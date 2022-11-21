ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Suspicious’ death under investigation in Sarasota

By Katlyn Brieskorn
 3 days ago

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A “suspicious death” is under investigation in Sarasota.

Police said a man was found dead on Mecca Drive on Monday.

Detectives said there is no danger to the public.

Off-duty Florida police officer arrested for DUI in patrol car, reports say

Police did not say if anyone was in custody but they believe “all involved parties are accounted for.”

Due to Marsy’s Law, information about the individuals is being withheld, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

