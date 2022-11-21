ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Planning and Zoning denies setback changes

At a Nov. 15 planning and zoning commission, Hayley Angel presented proposed amendments to a residential development for smaller setbacks between the undeveloped houses. In 2016, 27 houses were approved for a single-family development off Ridgeview Drive, each 2,200 square feet. The four remaining lots would not be able to house 2,200 square-foot homes without adjusting the setbacks, Angel said.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney News Roundup: Police urge caution ahead of holidays, Morrow Renewables donates $1M and more updates

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced on Nov. 17 that Morrow Renewables provided a $1 million donation to help the organization meet the unprecedented demand for food caused by inflation rates not seen in 40 years. The funds will enable the North Texas Food Bank to provide three million meals to those facing hunger across North Texas.
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Developer Seeks Approval for Renovations in North Dallas Block

One of the largest retail blocks in North Dallas’ Preston Center district, the Preston Center Pavillion, is seeking to add office and apartment buildings to the area. The Preston Center Pavilion, located on Westchester Drive south of Northwest Highway in one of Dallas’ wealthiest neighborhoods, currently contains more than 230,000 square feet of retail space.
DALLAS, TX
Texas Observer

Denton’s Trans Pride Fest is Here to Stay

A frigid North Texas cold front whistled through Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios in Denton. Dozens of people were buzzing about the space in preparation for the second Trans Pride Fest on November 11. Musicians chatted while organizers set up tables with information about local community groups, including Denton Food Not Bombs, Denton Transit Posting, and DFW Socialist Rifle Association. A handful of artists also had tables selling wares throughout the night.
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Residential Highrise Breaks Ground Near Uptown Dallas

A huge development broke ground recently near Uptown and Knox-Henderson off US-75, reported Culture Map Dallas. The 19-story apartment building with 351 units is part of a collaboration between a Dallas developer and a Japanese real estate company. It is set to open in 2025. The new development called “The...
DALLAS, TX
North Dallas Gazette

SK Signet to create up to 183 jobs at facility in Plano

SK Signet, a top global manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, recently announced plans to create up to 183 highly-skilled jobs for a new EV charger manufacturing facility in Plano, Texas. With this facility, SK Signet will produce a range of fast-charging solutions, including providing the first U.S.-manufactured ultra-fast...
PLANO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

What’s next for Furst Ranch

After receiving approval for his rezoning request last month, longtime resident Jack Furst is working with Flower Mound to provide the municipal services required to develop his game-changing Furst Ranch. The Town is considering a development agreement and a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) to help fund infrastructure in the area.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
CW33

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Denton city staff respond to marijuana decriminalization ordinance

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - While certifying the votes from the November election Tuesday, Denton's city council made it clear the city follow the will of the voters when it comes to how police enforce marijuana laws.Despite accusations the city was trying to "overthrow" an election, council members declined to direct the city manager to enforce the rule, which would prevent police from using the smell of marijuana to search someone, or arrest or cite them for possessing small amounts of the drug.The city manager and mayor said the city would continue to treat possession as a low priority crime. However they...
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express

Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
DALLAS, TX

