On Nov. 17 at 8:49 a.m. a Bay Village City Schools bus driver reported that someone had passed her stopped school bus the previous morning. The bus driver said she was stopped in the area of Sutcliff Drive picking up children with her flashers activated and stop sign out when the car passed. After reviewing the video, and a brief investigation, the driver was identified. The 53-year-old Bay Village resident was cited.

BAY VILLAGE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO