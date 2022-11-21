ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K99

Colorado Was Home to the First Rural Hippie Commune

The hippie movement took the country by storm in the mid to late 1960s, and many do not know that Colorado was a pivotal location for the movement in many ways. In fact, what many consider to be the first-ever rural hippie commune was built in Colorado and was truly another world for a short period of time. Keep scrolling to learn more about this commune, a historic hippie town once known as Drop City.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Colorado Was Almost Named What?

Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
COLORADO STATE
K99

The 15 Largest Lakes Found in Colorado

Some states boast to have tens of thousands of lakes within their borders. Colorado doesn't have ten thousand of them, but many are surrounded by the Rocky Mountains and it makes our lakes and reservoirs much nicer to look at. Colorado is home to thousands of lakes and reservoirs state-wide....
COLORADO STATE
K99

These Are the Best Employers in Colorado As Ranked By Forbes

If you're looking for a new job in Colorado then chose the best and look into starting a career with a top-ranked company. Forbes teamed up with market research company Statista to poll Americans and determine which companies are the most highly favored by employees giving us the top 15 employers in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
K99

11 Authentic Colorado Hippie Towns

When you think of Colorado, you typically think of things like ski resorts, mountains, and the Broncos. However, there are quite a few towns in the Centennial State that cater to and/or are filled with hippies. With the help of ThirstColorado.com, I've come up with a list of 11 authentic...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Peach, Pumpkin, Pecan: What Type of Pie Do Coloradans Prefer?

Homemade pie is a staple on many Thanksgiving Day menus, but when it comes to baking the delicious dessert, are certain flavors favored more than others?. A team at Pinterest recently figured out an answer to this question, based on what recipes its users are most frequently searching for and saving.
COLORADO STATE
K99

What Do Frogs and Toads Do During the Winter in Colorado?

Certain species, such as black bears and small rodents, survive Colorado's cold winters by hibernating through the entire season. Other kinds of wildlife, like deer and elk, aren't phased at all by the freezing temperatures or snow on the ground. And for some animals, that aren't seen often as it is, what they do during the wintertime is even more of a mystery.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Abandoned Colorado Liquor Store Looks Straight From a Scary Movie

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If horror movies have taught us anything over the years, it's that you don't walk into old, abandoned buildings in the middle of nowhere. In fact, you should probably just stay in your car and keep your road trip moving right along until you reach a town with, at the very least, a McDonald's.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Watch: Massive Elk Herd Goes Rumbling Over A Colorado Highway

Elk and Colorado go together like peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and meatballs, and pepperoni and cheese. Well, you get the idea, the two are intertwined forever. It is believed that the state of Colorado has approximately 280,000 elk roaming around at any given point, and run-ins are becoming more and more common as urban sprawl gets deeper into the wilderness.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Colorado’s Stoneyard Distillery Invites Guests to Stay Overnight

After a night of drinking, nothing is better (and safer) than being steps from your bed. Fortunately, Colorado's Stoneyard Distillery makes this concept entirely possible with its convenient Hipcamp setup. Stoneyard Distillery is situated in the scenic town of Gypsum, Colorado, on a site that was chosen because of its...
COLORADO STATE
