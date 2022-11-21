Democratic Senators Urge Regulators to Monitor SoFi Trading Activity, Expressing Concern During Crypto Meltdown

Read full article on original website
Michael Farr: Tougher Times Are Likely Ahead for the Markets, and Investors Must Be Courageous
It's a wonderful time of year and a very strange time for the markets and the economy. As we await the most anticipated recession in history, things aren't awful. The S&P 500 closed at its lowest level of the year on Oct. 12 when it was down nearly 25% for 2022. Since then, it has rebounded sharply and is now off by about 15%. Earnings continue to increase and expand, though some companies have missed Wall Street's expectations and have been punished. This week, a company reported strong results on the top and bottom lines but suggested that its full year would likely be on the low-end of the forecasted range, and the stock fell. When investors are nervous, there are fewer safe places to hide.
Treasury Yields Slide as Meeting Minutes Point to a Slowdown in Tightening
Treasury yields ticked lower on Wednesday after meeting minutes released from the Federal Reserve's recent meeting signaled a potential slowdown in tightening ahead. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was trading at around 3.696%, or about 6 basis points lower. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was down 3.4 basis points at 4.483%.
Treasury Yields Slip as Investor Attention Turns to Fed Speaker Remarks
U.S. Treasury yields ticked down Tuesday as investors weighed Federal Reserve speaker comments for hints about future interest rate policy and the central bank's view on the state of the U.S. economy. At around 4:00 p.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by 6.7 basis points...
Here's the Apology Letter Sam Bankman-Fried Sent to FTX Employees: ‘When Sh—Y Things Happen to Us, We All Tend to Make Irrational Decisions'
FTX's ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried blamed his "irrational decisions" on "sh---y" circumstances in a letter sent to employees of the bankrupt crypto exchange that was obtained by CNBC. Bankman-Fried said that he "froze up in the face of pressure and leaks" as his crypto empire quickly lost investor confidence and customers...
The Biden Administration Extends the Student Loan Payment Pause Again—What Borrowers Need to Know
Federal student loan borrowers — and the courts — have more time to figure out what's going on with debt forgiveness before payments resume. The payment pause has been extended through June 30, 2023. In a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, President Joe Biden emphasized his administration's...
CEO of $4.5 Billion Tech Firm Slams His Peers Over Layoffs: ‘These Are Humans'
HELSINKI, Finland — The boss of European digital insurance startup Wefox offered a damning response to tech companies that have laid off workers en masse. The likes of Meta, Amazon and Twitter have laid off tens of thousands of employees in response to pressure from investors, who want to see them cut costs to weather a global economic downturn.
German Property Market Will Slow — But No Significant Correction Ahead, Central Bank Says
Claudia Buch, vice president of the Bundesbank, told CNBC there had not been a reversal of the "overall dynamic" in the housing market so there would still be overvaluations. German homeowners are less vulnerable to interest rate rises than some elsewhere due to the high proportion of fixed-rate mortgages. The...
Credit Suisse Projects $1.6 Billion Fourth-Quarter Loss as It Embarks on Strategy Overhaul
The embattled lender last month announced a raft of measures to address persistent underperformance in its investment bank and a series of risk and compliance failures. Credit Suisse revealed that it had continued to experience net asset outflows, and said net outflows were approximately 6% of assets under management at the end of the third quarter.
