‘Suspicious’ death under investigation in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A “suspicious death” is under investigation in Sarasota.
Police said a man was found dead on Mecca Drive on Monday.
Detectives said there is no danger to the public.
Police did not say if anyone was in custody but they believe “all involved parties are accounted for.”
Due to Marsy’s Law, information about the individuals is being withheld, police said.
