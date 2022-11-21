Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Planning and Zoning denies setback changes
At a Nov. 15 planning and zoning commission, Hayley Angel presented proposed amendments to a residential development for smaller setbacks between the undeveloped houses. In 2016, 27 houses were approved for a single-family development off Ridgeview Drive, each 2,200 square feet. The four remaining lots would not be able to house 2,200 square-foot homes without adjusting the setbacks, Angel said.
starlocalmedia.com
Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center will address city’s growth through partnership with the community
Preliminary work recently began on the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center, which will serve as a joining central fire station and police department for the city of Lewisville. The building will be named for Fire Chief Timothy Tittle and Police Chief Steve McFadden in honor of their many years of...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney News Roundup: Police urge caution ahead of holidays, Morrow Renewables donates $1M and more updates
The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced on Nov. 17 that Morrow Renewables provided a $1 million donation to help the organization meet the unprecedented demand for food caused by inflation rates not seen in 40 years. The funds will enable the North Texas Food Bank to provide three million meals to those facing hunger across North Texas.
dallasexpress.com
Developer Seeks Approval for Renovations in North Dallas Block
One of the largest retail blocks in North Dallas’ Preston Center district, the Preston Center Pavillion, is seeking to add office and apartment buildings to the area. The Preston Center Pavilion, located on Westchester Drive south of Northwest Highway in one of Dallas’ wealthiest neighborhoods, currently contains more than 230,000 square feet of retail space.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell Business Briefs: Andrew Brown Park West Trail closed, S. Belt Line reconstruction, and more
Phase 2 of the S. Belt Line reconstruction is underway, which includes utility improvements, roadway excavation, and subgrade prep over the course of this week and next. For more updates on the S. Belt Line reconstruction, visit www.cooppelltx.gov/beltline.com.
Denton’s Trans Pride Fest is Here to Stay
A frigid North Texas cold front whistled through Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios in Denton. Dozens of people were buzzing about the space in preparation for the second Trans Pride Fest on November 11. Musicians chatted while organizers set up tables with information about local community groups, including Denton Food Not Bombs, Denton Transit Posting, and DFW Socialist Rifle Association. A handful of artists also had tables selling wares throughout the night.
dallasexpress.com
Residential Highrise Breaks Ground Near Uptown Dallas
A huge development broke ground recently near Uptown and Knox-Henderson off US-75, reported Culture Map Dallas. The 19-story apartment building with 351 units is part of a collaboration between a Dallas developer and a Japanese real estate company. It is set to open in 2025. The new development called “The...
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
SK Signet to create up to 183 jobs at facility in Plano
SK Signet, a top global manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, recently announced plans to create up to 183 highly-skilled jobs for a new EV charger manufacturing facility in Plano, Texas. With this facility, SK Signet will produce a range of fast-charging solutions, including providing the first U.S.-manufactured ultra-fast...
keranews.org
Housing headaches for the University of North Texas led to students living in hotels
A.J. Jah, looked forward to living in a dorm, meeting new people, and participating in campus life as a freshman at The University of North Texas. But the 17-year-old international student from Nepal instead found himself living in a hotel for several weeks. Less than a week before move-in day,...
What’s next for Furst Ranch
After receiving approval for his rezoning request last month, longtime resident Jack Furst is working with Flower Mound to provide the municipal services required to develop his game-changing Furst Ranch. The Town is considering a development agreement and a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) to help fund infrastructure in the area.
Conveyance plat for Frisco's The Link mixed-use development approved
Frisco's Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conveyance plat for nearly 140 acres of The Link mixed-use development. (Rendering courtesy city of Frisco) Frisco’s Planning and Zoning commission approved a conveyance plat Nov. 21 for The Link mixed-use development located at the southeast corner of Legacy Drive and PGA Parkway.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
blackchronicle.com
ACLU of Texas Files Complaints Against North Texas ISDs for Transgender Policies – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
The ACLU of Texas has filed federal civil rights complaints towards two North Texas faculty districts as a result of of new insurance policies authorized final week which can be aimed toward transgender college students. The ACLU, together with a number of different advocacy organizations, needs to see investigations into...
Rockwall County Open Spaces: ‘We must not delay any longer’
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) In 1986 my wife and I fled the City of Garland and Dallas County. After church one sunny Mother’s Day morning, we visited our future home in Heath. Our three little children jumped out of the car and ran toward the lake without bothering to look inside the house. We knew instantly that we had found our lifetime home.
Denton city staff respond to marijuana decriminalization ordinance
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - While certifying the votes from the November election Tuesday, Denton's city council made it clear the city follow the will of the voters when it comes to how police enforce marijuana laws.Despite accusations the city was trying to "overthrow" an election, council members declined to direct the city manager to enforce the rule, which would prevent police from using the smell of marijuana to search someone, or arrest or cite them for possessing small amounts of the drug.The city manager and mayor said the city would continue to treat possession as a low priority crime. However they...
texasstandard.org
Dallas wants to move homeless people from encampments into housing. But trust is in short supply
On a sunny afternoon, nearly a dozen workers schlepping up and down the steep, rocky ravine trash and items left behind by the community of people who once lived here. It’s sweaty work, heaving huge black garbage bags onto the back of a truck. Abandoned belongings pile up in...
Woman wounded in Fort Worth Poly neighborhood shooting
Police are looking for the gunman who wounded a woman in the Fort Worth Poly neighborhood last night. Just past 8 p.m. the woman was walking from her home on South Littlejohn Avenue
dallasexpress.com
Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express
Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
