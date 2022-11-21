ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Beast

Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops

The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia spent $82bn on war since February, report says

Russia has spent $82bn on the war in Ukraine since it started its invasion on 24 February, Forbes has estimated.The report added that Russia has already spent a quarter of last year’s $340bn revenues on military operations.Meanwhile, seven people have been killed and 21 injured following Russian strikes in Kherson through Thursday.Kherson Oblast governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said: “Today is another terrible page in the history of our hero city.”In his evening address, president Volodymyr Zelensky said repeated Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast continue “almost every hour”.He added that the attacks started started after Russian forces were forced to withdraw...
The Associated Press

Suspect in Australia murder arrested in India 4 years later

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The prime suspect in the murder of a woman on an Australian beach four years ago had been arrested in New Delhi three weeks after he was targeted with a 1 million Australian dollar ($677,000) reward, Australian authorities said Friday. Indian national Rajwinder Singh, 38,...

