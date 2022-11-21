Read full article on original website
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Ransomware Attack at Dallas Central Appraisal District ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Despite the Storms, Thousands Turn Out for YMCA Turkey TrotsLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Should Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
fox4news.com
Volunteers help Meals on Wheels deliver Thanksgiving meals to Dallas County seniors
DALLAS - Hundreds of volunteers got meals ready and delivered them for homebound seniors on Thanksgiving. Due to the stormy weather, they had to make some adjustments to the very well-organized system they have in place to get the holiday meals delivered. The volunteer delivery drivers pulled up in front...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Church Feeds Hundreds on Thanksgiving
A Tarrant County church upheld a nearly three-decade-old tradition Thursday, feeding several hundred people on Thanksgiving Day. For 29 years, the Christian Center of Fort Worth has offered a warm meal to anyone in need on Thanksgiving. The church is led by Pastor Steve Vanzant. “It’s well-oiled chaos,” Vanzant said....
Many Fort Worth restaurants fully booked ahead of Thanksgiving
FORT WORTH, Texas — As the phone rang minute after minute, Heaven’s Gate Restaurant owner Barbie Stanislawski rushed to answer as she handled multiple tasks at once. "It’s been very busy,” Stanislawski, known as “Mrs. Barbie,” said. “I think this is gonna be the biggest and the best year."
QSR Web
Layne's Chicken Fingers opens first of 6 units in Dallas/Fort Worth area
QSR brand Layne's Chicken Fingers has opened the first of six units in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in Texas. The first restaurant, located in Denton, opened on Nov. 21st, according to a press release. The restaurant is helmed by franchise owners Scott and Heather Davis, who signed a six-unit franchise...
unthsc.edu
Free pop-up medical, vision and dental clinic is just a week away
The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth and Remote Area Medical – RAM® — a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics that delivers free quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need — are bringing the free health care clinic to Dallas on Dec. 3 and 4.
papercitymag.com
Holiday Lights and Ice Skating Rinks You Need to Have On Your Nice List — Fort Worth and Houston Embrace the Lightscape Spirit
The Japanese Garden's new arched bridge reflects in the water at Lightscape. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) Lightscape has arrived in Texas, with three different holiday light wonderlands in Houston, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The 120 acre Fort Worth Botanic Garden is the backdrop for Lightscape Fort Worth, which is set along an illuminated walking trail winding through the gardens and epic rose garden, as well as through the Japanese Garden with its maple trees and brand new arched bridge on full display. Reliant Energy provides the light and Sony Music is in charge of the seasonal soundtrack during your walking tour.
fox4news.com
PHOTOS: Newborns dress up for first Thanksgiving at North Texas hospitals
Newborns at hospitals across North Texas took part in an exciting Thanksgiving tradition. Texas Health locations in Arlington, Allen, Frisco, Hurst-Euless-Beford and Southwest Fort Worth dressed up their tiniest patients for Turkey Day. The newborns wore turkey hats, onsies proclaiming their love for pumpkin pie and other clothes representing the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Dallas Foundation Awards $50K Grant to Southern Dallas Nonprofit
The Dallas Foundation, the first community foundation in Texas, has selected the winner of this year's prestigious Pegasus Prize. , a Southern Dallas nonprofit that helps high school students to become workplace-ready using an on-demand, app-based solution. The Pegasus Prize is a $50K social innovation grant and the premier award...
Don’t miss this: Fort Worth list of Thanksgiving closures, Black Friday schedule
If you have important business to take care of in Fort Worth, you may have to wait until next week to get it done or get it done by Wednesday.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth Zoo announces birth of two baby giraffes
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Zoo is celebrating Thanksgiving with the births of two new male giraffes. The baby giraffes are named Sherlock and Watson. Sherlock was born on Oct. 26, weighing 171 pounds and measuring 5 feet 10 inches tall. Watson came on Nov. 6 and was...
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing
Photo byBy Tuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dallas News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CandysDirt.com
A Famed Ft. Worth Men’s Clothier Custom Built This Ridglea Home and It’s Haute
Eighty years. That’s a long time for sure. Eighty years ago, the United States was entrenched in World War II, gas rations were limited to three gallons per week, Duck Tape was developed, and we first heard Bing Crosby sing “White Christmas” in the highly-underrated movie “Holiday Inn.”
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 25-27
Once you are done with your turkey and ready to get out of the house there is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this holiday weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.
fox4news.com
Fire at Dallas apartment on Thanksgiving leaves 1 injured
DALLAS - One person was injured in an apartment fire in Northeast Dallas early Thursday morning. The fire broke just before 5 a.m., near Greenville Avenue and Walnut Hill Lane. Two apartments in the building were destroyed. Two others had smoke damage. It's not clear yet what caused the fire.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
House Call for Irving Kidney Patient Was Good for the Heart
James Gafford doesn't need much to make him happy. Little acts of kindness bring tears of joy. "They're good people," Gafford said of the staff at his primary care doctor, Shailendra Chavda, M.D., and his staff at USMD at Las Colinas. Gafford had a fall that put him in the...
dallasexpress.com
Hispanic Community Disapproves of Homeless Shelter Planned Near School
At a Dallas Independent School District board meeting last week, Oak Cliff residents spoke out against a proposed facility for the homeless in their neighborhood. The facility would be located at an old hospital directly across the street from an elementary school. In January, the Dallas City Council voted during...
Stylist offers confidence-boosting tips for North Texas women
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — How many times have you looked in your closet and thought – I have nothing to wear! Too many to count. Carolyn Wang’s mission as a designer and stylist is to give women confidence in their wardrobe and she hopes her family’s new fashion experience will transform how women feel about going shopping.
buffalonynews.net
The Gomez Detective Agency Is The Leading Insured & Licensed Agency That Provides Professionalism, Anonymity And Trust
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Private investigators can be used in a variety of situations to find out information that would otherwise stay hidden. Hiring a private investigator can help put your mind at ease and they can help you in circumstances where you wouldn't know where to start. The need for knowledge about certain subjects often demands someone that is experienced in how to attain the information necessary.
keranews.org
Ten Arlington pastors told mayor, council LGBTQ books 'influence children' into 'lifestyle'
The email, sent Aug. 24 to city council members, asked for "dialogue" between faith leaders concerned that that June Pride month displays, which stood at library branches in June 2021, do not align with "family values." "We are asking that those displays not be allowed in our city library. They...
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in North Texas
No matter if it's rain or sunshine, it's always a good day to be alive and that's true with the holiday season, and of course, winning a couple of thousand dollars couldn't hurt.
