Roanoke, VA

WSET

The Perfect Present Waiting For You at Spearman Artisanry

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Spearman Artisanry has amazing and unique items to help you give the perfect Christmas present this year. Their Mistletoe Market starts just in time for Black Friday! Emily found out how it works and what you can expect to find inside!
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Flames of Memory luminary display planned for National D-Day Memorial

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A beautiful display of light and support is coming to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The Flames of Memory display consists of thousands of luminarias shining in recognition of Overlord's 4,415 fallen and in tribute to the ultimate sacrifice each serviceman made to relight the lamp of freedom.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Thanksgiving eve dinner returns in-person in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Thanksgiving eve tradition is back at Martinsville High School after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the annual dinner to be drive-through only for the past two years. "In 2020 and 2021 we had to change the format due to COVID," said India Brown, Harvest Youth...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSET

Lynchburg Turkey Trot sees community turnout

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Thanksgiving morning, thousands in the Lynchburg Community turned out, in full force, to participate in the 34th annual Turkey Trot. Over 2300 people crossed the starting line of the 5K race, which first started at 8 a.m., and closed some roads in the area to make room for the racers.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

The Flour District and Scratch Pasta pop-up shop

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Local entrepreneurs Maria Niechwiadowicz and Stephanie Fees are sharing a storefront for their businesses - The Flour District and Scratch Pasta. Their pop-up shop is located at 2204 Bedford Ave, and will soon move to a permanent spot at 3000 Bedford Ave. Niechwiadowicz is the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

What you should know about holiday air travel

(WSET) — TSA reported they could see up to 2.5 million passengers taking to the skies on Wednesday. Lynchburg and Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airports said that they are seeing numbers close to what they were pre-pandemic back in 2019. If you're traveling out of Lynchburg, you may be in luck,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Danville organizations provide meals on Thanksgiving

Danville, Va. (WSET) — Some community organizations on the Southside made sure families had a great Thanksgiving. The Salvation Army of Danville was one of the places in Danville providing a warm meal with all the fixings. "Ham, green beans, green bean casserole, stuffing," said Shawnte Hodges, the Commanding...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Elliston man dies in motorcycle crash: Roanoke County Police

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An Elliston man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Roanoke County. This incident happened on Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. Roanoke police said a 2002, Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound in the 5000 block of W. Main St in Roanoke County. Police said...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Travel tips before you hit the road this Thanksgiving, AAA

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The holiday rush is officially on. Many of you are preparing to hit the road on Wednesday morning in order to celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family. AAA has some recommendations to make sure your car is ready. If you have the time before you...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Bedford Police accepting donations for this year's 'Shop with a Cop'

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — As the Holidays approach the Bedford Police Department will be out and about doing all the fun holiday stuff. "Shop With a Cop" is its first event and it’s a collaboration between law enforcement, Walmart, and the Department of Social Services. Each year DSS...
BEDFORD, VA

