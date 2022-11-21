Read full article on original website
Cleveland Hopkins airport temporarily shuts down after driver breaches fence, accesses airfield
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Hopkins International Airport had to temporarily shut down on the busy day before Thanksgiving after a person drove through a gate onto the airfield. The incident happened at 9 p.m. The person drove through an airfield gate, according to airport officials. “To maintain the highest...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
How’s the weather look for Browns and OSU?
CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re thankful for this amazing forecast!. Temperatures will hang out in the 50s and 40s Thursday evening as clouds continue to build into the area. It will stay dry through most of the night before a few showers start to move in late Thursday and overnight.
Sheetz is offering Unleaded 88 for $1.99 per gallon through Nov. 28
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Drivers are dealing with high gas prices this Thanksgiving, but Sheetz is offering a cheap alternative to kick off the holiday season. Through Monday, drivers can fill up with Unleaded 88 for $1.99 per gallon. The average price of regular, unleaded 87 gasoline was $3.44 per gallon in Cuyahoga County on Wednesday, according to the American Automobile Association.
I-71 N reopens after vehicle fire shutdown
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A vehicle fire blocked I-71 Northbound near West 150th Street around 6:30 p.m., causing the highway to be shut down for a time. First responders were on the scene (as seen above via the ODOT camera in the area) working to get the freeway reopened, eventually opening one lane at a time […]
Fire officials share safety tips ahead of busy holiday season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the holidays and winter months arriving, local officials are urging residents to take precautions to stay safe and prevent fires in their homes. Elyria Fire Chief Joe Pronesti said departments across the country see an increase in fires during the holiday season. “Everyone is busy...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport flights halt after car drives onto runway
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All Cleveland Hopkins International Airport flights were ordered to stay grounded or divert CLE on one of the busiest travel days of the year after a car drove through an airfield gate and onto the runway, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport confirmed. The incident happened on Nov....
Travel alert: Another hassle at Hopkins airport
Maintenance work that began in September is ongoing to extend the life of the parking structure.
How local malls are trying to compete with online shopping: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Holidays give meaning to our lives by marking time, building family bonds and connecting us to our community. They unite us when politics divide. And they shine a bright light when life may feel monotonous.
Snowy road conditions lead to crashes in NE Ohio
In what is the first significant snowfall of the season for many in Northeast Ohio, road conditions are slow going Sunday morning.
cleveland19.com
26-year-old Cleveland man in custody for allegedly driving stolen car onto airport runway
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the vehicle that was seized after a man drove onto the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport runway was stolen out of Fairview Park. A lieutenant with the Fairview Park Police Department said the driver, identified as a 26-year-old Cleveland man, was taken into custody late Wednesday night, but no criminal charges have been filed yet.
Driver who breached fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport stole car from woman looking for lost pet in Fairview Park, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The driver of a car that breached a fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and drove into the airfield had stolen the car from a woman who was looking for a lost pet in Fairview Park, police say. The 26-year-old Cleveland man accused of stealing the car...
Cleveland giving away about 50 rain barrels to city residents
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Climate Justice has about 50 rain barrels it wants to give away free to Cleveland residents. Normally rain barrel giveaway is in the summer but there were delays this year due to supply chain issues, said Patti Donnellan, sustainability coordinator for nature-based solutions at the city.
whbc.com
NEW UPDATE: Power Back On at Cleveland Clinic Mercy
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At last check, Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital was still going through internal power restoration measures, so emergency patients were still being diverted to other hospitals. This as the Canton hospital continues working through a devastating fire Tuesday that took out two transformers...
More drivers passing school buses: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Nov. 17 at 8:49 a.m. a Bay Village City Schools bus driver reported that someone had passed her stopped school bus the previous morning. The bus driver said she was stopped in the area of Sutcliff Drive picking up children with her flashers activated and stop sign out when the car passed. After reviewing the video, and a brief investigation, the driver was identified. The 53-year-old Bay Village resident was cited.
26YO man drives stolen vehicle through airfield gate at CLE Hopkins Wed. night
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport temporarily paused airport operations after a person drove through an airfield gate on Wednesday night, according to a statement posted by the airport.
Dangerously Understaffed: Why Cleveland police staffing numbers may get worse
News 5 Investigators found Cleveland police's staffing shortage may get worse in 2023. Records show 30% of Cleveland police officers are eligible to retire next year.
Security breach temporarily places Hopkins airport operations on hold
Operations at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were locked down for a time after a security breach on Wednesday, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Frigid temps Sunday evening; some counties still under lake effect warning
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lake and Ashtabula counties are under a Lake Effect Snow Warning through 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy snow is possible with snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in some areas. Here’s how much snow we had accumulated by this morning:...
How NASA’s new aircraft could lead to future of air travel in Ohio
NASA’s Glenn Research Center is introducing a new aircraft that could soon lead to the future of air travel in Northeast Ohio.
cleveland.com
Lakewood eyes 2023 construction for $100 million mixed-use project at former hospital site
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- More than two years after the former Lakewood Hospital was demolished, the city has slowly and methodically moved forward with a massive mixed-use project in its place. It now appears that the period of due diligence on national real estate developer CASTO Communities and North Pointe Realty’s...
