Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Colorado Was Home to the First Rural Hippie Commune
The hippie movement took the country by storm in the mid to late 1960s, and many do not know that Colorado was a pivotal location for the movement in many ways. In fact, what many consider to be the first-ever rural hippie commune was built in Colorado and was truly another world for a short period of time. Keep scrolling to learn more about this commune, a historic hippie town once known as Drop City.
Rustic Colorado Artist’s Cabin is the Ultimate Place to Recharge
For travelers wanting to escape life's daily hustle and bustle, a rustic artist's cabin deep in the woods of Colorado is the perfect place to go. Recharge at this Enchanting Artist's Cabin in the Woods. Book a Stay at this Secluded A-Frame.
Police: Gunman kills 5 at Gay Nightclub, Subdued by Patrons
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 22-year-old gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 18 injured before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons and arrested by police who were on the scene within minutes, authorities said Sunday. Two firearms,...
Colorado Was Almost Named What?
Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
The 15 Largest Lakes Found in Colorado
Some states boast to have tens of thousands of lakes within their borders. Colorado doesn't have ten thousand of them, but many are surrounded by the Rocky Mountains and it makes our lakes and reservoirs much nicer to look at. Colorado is home to thousands of lakes and reservoirs state-wide....
Popular Colorado Holiday Light Event Opens This Week. Have You Been?
'Tis the season for Colorado families and those visiting to seek out holiday fun around our great state. This newer holiday tradition is set to return again for 2022, with its opening night happening this Friday, November 25th. Popular Holiday Light Event Is Back In Colorado For 2022. Pardon me...
Every Toy from Your Childhood is at a Crazy Store in Colorado
No matter how old we get, there's still an inner child in us that looks back on playing with toys and smiles. For many of us who grew up in the late 20th Century, it's a completely different world when it comes to kids' toys than it was when we were growing up.
These Are the Best Employers in Colorado As Ranked By Forbes
If you're looking for a new job in Colorado then chose the best and look into starting a career with a top-ranked company. Forbes teamed up with market research company Statista to poll Americans and determine which companies are the most highly favored by employees giving us the top 15 employers in Colorado.
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
Ten Words Only Coloradans Know How to Pronounce
I posted a Facebook question asking what words only Coloradans know how to pronounce, here are the results.
11 Authentic Colorado Hippie Towns
When you think of Colorado, you typically think of things like ski resorts, mountains, and the Broncos. However, there are quite a few towns in the Centennial State that cater to and/or are filled with hippies. With the help of ThirstColorado.com, I've come up with a list of 11 authentic...
Peach, Pumpkin, Pecan: What Type of Pie Do Coloradans Prefer?
Homemade pie is a staple on many Thanksgiving Day menus, but when it comes to baking the delicious dessert, are certain flavors favored more than others?. A team at Pinterest recently figured out an answer to this question, based on what recipes its users are most frequently searching for and saving.
What Do Frogs and Toads Do During the Winter in Colorado?
Certain species, such as black bears and small rodents, survive Colorado's cold winters by hibernating through the entire season. Other kinds of wildlife, like deer and elk, aren't phased at all by the freezing temperatures or snow on the ground. And for some animals, that aren't seen often as it is, what they do during the wintertime is even more of a mystery.
Abandoned Colorado Liquor Store Looks Straight From a Scary Movie
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If horror movies have taught us anything over the years, it's that you don't walk into old, abandoned buildings in the middle of nowhere. In fact, you should probably just stay in your car and keep your road trip moving right along until you reach a town with, at the very least, a McDonald's.
What Is This New CSU Beer That They’re Pouring at Lazy Dog?
So, we now have a really good reason to check out Lazy Dog. Not the Lazy Dog Saloon in Johnstown, but the other Lazy Dogs in Colorado, because they have a CSU beer we need to try. This CSU beer is one of four special beers that Lazy Dog is...
Watch: Massive Elk Herd Goes Rumbling Over A Colorado Highway
Elk and Colorado go together like peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and meatballs, and pepperoni and cheese. Well, you get the idea, the two are intertwined forever. It is believed that the state of Colorado has approximately 280,000 elk roaming around at any given point, and run-ins are becoming more and more common as urban sprawl gets deeper into the wilderness.
Morgan Wallen Helping Bring Thanksgiving Dinner to Thousands of Families in Need
Morgan Wallen is helping make this a Happy Thanksgiving for thousands of families in need. The country superstar is teaming with a Tennessee-based non-profit organization to provide Thanksgiving meals to 2,000 families in 2022. Country Now reports that Wallen is partnering with Greater Good Music to provide Thanksgiving dinner to...
Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car
Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in the Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
Colorado’s Stoneyard Distillery Invites Guests to Stay Overnight
After a night of drinking, nothing is better (and safer) than being steps from your bed. Fortunately, Colorado's Stoneyard Distillery makes this concept entirely possible with its convenient Hipcamp setup. Stoneyard Distillery is situated in the scenic town of Gypsum, Colorado, on a site that was chosen because of its...
Top 5 Northern Colorado Go-To Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving Day is upon us, and folks all over Colorado are getting ready to cook up a storm. Not into all that cooking? These five Northern Colorado mainstays will be there for you on Thanksgiving Day to save you the hassle and the mess. Northern Colorado Go-To Restaurants Open On...
