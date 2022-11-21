Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Tomah Police respond to a stabbing early Thursday morning
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — A man was stabbed in Tomah early Thursday morning. Tomah Police Department arrived at the scene at 1:19 a.m. and found a 58-year-old man with a stab wound in his chest. First responders took the victim to Tomah Health. He is in stable condition. Tomah Police arrested 43-year-old Dennis J. Balaban. He is being accused of...
wxpr.org
Aspirus Wausau Hospital transports record number of newborns this year
Aspirus Wausau Hospital’s NICU transported a record 62 newborns this year. The smallest weighed just 1.6 pounds. Some of them were transferred into the Aspirus Wausau Hospital. It’s a level III NICU that can handle premature newborns starting at 23 weeks gestation as well as term newborns with critical...
onfocus.news
Names Released in Medford Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
WEAU-TV 13
People identified in fatal Clark County crash
TOWNSHIP OF MAYVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities have released the names of people involved in a fatal crash in Clark County that left one dead, and others hurt. According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the name of the person who died at the scene was 25-year-old Tracy Anderson of Medford. The name of the driver is 32-year-old Patrick Davis and the other occupants were 25-year-old Susan Sherwood and 41-year-old Serapio V. Terrones III.
wxpr.org
Organization based in Wausau makes sure young people have a place to stay
Cold weather or not, shelter is one of the most basic needs you can have, especially for teenagers coming from traumatic environments where they might not be safe. That is where KATS, or Keep Area Teens Safe, comes in, which is located at Elm Street and Hillcrest Avenue in Wausau.
WSAW
Missing runaway from Adams Co. found safe
ADAMS, Wis. (WMTV) - UPDATE: The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says Braelynn has been found safe and returned home. The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl who has not been seen in nearly two weeks. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Braelynn...
Everest Metro Police log for Nov. 18-22
A fatal crash, a child welfare investigation, an assault and a warrant arrest are among the Everest Metro Police calls for Nov. 18-22, 2022.
WSAW
Stevens Point trots into turkey day
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Runners had their ‘turk’ cut out for them this morning at the first-ever turkey trot in Stevens Point. Hundreds of runners hit the streets near Stevens Point Area Senior High School to run the five-mile race, two-mile race, or two-mile walk. There was also a ‘dog jog’ where people could bring their pets along to burn some calories before their Thanksgiving meals.
WSAW
Identifying the signs of a loved one’s cognitive decline during holiday gatherings
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many families are looking forward to getting together this week for Thanksgiving. For families that are unable to frequently get together, the holidays can be a time to spot when an older adult is no longer acting like themselves. Dementia Specialists Carley Prochaska of ADRC of...
WSAW
Samoset Council Boy Scouts center to offer child care on Dec. 3
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Parents with children ages 3 and up are invited to take part in Grown Ups Day Out. On Dec. 3, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., parents can bring their children to Camp Phillips in Weston located at 3511 Camp Phillips Road. The event is for children ages...
WJFW-TV
One person facing charges following Friday's fatal accident
UPDATE 11-21-22 11 a.m. - The names of the individuals involved in last Friday's fatal accident in Amherst have been released. The vehicle's operator was identified as Axel Crus-Zelaya, 30, from Appleton. Cruz-Zelaya was arrested after the crash. The Portage Co. Sheriff's Office has requested that Cruz-Zelaya be charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license - causing death.
WSAW
20th year of Share Your Holidays begins
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- The holiday season gets underway this week and we’re excited to begin our 20th year of Share Your Holidays. During the last 19 years, we’ve collected more than $1 million in donations. But we can’t do it alone. You have helped the cause by easing the burden for those who may be struggling this holiday season. And we need your help again this year.
95.5 FM WIFC
One Dead in Shawano County Incident
SHAWANO, WI (WSAU) — Police in Shawano shot and killed one person after they were called to a home for a domestic incident on Saturday. Officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a disturbance. Once they got to the home, they went to the basement to find one person with their hands in the air and another holding a shotgun.
Police seek new info in 2006 central Wisconsin cold case
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the lone suspect’s alleged involvement in the death of Diedre Harm, whose remains were found five months after she vanished in 2006. “Recently Diedre would have celebrated her 38th birthday,” Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said, in a statement....
waupacanow.com
Father, son bond over deer hunting
Tony Lorenz could have taken his son deer hunting near their Galesville home in some of Wisconsin’s prime whitetail habitat. Instead, the pair spent opening day of Wisconsin’s annual gun deer hunt about 150 miles away in Hartman Creek State Park,. Lorenz and 12-year-old Rowan showed up at...
Shawano Police: Suspect holding shotgun fatally shot by police
An officer fatally shot a person who was allegedly seen with a shotgun in a Shawano home, according to the Shawano Police Department. Police did not specify the gender of the person who was shot. An investigation is now underway by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the...
WSAW
Bars see increased traffic the night before Thanksgiving
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is especially busy for bars and taverns as people start festivities early. That can mean people on the road who may have had one too many. Westley Messier lives in Mosinee and has seen enough Thanksgiving Eves to know people go out...
WSAW
Knowing your family medical history could save your life
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - How much you do or do not know about your family medical history could save your life one day. National Family History Day is Nov. 25 and it is a reminder that as you spend time with your family this week for Thanksgiving, you should know what health risks are in your lineage. Aspirus offers genetic counseling services that can help you determine your own personal inherited health risks or those of other family members, and learn how personalized medicine can impact your health.
WEAU-TV 13
Tomah man facing negligent homicide charges after 2020 fatal crash
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Tomah man is facing negligent homicide charges after a fatal crash in 2020. A criminal complaint shows 64-year-old Wade Streeter is facing charges of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, reckless driving causing great bodily harm, and reckless driving causing great bodily harm.
