Kanye West has said Donald Trump is really impressed with white supremacist Nick Fuentes, following his visit to meet the one-time president at his Mar-a-Lago residence.The rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, made the comments in a two-minute campaign-style teaser video on Twitter.Ye began by saying the former president was perturbed about being asked to be his running mate in the 2024 presidential elections.“The thing that Trump was most perturbed about [is] me asking him to be my vice president,” Ye said in the video, titled “Mar-a-Lago debrief”.“I think that was, like, lower on the...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO