ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

No. 8 North Carolina 85, No. 18 Oregon 79

OREGON (4-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 50.769, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Paopao 3-11, Isai 2-4, Gray 1-3, Rogers 1-3, Hanson 0-2, Hurst 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (VanSlooten 1, Kyei 1) Turnovers: 18 (Rogers 8, VanSlooten 3, Gray 2, Kyei 1, Paopao 1, Hosendove...
EUGENE, OR
SFGate

West Virginia 64, Cent. Michigan 33

CENT. MICHIGAN (0-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 22.222, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 2-20, .100 (Utberg 2-5, Harris 0-2, Weekes 0-1, Walker 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Timpe 0-5, Gordon 0-5) Blocked Shots: 4 (Weekes 2, Norris 2) Turnovers: 24 (Jean 4, Smith 3, Gordon 3, Harris 2,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
SFGate

Arkansas 82, N. Arizona 73

N. ARIZONA (3-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 41.935, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Rodabaugh 4-8, Moran 3-3, Moran 2-6, Schenck 1-3, Glancey 0-1, Oltrogge 0-4) Blocked Shots: 2 (Moran 1, Jaiteh 1) Turnovers: 28 (Schenck 7, Moran 5, Oltrogge 5, Glancey 3, Moran 3,...
TEMPE, AZ
SFGate

No. 7 Notre Dame 90, American U. 65

AMERICAN U. (0-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 37.313, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Johns 1-3, Bales 1-2, DeRubbo 1-1, Lavin 1-3, Lemaster 1-1, Stack 0-1, Nogues 0-1, Rescifina 0-1, Stetson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Lee 1) Turnovers: 16 (Bales 3, Stetson 3, Stack 2,...
SFGate

DENVER 74, THE CITADEL 71

Percentages: FG .455, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Morgan 3-4, Ash 3-7, Maynard 1-5, Durr 0-1, A.Smith 0-2, Clark 0-2, McAllister 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Clark). Turnovers: 10 (A.Smith 3, Morgan 3, Ash, Clark, McAllister, Spence). Steals: 7 (Ash 4, Morgan 2, Clark).
DENVER, CO
SFGate

BUTLER 75, BYU 70

Percentages: FG .418, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Waterman 1-2, Robinson 1-4, Williams 1-5, Saunders 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Johnson 0-3, George 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Robinson 2, Ally Atiki, Saunders). Turnovers: 13 (Williams 4, Stewart 2, Traore 2, George, Hall, Johnson, Robinson, Waterman).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
SFGate

No. 5 Iowa St. 80, Michigan St. 49

MICHIGAN ST. (6-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 28.333, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Joiner 1-4, Visscher 1-1, Elliott 0-1, Hagemann 0-3, McDaniel 0-3, Ayrault 0-1, Hallock 0-1, Kimball 0-3, Rewers 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Parks 3, Hallock 2, McDaniel 1, Ayrault 1) Turnovers: 16...
IOWA CITY, IA
SFGate

No. 25 Kansas St. 77, Clemson 38

CLEMSON (3-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 26.087, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Bradford 1-4, Perpignan 1-1, Ott 1-4, Robinson 0-2, Hank 0-1, Whitehorn 0-3, Douglas 0-3, Gaines 0-1, Elmore 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Robinson 1, Whitehorn 1) Turnovers: 19 (Bradford 4, Robinson 3, Inyang...
CLEMSON, SC
SFGate

NO. 20 UCONN 83, OREGON 59

Percentages: FG .476, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 17-37, .459 (Newton 5-6, Hawkins 5-14, Calcaterra 3-4, Sanogo 2-2, Karaban 2-4, Clingan 0-1, Alleyne 0-2, Diarra 0-2, Jackson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Clingan 4, Hawkins, Karaban, Sanogo). Turnovers: 11 (Jackson 5, Karaban 2, Sanogo 2, Hawkins,...
EUGENE, OR
SFGate

