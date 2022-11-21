WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- The holiday season gets underway this week and we’re excited to begin our 20th year of Share Your Holidays. During the last 19 years, we’ve collected more than $1 million in donations. But we can’t do it alone. You have helped the cause by easing the burden for those who may be struggling this holiday season. And we need your help again this year.

