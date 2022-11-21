Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Biden Administration Extends Payment Pause on Student Loan Debt
The Biden administration announced that it will extend the payment pause on federal student loans while its forgiveness plan remains blocked in the courts. Federal student loan bills were scheduled to resume in January. The administration's move comes in response to a federal appeals court ruling last week that imposed...
NBC New York
Supreme Court Clears Way for Trump Tax Records to Be Sent to Congress by IRS
The Supreme Court rejected a bid by former President Donald Trump to prevent Congress from obtaining his income tax returns from the IRS. The ruling comes more than three months after a three-judge panel of the federal appeals court in Washington ruled that the Ways and Means Committee had the right to obtain Trump's tax returns.