NO. 18 ALABAMA 81, NO. 12 MICHIGAN STATE 70

Percentages: FG .444, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Miller 4-7, Burnett 2-2, Clowney 1-2, Jah.Quinerly 1-3, Griffen 0-1, Gurley 0-4, Sears 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bediako 2, Miller 2, Clowney). Turnovers: 10 (Clowney 4, Jah.Quinerly 3, Bradley 2, Gurley). Steals: 6 (Clowney 3,...
EAST LANSING, MI
SFGate

SETON HALL 70, MEMPHIS 69

Percentages: FG .451, FT .655. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (C.Lawson 1-1, J.Lawson 1-2, K.Davis 1-2, Kennedy 1-4, Dandridge 0-1, Williams 0-1, Hardaway 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Dandridge 2, C.Lawson, Williams). Turnovers: 16 (K.Davis 5, Dandridge 3, Lomax 3, Williams 2, Akobundu-Ehiogu, C.Lawson, McCadden). Steals:...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
SFGate

VANDERBILT 67, FRESNO STATE 59

Percentages: FG .348, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Holland 2-4, Whitaker 1-3, Baker 1-8, Yap 0-1, Andre 0-2, Campbell 0-2, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Colimerio, Moore). Turnovers: 7 (Campbell 3, Moore 2, Andre, Whitaker). Steals: 6 (Campbell 3, Yap 2, Moore). Technical...
FRESNO, CA
SFGate

XAVIER 90, FLORIDA 83

Percentages: FG .443, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Richard 4-8, Kugel 2-3, Bonham 2-7, Felder 1-3, Castleton 0-1, Fudge 0-1, M.Jones 0-1, Lofton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Castleton 4, Lofton). Turnovers: 11 (Castleton 3, Felder 3, Bonham, Fudge, Lofton, M.Jones, Richard). Steals: 9...
CINCINNATI, OH
SFGate

Mississippi 72, Stanford 68

STANFORD (2-3) Angel 1-4 0-0 3, Ingram 6-12 9-10 24, S.Jones 5-9 0-0 13, Keefe 3-5 1-1 7, Silva 3-7 0-0 6, M.Jones 2-7 3-3 7, Raynaud 1-6 0-0 2, Max.Murrell 1-4 0-0 2, O'Connell 1-3 2-2 4, Agarwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 15-16 68. Halftime_Mississippi 29-22. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi...
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

UC Santa Barbara cruises past North Alabama, wins 89-71

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell had 17 points in UC Santa Barbara's 89-71 win over North Alabama on Wednesday. Mitchell added seven assists for the Gauchos (4-1). Ajare Sanni scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Andre Kelly recorded 12 points and finished 6 of 9 from the floor.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
SFGate

LSU, USC move up behind UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU in CFP

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. LSU moved up to fifth and Southern California was sixth Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the chasing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Britten runs for go-ahead TD, UAPB beats Alabama State 19-14

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Kayvon Britten ran for three touchdowns, including a game-winner with 49 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 19-14 on Thursday. Britten carried it 28 times for 160 yards for UAPB (3-8, 1-7 SWAC). His 7-yard touchdown opened the scoring...
MONTGOMERY, AL
SFGate

Ark.-Pine Bluff 19, Alabama St. 14

RUSHING_Ark.-Pine Bluff, Ka. Britten 28-160, Sk. Perry 7-18, Ki. Rogers 3-12, Ke. Lewis 1-0, Ch. Edwards 1-(minus 9). Alabama St., Ja. Merritt 17-91, Sa. Dunn 8-62, De. Davis 12-44, Ja. Howell 7-26, Au. Grace 1-(minus 3), Team 1-(minus 8). PASSING_Ark.-Pine Bluff, Sk. Perry 14-29-1-113, Ch. Edwards 4-5-0-39. Alabama St., De....
ALABAMA STATE
SFGate

Oregon earns Pac-12 title game spot with win over Oregon St

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference:. No. 10 Oregon (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12, No. 9 CFP) at No. 22 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3, No. 21 CFP), Saturday. A win and the Oregon Ducks qualify for a fourth straight appearance in...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy