Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
$500 Stimulus Check For Residents: Deadline Approaching FastC. HeslopChicago, IL
'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
Big Blue View
Giants-Cowboys final injury report: Giants rule out 7 players, with several also questionable
Well, we won’t have to wait until shortly before kickoff on Thursday to find out who the inactive players for the New York Giants will be against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants have already ruled seven players out of the game. We knew most of this already, but here...
New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 12 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 12 picks: Giants-Cowboys, Bengals-Titans and more
LIONS (4-6) at BILLS (7-3) Thursday, 12:30 p.m. on CBS. Thanksgiving Day football kicks off with Bills-Lions, a matchup that figured to be a lot more lopsided just a few weeks ago. Buffalo is already plenty familiar with Ford Field, having played their last Sunday when snow prevented the Bills from hosting the Browns. Buffalo should take care of business here, but the Lions tend to play inspired football on Turkey Day.
NFL: How to watch the Bills at Lions, Giants at Cowboys and Patriots at Vikings Thursday (11-24-22) | TV, streams and times
Nothing goes better than football and turkey. And so NFL fans can sit back and enjoy three big Thanksgiving Day NFL games before, during and after eating their turkey and its trimmings Thursday (November 24, 2022). The action begins at 12:30 p.m. ET when the Detroit Lions host the Buffalo...
Exhausted Bills find way to remarkable, grinder of a win
When the Tyler Bass game winning field goal split the uprights, there wasn’t much celebrating on the Bills sideline. They just looked exhausted. It’s much different than what happened in Baltimore after that game ended with a walk-off kick. Stefon Diggs couldn’t stop talking trash to the Ravens fans. There was yelling and high fives. […]
Vikings hold off Patriots, take commanding lead in NFC North
The Vikings move to 9-2 on the season, while the Patriots slip to 6-5.
Wichita Eagle
Healthy & Confident, Seahawks CB Tre Brown ‘Can Be One of Best Corners in the League’
RENTON, Wash. - Nearly one year to the day, after Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown crumpled to the turf trying to defend a vertical route against Cardinals receiver A.J. Green, he didn't initially know the severity of his injury. Trainers rushed onto the field to tend to him, but Brown declined...
Who they'll turn to among 6 things to know about Cowboys' opponent the Giants
It was a short week for the Dallas Cowboys as they prepare to host their annual Thanksgiving contest. This year, the opponent is the New York Giants, who are tied with the Cowboys in the NFC East standings with a 7-3 record. The teams seem to be heading in opposite directions after last week’s results, though.
Do the Bears Play on Thanksgiving? Here's the Team's Remaining 2022 Schedule
The Chicago Bears have played on three of the last four Thanksgiving holidays, but will the Monsters of the Midway suit up for the holiday?. The answer this year is no. The Bears will instead play on Sunday when they take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. This...
Giants vs. Cowboys: NFL experts make Week 12 picks
The New York Giants (7-3) will visit the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 7.5-point road underdogs but it’s only gotten worse from there. They are now +10 as of this writing. Let’s take a...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters lays out everything you need to know going into Week 12. We'll tell you what games, players and matchups to watch out for, as well as provide a prediction for each game coming up this holiday week. Thursday, Nov. 24. Buffalo Bills (7-3) at...
