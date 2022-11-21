ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re thankful for this amazing forecast!. Temperatures will hang out in the 50s and 40s Thursday evening as clouds continue to build into the area. It will stay dry through most of the night before a few showers start to move in late Thursday and overnight.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Sheetz is offering Unleaded 88 for $1.99 per gallon through Nov. 28

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Drivers are dealing with high gas prices this Thanksgiving, but Sheetz is offering a cheap alternative to kick off the holiday season. Through Monday, drivers can fill up with Unleaded 88 for $1.99 per gallon. The average price of regular, unleaded 87 gasoline was $3.44 per gallon in Cuyahoga County on Wednesday, according to the American Automobile Association.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

I-71 N reopens after vehicle fire shutdown

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A vehicle fire blocked I-71 Northbound near West 150th Street around 6:30 p.m., causing the highway to be shut down for a time. First responders were on the scene (as seen above via the ODOT camera in the area) working to get the freeway reopened, eventually opening one lane at a time […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Fire officials share safety tips ahead of busy holiday season

CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the holidays and winter months arriving, local officials are urging residents to take precautions to stay safe and prevent fires in their homes. Elyria Fire Chief Joe Pronesti said departments across the country see an increase in fires during the holiday season. “Everyone is busy...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

26-year-old Cleveland man in custody for allegedly driving stolen car onto airport runway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the vehicle that was seized after a man drove onto the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport runway was stolen out of Fairview Park. A lieutenant with the Fairview Park Police Department said the driver, identified as a 26-year-old Cleveland man, was taken into custody late Wednesday night, but no criminal charges have been filed yet.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland giving away about 50 rain barrels to city residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Climate Justice has about 50 rain barrels it wants to give away free to Cleveland residents. Normally rain barrel giveaway is in the summer but there were delays this year due to supply chain issues, said Patti Donnellan, sustainability coordinator for nature-based solutions at the city.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

NEW UPDATE: Power Back On at Cleveland Clinic Mercy

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At last check, Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital was still going through internal power restoration measures, so emergency patients were still being diverted to other hospitals. This as the Canton hospital continues working through a devastating fire Tuesday that took out two transformers...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

More drivers passing school buses: Bay Village Police Blotter

On Nov. 17 at 8:49 a.m. a Bay Village City Schools bus driver reported that someone had passed her stopped school bus the previous morning. The bus driver said she was stopped in the area of Sutcliff Drive picking up children with her flashers activated and stop sign out when the car passed. After reviewing the video, and a brief investigation, the driver was identified. The 53-year-old Bay Village resident was cited.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
