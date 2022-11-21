Read full article on original website
A brush fire leaves one person critically injuredCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
D.R. Music Center reopens in Vinton after tragic fireCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
A nostalgic Black Friday tradition: Santa Claus arriving via helicopter to Sears TownCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Early morning accident in Roanoke leads to a power outage and one deathCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A Charlie Brown Christmas will be Live on Stage in Roanoke and also on Apple + TVCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Perfect Present Waiting For You at Spearman Artisanry
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Spearman Artisanry has amazing and unique items to help you give the perfect Christmas present this year. Their Mistletoe Market starts just in time for Black Friday! Emily found out how it works and what you can expect to find inside!
Son of a Nutcracker! Buff City Soap Has Amazing Black Friday Deals
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Buff City Soap has some great Black Friday deals you don't want to miss! Find the perfect scent for you and save some money! Emily got to check out how the soaps are made and the kind of deals you can expect to find!
Flames of Memory luminary display planned for National D-Day Memorial
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A beautiful display of light and support is coming to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The Flames of Memory display consists of thousands of luminarias shining in recognition of Overlord's 4,415 fallen and in tribute to the ultimate sacrifice each serviceman made to relight the lamp of freedom.
Thanksgiving eve dinner returns in-person in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Thanksgiving eve tradition is back at Martinsville High School after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the annual dinner to be drive-through only for the past two years. "In 2020 and 2021 we had to change the format due to COVID," said India Brown, Harvest Youth...
You can visit Lynchburg's historic churches in an open house this holiday season
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Downtown Lynchburg houses many historic churches in the Hill City community. Now, for the holidays, people will get a chance to take a closer look. The Interfaith Outreach Association is hosting the 6th Annual Walter M. Fore, Jr. Downtown Lynchburg Historic Church Open House. The...
Protect Your Body This Holiday Season With Tips from Rehab Associates of Central VA
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Rehab Associates of Central Virginia wants to warn you before you get into full Christmas mode, keep your body in mind! You can easily overdo it decorating and preparing your home for the holidays. Emily found out some tips to help you avoid injury this holiday season.
Lynchburg Turkey Trot sees community turnout
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Thanksgiving morning, thousands in the Lynchburg Community turned out, in full force, to participate in the 34th annual Turkey Trot. Over 2300 people crossed the starting line of the 5K race, which first started at 8 a.m., and closed some roads in the area to make room for the racers.
Giving back in the Hill City: How folks helped those in need over the Thanksgiving holiday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg community gave back to those in need in big ways on Thanksgiving, making sure many were well-fed and happy. Several groups served food to the hungry on Thursday. Lynchburg Daily Bread. Lynchburg Daily Bread serves hot meals seven days a week, and holidays...
The Bedford Humane Society announces their annual 'Pet Photos with Santa' event
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Humane Society announced its annual "Pet Photos with Santa" event. They said this event will be held on Saturday, December 10 from 10:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Bedford. According to the Bedford Humane Society, photos are $15 each and...
The Flour District and Scratch Pasta pop-up shop
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Local entrepreneurs Maria Niechwiadowicz and Stephanie Fees are sharing a storefront for their businesses - The Flour District and Scratch Pasta. Their pop-up shop is located at 2204 Bedford Ave, and will soon move to a permanent spot at 3000 Bedford Ave. Niechwiadowicz is the...
What you should know about holiday air travel
(WSET) — TSA reported they could see up to 2.5 million passengers taking to the skies on Wednesday. Lynchburg and Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airports said that they are seeing numbers close to what they were pre-pandemic back in 2019. If you're traveling out of Lynchburg, you may be in luck,...
Danville organizations provide meals on Thanksgiving
Danville, Va. (WSET) — Some community organizations on the Southside made sure families had a great Thanksgiving. The Salvation Army of Danville was one of the places in Danville providing a warm meal with all the fixings. "Ham, green beans, green bean casserole, stuffing," said Shawnte Hodges, the Commanding...
Sugar Belle Bakery opens for all your sweet tooth needs, gourmet stuffed cookies
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — All cookie connoisseurs, we've got a treat for you!. Sugar Belle Bakery, a new food truck at the Backyard in Forest is open for business and ready to satisfy your sweet tooth. This shop specializes in half-pound gourmet cookies, stuffed with your favorite flavors. Stacey...
Elliston man dies in motorcycle crash: Roanoke County Police
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An Elliston man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Roanoke County. This incident happened on Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. Roanoke police said a 2002, Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound in the 5000 block of W. Main St in Roanoke County. Police said...
'Planes, Trains and Automobiles:' What to know about the holiday travel rush
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Many of you are hitting the road to celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family and the holiday travel rush is officially on. ABC13 has some travel advice to keep your road trip stress free. First and foremost, you want to get where you're going safely...
Travel tips before you hit the road this Thanksgiving, AAA
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The holiday rush is officially on. Many of you are preparing to hit the road on Wednesday morning in order to celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family. AAA has some recommendations to make sure your car is ready. If you have the time before you...
Sovah Health Warns Parents of Signs of Opioid Addiction in Children
DANVILLE, Va (WSET) — Sovah Health wants parents to be armed with information so you can know what signs of opioid addiction look like. Emily talked to the experts about what to look out for and the resources to get those impacted help.
Danville River District Assoc. spreads holiday cheer with Small Business Saturday
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The River District Association (RDA) in Danville is encouraging holiday cheer and shopping locally with a slate of special events, starting with Small Business Saturday. The RDA has once again been selected for the American Express Neighborhood Champion Program. Small Business Saturday was created by...
Bedford Police accepting donations for this year's 'Shop with a Cop'
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — As the Holidays approach the Bedford Police Department will be out and about doing all the fun holiday stuff. "Shop With a Cop" is its first event and it’s a collaboration between law enforcement, Walmart, and the Department of Social Services. Each year DSS...
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office announces first K9 team in VA to certify new 'Hound Test'
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, November 4th the Bedford County Sheriff's Office announced that Sergeant Hall and K9 Hoover were the first K9 team in Virginia to certify on the new North American Police Work Dog Association "Hound Test". According to deputies, the team traveled to Florida where...
