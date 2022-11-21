Arizona men’s basketball vs. Cincinnati: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
azdesertswarm.com
How to watch Arizona State vs. Arizona in Week 13
The Arizona Wildcats wrap up the 2022 season by hosting the rival Arizona State Sun Devils. At stake is the Territorial Cup, which ASU (3-8, 2-6 Pac-12) has held since 2017; Arizona (4-7, 2-6) last took the Cup in 2016 when it didn’t attempt a pass the entire second half in a 56-35 home victory.,
UC Football Reveals Tulane Uniform Combo
The Bearcats battle the Green Wave this week for a spot in the AAC Championship game.
UC Football Loses Fourth Commitment In 2023 Class
Cincinnati still has the best recruiting class in program history.
azdesertswarm.com
What we learned from Arizona’s Maui Invitational tournament title
Arizona spent Thanksgiving with family and friends who accompanied the team to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational. And there were a few extra items cluttering the dinner table, compliments of the Wildcats winning the tournament and Oumar Ballo being named Most Valuable Player. The wins over Cincinnati, No. 17 San...
azdesertswarm.com
Roster size is still a question for Adia Barnes and Arizona women’s basketball
Last season, Adia Barnes tried to juggle a roster of 15 players. It didn’t work for the Arizona Wildcats, so Barnes went with a roster of 12 this year to provide more opportunities for her young players to get on the court. “I’m only having 12 because 15 was...
What Kenny Payne, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield Said After Louisville's 81-62 Loss vs. Cincinnati
LAHAINA, Hawaii - The Louisville men's basketball program was unable to secure a single win at the Maui Invitational, falling in their third and final game of the event to former longtime conference rival Cincinnati in blowout fashion. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne and forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had to...
azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for when Arizona football takes on ASU in the Territorial Cup
It was six years ago this weekend that Arizona was finishing up a horrible season, its worst in five years, when it put it all together and beat ASU 56-35 in a game that saw the Wildcats not need to throw the ball once in the second half. Why does...
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd, Kerr Kriisa and Oumar Ballo said after Arizona’s Maui Invitational win over Creighton
No. 14 Arizona won the Maui Invitational championship Wednesday, topping No. 10 Creighton 81-79. Our recap can be found here. After the game, Tommy Lloyd, Kerr Kriisa and Oumar Ballo spoke to the media. Here’s what they said. Lloyd on his overall takeaway from the win: “Obviously, I’m super...
Maui Fastbreak: UC Falls to Arizona 101-93 In High-Scoring Showdown
The Bearcats now face Ohio State on Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball to close out season with senior day and rivalry game
Arizona volleyball head coach Dave Rubio is not an emotional person by his own account. There will undoubtedly be emotions for his team this week, though, as they prepare to honor three seniors on Wednesday and take on Arizona State in their second rivalry match on Saturday. “It feels like...
azdesertswarm.com
Beating ASU would make this a successful season, and right now that’s all that matters
Back in 2005, Arizona was nearing the end of its second season under newish head coach Mike Stoops. The coach was tasked with trying to resuscitate a program that had bottomed out, and a season that featured a handful of one-score defeats seemed to have finally turned the corner with an upset win over No. 7 UCLA.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona must keep emotions in check when ‘spirited’ rivalry with ASU resumes
Emotions can always run high in football, regardless of the situation or opponent. That was broadcast for all to see last week when quarterback Jayden de Laura and receiver Dorian Singer had a heated exchange on the sideline during the first half of the 31-20 home loss to Washington State.
WLKY.com
Archives: In 1978, Turkeys fell from the sky in iconic 'WKRP' episode
In 1978, turkeys fell from the sky in the iconic "WKRP in Cincinnati" episode, "Turkeys Away." The American sitcom aired from 1978 through 1982, featuring the misadventures of a Cincinnati radio station. And the "turkey drop" episode is by far the most iconic, first airing on Oct. 30, 1978. Forty...
whatzup.com
Quick Hit: Rumpke Mountain Boys
Shake off the Thanksgiving overindulgence, get out of the house, and head to Piere’s on Friday night, Nov. 25, to catch the Rumpke Mountain Boys with special guest Dead Man’s Dog. Drawing upon a growing catalog of originals and an eclectic mix of covers, Rumpke Mountain Boys blend...
spectrumnews1.com
OHSAA playoffs reach state semifinals
OHIO — It is the season to give thanks, and three schools are showing plenty of gratitude after winning a regional in the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs for the first time in school history. Kings (Cincinnati), Tippecanoe (Tipp City) and Jefferson Area (Ashtabula County) are entering...
WKRC
Ready for take off: Here are CVG's top travel destinations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The Big Apple, two Florida cities, Sin City and the Windy City top Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport's list of where passengers are flying to most within the United States. The airport continues to pursue nonstop domestic flights. Based on ticket sales, the cities passengers are...
WLWT 5
Dr. O'dell Owens, longtime Cincinnati health leader, dies at 74
CINCINNATI — Longtime Cincinnati health leader Dr. O'dell Moreno Owens died Wednesday. He was 74 years old. He was just two weeks shy of his 75th birthday. Owens is remembered by many as a trailblazer and community giant. He made a career of public service. Among many prominent positions he held over the years, he served as Hamilton County coroner, president of Cincinnati State and medical director of the Cincinnati Health Department.
This Madisonville Flip Is Steps from Cincinnati Favorites
Cincinnati renovators flipped this four-bedroom home—and it’s steps from local destinations in Madisonville. The post This Madisonville Flip Is Steps from Cincinnati Favorites appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
consistentlycurious.com
15 + Cincinnati Holiday Traditions and Events To Do In 2022
Your complete guide of things to do in Cincinnati this 2022 holiday season. Twinkling light displays, classic holiday performances, and festive winter activities are holiday traditions that many look forward to year after year. We have partnered with Ohio. Find It Here. to highlight all the fun things and events to do in Cincinnati this holiday season.
