month. Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper says 29-year-old Quindarius Rashard Body is charged with second degree arson in the fire, which happened on November 2. Investigators say the fire happened...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Family, Columbus police searching for missing 22-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and the Columbus police ask for the public’s help in finding a missing man. 22-year-old Mystakel Prince was last seen on the 3100 block of 11th Avenue at 1:50 p.m. on Nov. 22. They are worried about his welfare because of Prince’s statements about...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Sheriff: Shooting investigation underway in Talbot County

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting investigation is underway in Talbot County. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the incident happened on Culpepper Drive and Clarke Street in Talbotton. The scene is still active at this time. However, no arrests have been made or motives established. This incident...
TALBOT COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Lee County officials warning public of jury scam

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Officials in Lee County warn the public about a circulating jury scam. Authorities say scammers use the Lee County Sheriff’s Office phone number when calling citizens claiming they have an arrest warrant for missing jury duty. The scammers then ask for money via cash or a Green Dot card.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus: Teenager shot multiple times on Glenwood Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A teenager was shot multiple times at the 3100 block of Glenwood Drive in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department. The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police say the 15-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. There is no additional […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Missing juvenile found unresponsive in Montgomery neighborhood

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile who was reported missing in Montgomery is now in the hospital. Police Sgt. Tina McGriff said officer and fire medics responded to the missing call in the 1800 block of Astrid Place West around 4:10 p.m. Monday. She said after a police search was initiated, the juvenile was found unresponsive in the same block.
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy