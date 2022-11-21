ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schodack, NY

Two face DWI and drug charges after Schodack crash

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vygtL_0jIx8kG200

SCHODACK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A car accident in Schodack resulted in two arrests on Saturday. Casey Hanlon, 47, of Kinderhook and an unnamed passenger were arrested and now face charges.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

On November 19, around 9:48 p.m., State Police responded to a car that crashed into the median guide rail on I-90 in Schodack. Troopers found both occupants of the car unresponsive and not breathing. One trooper gave them both Naloxone, a medicine known for reversing an opioid overdose. Both began breathing and regained consciousness. No injuries were reported. Hanlon was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired by drugs. Police say they found the passenger to be in possession of heroin. The passenger was arrested and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both were taken to Schodack State Police for processing. They were issued appearance tickets returnable to the Schodack Town Court on December 7. They were released to a sober party.

Man arrested after allegedly using knife in Saugerties cafe fight

Hanlon Charges:

  • driving while impaired by drugs
  • vehicle and traffic law violations
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Man, 19, arrested in connection with Princetown murders

There is a suspect in custody in connection to a double homicide in Princetown. Nicholas Fiebka, 19, is being charged with murder. He is in the Schenectady County Jail. The victims have been identified as William Horwedel, 61, and Alesia Wadsworth, 60. NewsChannel 13 is told the day before Thanksgiving this year would have been her birthday.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Two face charges after vehicle theft and chase

Police say two 16 year olds are now facing charges after stealing an unattended vehicle in Troy Tuesday afternoon. Police say the suspects led them on a chase until they drove the stolen vehicle into a tree just off of 500 Federal Street and 4th street, near the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Troy.
TROY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties man charged with resisting arrest, harassment

SAUGERTIES – A 23-year-old Town of Saugerties man was arrested on Saturday after he became engaged in a confrontation with Saugerties police officers. As a result, he was charged with resisting arrest, exposure of a person and harassment following the incident on Burt Street in the Village of Saugerties.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Daily Voice

Gag Order: Saratoga Springs Barred From Speaking About Shooting Involving VT Deputy: Report

City officials in upstate New York have been barred from making further public comments about the officer-involved shooting of a Vermont sheriff’s deputy, WNYT reports. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office got a temporary restraining order from a Supreme Court judge prohibiting Saratoga Springs officials from talking about or releasing video or audio from the incident, the outlet said.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
iheart.com

Man Arraigned After Being Accused of Hitting And Killing Woman With Vehicle

An Albany County man has been arraigned after being accused of hitting and killing a woman with his vehicle earlier this year. According to prosecutors, 34-year-old Nsikak Okure struck Tanisha Brathwaite on Clinton Avenue in Albany while she was walking home from work on September 14th. Okure is facing multiple charges including manslaughter and has pleaded not guilty. He remains in custody without bail and his next court appearance is scheduled for December 21st.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

NY State Police investigating double homicide in Princetown

DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead inside their Duanesburg/Princetown home on Tuesday. State Police say the investigation is in its 'early stages' after a man and a woman were reportedly gunned down and found dead inside a home at 1155 Reynolds Road.
DUANESBURG, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Commissioner Montagnino Inappropriately Intercedes in Shooting Inquiry

On Sunday afternoon, November 20, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim held a hastily called press conference to discuss the shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, November 20, in downtown Saratoga Springs. At the event, they released videos of the incident in spite of a request from authorities to not release the videos at this time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Shore News Network

Man shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, NY – A man shot earlier in the day in Schenectady has died from his injuries, the Schenectady Police Department reported Wednesday night. Police said the victim was a 26-year-old man whose name was not released pending the notification of his next of kin. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Odell Street and Brandywine Avenue at around 12:30 to investigate a shots-fired report. Police arrived on the scene to find the 26-year-old male lying in the street. He was later pronounced dead. The post Man shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Schenectady appeared first on Shore News Network.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

42K+
Followers
22K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy