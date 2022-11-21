ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Arizona men’s basketball vs. Cincinnati: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

By Brian J. Pedersen
azdesertswarm.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azdesertswarm.com

How to watch Arizona State vs. Arizona in Week 13

The Arizona Wildcats wrap up the 2022 season by hosting the rival Arizona State Sun Devils. At stake is the Territorial Cup, which ASU (3-8, 2-6 Pac-12) has held since 2017; Arizona (4-7, 2-6) last took the Cup in 2016 when it didn’t attempt a pass the entire second half in a 56-35 home victory.,
TEMPE, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What we learned from Arizona’s Maui Invitational tournament title

Arizona spent Thanksgiving with family and friends who accompanied the team to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational. And there were a few extra items cluttering the dinner table, compliments of the Wildcats winning the tournament and Oumar Ballo being named Most Valuable Player. The wins over Cincinnati, No. 17 San...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona volleyball to close out season with senior day and rivalry game

Arizona volleyball head coach Dave Rubio is not an emotional person by his own account. There will undoubtedly be emotions for his team this week, though, as they prepare to honor three seniors on Wednesday and take on Arizona State in their second rivalry match on Saturday. “It feels like...
TUCSON, AZ
WLKY.com

Archives: In 1978, Turkeys fell from the sky in iconic 'WKRP' episode

In 1978, turkeys fell from the sky in the iconic "WKRP in Cincinnati" episode, "Turkeys Away." The American sitcom aired from 1978 through 1982, featuring the misadventures of a Cincinnati radio station. And the "turkey drop" episode is by far the most iconic, first airing on Oct. 30, 1978. Forty...
CINCINNATI, OH
whatzup.com

Quick Hit: Rumpke Mountain Boys

Shake off the Thanksgiving overindulgence, get out of the house, and head to Piere’s on Friday night, Nov. 25, to catch the Rumpke Mountain Boys with special guest Dead Man’s Dog. Drawing upon a growing catalog of originals and an eclectic mix of covers, Rumpke Mountain Boys blend...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

OHSAA playoffs reach state semifinals

OHIO — It is the season to give thanks, and three schools are showing plenty of gratitude after winning a regional in the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs for the first time in school history. Kings (Cincinnati), Tippecanoe (Tipp City) and Jefferson Area (Ashtabula County) are entering...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Ready for take off: Here are CVG's top travel destinations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The Big Apple, two Florida cities, Sin City and the Windy City top Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport's list of where passengers are flying to most within the United States. The airport continues to pursue nonstop domestic flights. Based on ticket sales, the cities passengers are...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Dr. O'dell Owens, longtime Cincinnati health leader, dies at 74

CINCINNATI — Longtime Cincinnati health leader Dr. O'dell Moreno Owens died Wednesday. He was 74 years old. He was just two weeks shy of his 75th birthday. Owens is remembered by many as a trailblazer and community giant. He made a career of public service. Among many prominent positions he held over the years, he served as Hamilton County coroner, president of Cincinnati State and medical director of the Cincinnati Health Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
consistentlycurious.com

15 + Cincinnati Holiday Traditions and Events To Do In 2022

Your complete guide of things to do in Cincinnati this 2022 holiday season. Twinkling light displays, classic holiday performances, and festive winter activities are holiday traditions that many look forward to year after year. We have partnered with Ohio. Find It Here. to highlight all the fun things and events to do in Cincinnati this holiday season.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy