Mansfield, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County Church Feeds Hundreds on Thanksgiving

A Tarrant County church upheld a nearly three-decade-old tradition Thursday, feeding several hundred people on Thanksgiving Day. For 29 years, the Christian Center of Fort Worth has offered a warm meal to anyone in need on Thanksgiving. The church is led by Pastor Steve Vanzant. “It’s well-oiled chaos,” Vanzant said....
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Many Fort Worth restaurants fully booked ahead of Thanksgiving

FORT WORTH, Texas — As the phone rang minute after minute, Heaven’s Gate Restaurant owner Barbie Stanislawski rushed to answer as she handled multiple tasks at once. "It’s been very busy,” Stanislawski, known as “Mrs. Barbie,” said. “I think this is gonna be the biggest and the best year."
FORT WORTH, TX
unthsc.edu

Free pop-up medical, vision and dental clinic is just a week away

The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth and Remote Area Medical – RAM® — a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics that delivers free quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need — are bringing the free health care clinic to Dallas on Dec. 3 and 4.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Holiday Lights and Ice Skating Rinks You Need to Have On Your Nice List — Fort Worth and Houston Embrace the Lightscape Spirit

The Japanese Garden's new arched bridge reflects in the water at Lightscape. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) Lightscape has arrived in Texas, with three different holiday light wonderlands in Houston, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The 120 acre Fort Worth Botanic Garden is the backdrop for Lightscape Fort Worth, which is set along an illuminated walking trail winding through the gardens and epic rose garden, as well as through the Japanese Garden with its maple trees and brand new arched bridge on full display. Reliant Energy provides the light and Sony Music is in charge of the seasonal soundtrack during your walking tour.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

PHOTOS: Newborns dress up for first Thanksgiving at North Texas hospitals

Newborns at hospitals across North Texas took part in an exciting Thanksgiving tradition. Texas Health locations in Arlington, Allen, Frisco, Hurst-Euless-Beford and Southwest Fort Worth dressed up their tiniest patients for Turkey Day. The newborns wore turkey hats, onsies proclaiming their love for pumpkin pie and other clothes representing the...
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Dallas Foundation Awards $50K Grant to Southern Dallas Nonprofit

The Dallas Foundation, the first community foundation in Texas, has selected the winner of this year's prestigious Pegasus Prize. , a Southern Dallas nonprofit that helps high school students to become workplace-ready using an on-demand, app-based solution. The Pegasus Prize is a $50K social innovation grant and the premier award...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth Zoo announces birth of two baby giraffes

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Zoo is celebrating Thanksgiving with the births of two new male giraffes. The baby giraffes are named Sherlock and Watson. Sherlock was born on Oct. 26, weighing 171 pounds and measuring 5 feet 10 inches tall. Watson came on Nov. 6 and was...
FORT WORTH, TX
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing

Photo byBy Tuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dallas News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 25-27

Once you are done with your turkey and ready to get out of the house there is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this holiday weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fire at Dallas apartment on Thanksgiving leaves 1 injured

DALLAS - One person was injured in an apartment fire in Northeast Dallas early Thursday morning. The fire broke just before 5 a.m., near Greenville Avenue and Walnut Hill Lane. Two apartments in the building were destroyed. Two others had smoke damage. It's not clear yet what caused the fire.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

House Call for Irving Kidney Patient Was Good for the Heart

James Gafford doesn't need much to make him happy. Little acts of kindness bring tears of joy. "They're good people," Gafford said of the staff at his primary care doctor, Shailendra Chavda, M.D., and his staff at USMD at Las Colinas. Gafford had a fall that put him in the...
IRVING, TX
dallasexpress.com

Hispanic Community Disapproves of Homeless Shelter Planned Near School

At a Dallas Independent School District board meeting last week, Oak Cliff residents spoke out against a proposed facility for the homeless in their neighborhood. The facility would be located at an old hospital directly across the street from an elementary school. In January, the Dallas City Council voted during...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Stylist offers confidence-boosting tips for North Texas women

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — How many times have you looked in your closet and thought – I have nothing to wear! Too many to count. Carolyn Wang’s mission as a designer and stylist is to give women confidence in their wardrobe and she hopes her family’s new fashion experience will transform how women feel about going shopping.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
buffalonynews.net

