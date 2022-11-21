Read full article on original website
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
Virginia Tech back home to face Charleston Southern
Virginia Tech likely didn’t want to see another Charleston on its schedule. Five days after losing to the College of
No. 8 North Carolina 85, No. 18 Oregon 79
OREGON (4-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 50.769, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Paopao 3-11, Isai 2-4, Gray 1-3, Rogers 1-3, Hanson 0-2, Hurst 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (VanSlooten 1, Kyei 1) Turnovers: 18 (Rogers 8, VanSlooten 3, Gray 2, Kyei 1, Paopao 1, Hosendove...
West Virginia 64, Cent. Michigan 33
CENT. MICHIGAN (0-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 22.222, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 2-20, .100 (Utberg 2-5, Harris 0-2, Weekes 0-1, Walker 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Timpe 0-5, Gordon 0-5) Blocked Shots: 4 (Weekes 2, Norris 2) Turnovers: 24 (Jean 4, Smith 3, Gordon 3, Harris 2,...
Arkansas 82, N. Arizona 73
N. ARIZONA (3-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 41.935, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Rodabaugh 4-8, Moran 3-3, Moran 2-6, Schenck 1-3, Glancey 0-1, Oltrogge 0-4) Blocked Shots: 2 (Moran 1, Jaiteh 1) Turnovers: 28 (Schenck 7, Moran 5, Oltrogge 5, Glancey 3, Moran 3,...
No. 7 Notre Dame 90, American U. 65
AMERICAN U. (0-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 37.313, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Johns 1-3, Bales 1-2, DeRubbo 1-1, Lavin 1-3, Lemaster 1-1, Stack 0-1, Nogues 0-1, Rescifina 0-1, Stetson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Lee 1) Turnovers: 16 (Bales 3, Stetson 3, Stack 2,...
DENVER 74, THE CITADEL 71
Percentages: FG .455, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Morgan 3-4, Ash 3-7, Maynard 1-5, Durr 0-1, A.Smith 0-2, Clark 0-2, McAllister 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Clark). Turnovers: 10 (A.Smith 3, Morgan 3, Ash, Clark, McAllister, Spence). Steals: 7 (Ash 4, Morgan 2, Clark).
BUTLER 75, BYU 70
Percentages: FG .418, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Waterman 1-2, Robinson 1-4, Williams 1-5, Saunders 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Johnson 0-3, George 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Robinson 2, Ally Atiki, Saunders). Turnovers: 13 (Williams 4, Stewart 2, Traore 2, George, Hall, Johnson, Robinson, Waterman).
No. 5 Iowa St. 80, Michigan St. 49
MICHIGAN ST. (6-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 28.333, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Joiner 1-4, Visscher 1-1, Elliott 0-1, Hagemann 0-3, McDaniel 0-3, Ayrault 0-1, Hallock 0-1, Kimball 0-3, Rewers 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Parks 3, Hallock 2, McDaniel 1, Ayrault 1) Turnovers: 16...
No. 25 Kansas St. 77, Clemson 38
CLEMSON (3-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 26.087, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Bradford 1-4, Perpignan 1-1, Ott 1-4, Robinson 0-2, Hank 0-1, Whitehorn 0-3, Douglas 0-3, Gaines 0-1, Elmore 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Robinson 1, Whitehorn 1) Turnovers: 19 (Bradford 4, Robinson 3, Inyang...
NO. 20 UCONN 83, OREGON 59
Percentages: FG .476, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 17-37, .459 (Newton 5-6, Hawkins 5-14, Calcaterra 3-4, Sanogo 2-2, Karaban 2-4, Clingan 0-1, Alleyne 0-2, Diarra 0-2, Jackson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Clingan 4, Hawkins, Karaban, Sanogo). Turnovers: 11 (Jackson 5, Karaban 2, Sanogo 2, Hawkins,...
NO. 18 ALABAMA 81, NO. 12 MICHIGAN STATE 70
Percentages: FG .444, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Miller 4-7, Burnett 2-2, Clowney 1-2, Jah.Quinerly 1-3, Griffen 0-1, Gurley 0-4, Sears 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bediako 2, Miller 2, Clowney). Turnovers: 10 (Clowney 4, Jah.Quinerly 3, Bradley 2, Gurley). Steals: 6 (Clowney 3,...
SETON HALL 70, MEMPHIS 69
Percentages: FG .451, FT .655. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (C.Lawson 1-1, J.Lawson 1-2, K.Davis 1-2, Kennedy 1-4, Dandridge 0-1, Williams 0-1, Hardaway 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Dandridge 2, C.Lawson, Williams). Turnovers: 16 (K.Davis 5, Dandridge 3, Lomax 3, Williams 2, Akobundu-Ehiogu, C.Lawson, McCadden). Steals:...
VANDERBILT 67, FRESNO STATE 59
Percentages: FG .348, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Holland 2-4, Whitaker 1-3, Baker 1-8, Yap 0-1, Andre 0-2, Campbell 0-2, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Colimerio, Moore). Turnovers: 7 (Campbell 3, Moore 2, Andre, Whitaker). Steals: 6 (Campbell 3, Yap 2, Moore). Technical...
XAVIER 90, FLORIDA 83
Percentages: FG .443, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Richard 4-8, Kugel 2-3, Bonham 2-7, Felder 1-3, Castleton 0-1, Fudge 0-1, M.Jones 0-1, Lofton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Castleton 4, Lofton). Turnovers: 11 (Castleton 3, Felder 3, Bonham, Fudge, Lofton, M.Jones, Richard). Steals: 9...
Mississippi 72, Stanford 68
STANFORD (2-3) Angel 1-4 0-0 3, Ingram 6-12 9-10 24, S.Jones 5-9 0-0 13, Keefe 3-5 1-1 7, Silva 3-7 0-0 6, M.Jones 2-7 3-3 7, Raynaud 1-6 0-0 2, Max.Murrell 1-4 0-0 2, O'Connell 1-3 2-2 4, Agarwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 15-16 68. Halftime_Mississippi 29-22. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi...
UC Santa Barbara cruises past North Alabama, wins 89-71
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell had 17 points in UC Santa Barbara's 89-71 win over North Alabama on Wednesday. Mitchell added seven assists for the Gauchos (4-1). Ajare Sanni scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Andre Kelly recorded 12 points and finished 6 of 9 from the floor.
LSU, USC move up behind UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU in CFP
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. LSU moved up to fifth and Southern California was sixth Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the chasing...
Britten runs for go-ahead TD, UAPB beats Alabama State 19-14
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Kayvon Britten ran for three touchdowns, including a game-winner with 49 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 19-14 on Thursday. Britten carried it 28 times for 160 yards for UAPB (3-8, 1-7 SWAC). His 7-yard touchdown opened the scoring...
Ark.-Pine Bluff 19, Alabama St. 14
RUSHING_Ark.-Pine Bluff, Ka. Britten 28-160, Sk. Perry 7-18, Ki. Rogers 3-12, Ke. Lewis 1-0, Ch. Edwards 1-(minus 9). Alabama St., Ja. Merritt 17-91, Sa. Dunn 8-62, De. Davis 12-44, Ja. Howell 7-26, Au. Grace 1-(minus 3), Team 1-(minus 8). PASSING_Ark.-Pine Bluff, Sk. Perry 14-29-1-113, Ch. Edwards 4-5-0-39. Alabama St., De....
Oregon earns Pac-12 title game spot with win over Oregon St
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference:. No. 10 Oregon (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12, No. 9 CFP) at No. 22 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3, No. 21 CFP), Saturday. A win and the Oregon Ducks qualify for a fourth straight appearance in...
